Subscribe
Sign in
Home
On Reading
A Biologist's Guide to Life
Biosafety Now Website
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Statements on New U.S. Gov't Policy
Biosafety Now's Statements Opposing the New U.S. Government Policy on Oversight of Dual Use Research of Concern and Pathogens with Enhanced Pandemic…
12 hrs ago
•
Biosafety Now
28
Share this post
Statements on New U.S. Gov't Policy
biosafetynow.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Biosafety Now is Growing
Biosafety Now Welcomes Seven Distinguished Individuals to its Leadership Team.
Sep 1
•
Biosafety Now
4
Share this post
Biosafety Now is Growing
biosafetynow.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
July 2024
Richard Ebright's Testimony on the Origins of COVID-19
For the US Senate Hearing "Origins of COVID-19: An Examination of Available Evidence"
Jul 3
•
Biosafety Now
4
Share this post
Richard Ebright's Testimony on the Origins of COVID-19
biosafetynow.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
June 2024
Letter to the Editor: The Nation
A counterpoint to "The New York Times is Failing its Readers Badly on Covid"
Jun 30
•
Biosafety Now
8
Share this post
Letter to the Editor: The Nation
biosafetynow.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
What we should worry about
"On reading," by Simon Wain-Hobson, is a weekly discussion of scientific papers and news articles around gain of function research in virology.
Jun 26
•
Simon Wain-Hobson
2
Share this post
What we should worry about
biosafetynow.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Skyfall
"On reading," by Simon Wain-Hobson, is a weekly discussion of scientific papers and news articles around gain of function research in virology.
Jun 19
•
Simon Wain-Hobson
2
Share this post
Skyfall
biosafetynow.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Bryce Nickels & Jay Bhattacharya interview Rand Paul
Summary and transcript of the live interview with Senator Rand Paul on X.
Jun 17
•
Biosafety Now
4
Share this post
Bryce Nickels & Jay Bhattacharya interview Rand Paul
biosafetynow.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
COVID Origins: Liu et al 2020 Retraction Request
Request for Editorial Action for Liu et al. 2020 (June 14, 2024)
Jun 14
6
Share this post
COVID Origins: Liu et al 2020 Retraction Request
biosafetynow.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
COVID Origins: Worobey et al 2022 and Pekar et al 2022 Retraction Request
Request for editorial action for Worobey et al. 2022 and Pekar et al. 2022 (June 14, 2024)
Jun 14
•
Biosafety Now
8
Share this post
COVID Origins: Worobey et al 2022 and Pekar et al 2022 Retraction Request
biosafetynow.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Virology is the Queen of the Biological Sciences
"On reading," by Simon Wain-Hobson, is a weekly discussion of scientific papers and news articles around gain of function research in virology.
Jun 12
•
Simon Wain-Hobson
4
Share this post
Virology is the Queen of the Biological Sciences
biosafetynow.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
COVID Origins: Proximal Origins Retraction Request #2
Second request for editorial action for Andersen et al., 2020 (May 14, 2024)
Jun 11
•
Biosafety Now
11
Share this post
COVID Origins: Proximal Origins Retraction Request #2
biosafetynow.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
COVID Origins: Proximal Origins Retraction Request #1
First request for editorial action for Andersen et al., 2020 (July 26, 2023)
Jun 11
•
Biosafety Now
3
Share this post
COVID Origins: Proximal Origins Retraction Request #1
biosafetynow.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 Biosafety Now
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts