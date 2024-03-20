Who is Biosafety Now?

We are a diverse collective of individuals with expertise and experience in biomedicine, mathematics, public health, public policy, law, social science, and public advocacy all of whom agree that research that creates potential pandemic pathogens more dangerous than those in nature poses existential risks to the public and provides few, if any, benefits for science, medicine, public health, or national security.

Why subscribe?

Please subscribe to learn more about how scientists are creating potential pandemic pathogens in the laboratory, and why we should all be concerned.

We publish essays every week about biosafety. Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. None of our work is paywalled, but if you would like to support our work, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription.