Jeff Bell
Oct 2

Enjoyed the article a great deal. It seems there is an unfortunate, human truth that you are shining a light on. High lethality, limited reach happenings get excessively addressed, solutions, while the more global, low lethality happenings get weakly addressed solutions. It comes down to the inability of having a sense of very, very large numbers. 8+ billion people on Earth.

(I recall a “What??” response by a family member when I said “Covid” to a question of what I considered the most tragic event in our lifetime. Most people didn’t personally know a single person that died.)

There’s also the way media has to sum up very complex issues in a matter of seconds or a single sentence. The sensational sells. The towers coming down. How do you make the robbing of millions worth of years of kids’ interactions with each other into a story on par with 9/11?

Consider the response to 9/11. Resulted in a massive, permanent worldwide implementation of a burdensome security system for what? To protect against a tiny fraction of what another lab leak pandemic would cause.

In spite of Covid, there’s not been even a mention of consideration of new lab security system, much less a burdensome one.

Agree completely, transmission is the big factor.

