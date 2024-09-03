Biosafety Now

Home
On Reading
A Biologist's Guide to Life
Biosafety Now Website
Archive
About
Statements on New U.S. Gov't Policy
Biosafety Now's Statements Opposing the New U.S. Government Policy on Oversight of Dual Use Research of Concern and Pathogens with Enhanced Pandemic…
  
Biosafety Now
2
Biosafety Now is Growing
Biosafety Now Welcomes Seven Distinguished Individuals to its Leadership Team.
  
Biosafety Now
1

July 2024

Richard Ebright's Testimony on the Origins of COVID-19
For the US Senate Hearing "Origins of COVID-19: An Examination of Available Evidence"
  
Biosafety Now

June 2024

Letter to the Editor: The Nation
A counterpoint to "The New York Times is Failing its Readers Badly on Covid"
  
Biosafety Now
What we should worry about
"On reading," by Simon Wain-Hobson, is a weekly discussion of scientific papers and news articles around gain of function research in virology.
  
Simon Wain-Hobson
1
Skyfall
"On reading," by Simon Wain-Hobson, is a weekly discussion of scientific papers and news articles around gain of function research in virology.
  
Simon Wain-Hobson
1
Bryce Nickels & Jay Bhattacharya interview Rand Paul
Summary and transcript of the live interview with Senator Rand Paul on X.
  
Biosafety Now
COVID Origins: Liu et al 2020 Retraction Request
Request for Editorial Action for Liu et al. 2020 (June 14, 2024)
3
COVID Origins: Worobey et al 2022 and Pekar et al 2022 Retraction Request
Request for editorial action for Worobey et al. 2022 and Pekar et al. 2022 (June 14, 2024)
  
Biosafety Now
2
Virology is the Queen of the Biological Sciences
"On reading," by Simon Wain-Hobson, is a weekly discussion of scientific papers and news articles around gain of function research in virology.
  
Simon Wain-Hobson
3
COVID Origins: Proximal Origins Retraction Request #2
Second request for editorial action for Andersen et al., 2020 (May 14, 2024)
  
Biosafety Now
1
COVID Origins: Proximal Origins Retraction Request #1
First request for editorial action for Andersen et al., 2020 (July 26, 2023)
  
Biosafety Now
© 2024 Biosafety Now
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture