Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tommy Cleary's avatar
Tommy Cleary
Oct 31

Thank you for taking on the task of wading into these Muddied Waters again,

Simon.

Have you considered contributing to the Scowcroft series?

https://bush.tamu.edu/scowcroft/white-papers/

Liberal thinking is not undisciplined thinking…the threats to our civilisation do not only come from biotech

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-07-16/australian-unis-to-review-links-to-chinese-surveillance-tech/11309598

On one hand many seek to accelerate innovation…

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1UdkJg7Gti8

On the other there are limits…

https://www.statnews.com/2025/09/10/child-dies-after-receiving-new-experimental-gene-therapy/

And forces that cannot easily be understood from within cultures where the Art of Free Thinking has been a thousand years old experiment.

https://www.dataabyss.ai/reports/academic-capture

Now opportunity and emerging threats are entwined…

https://emergingthreats.co.uk/etj-now-open-for-submissions/

Institutional rigour which includes the journals and papers you mention is elusive.

https://www.abc.net.au/listen/programs/radionational-breakfast/csiro-rejects-claims-its-working-with-chinese-lab/12215118

Democracy has its ways and limitations…

https://archive.md/ll1eH

But it is in freedom of thinking that you can see how far wrong the field of Virology has become…

https://x.com/florian_krammer/status/1966415480261951512?s=46

Beyond virology and biotech and into the biostrategic domain these concerns are full of perennial lessons…ripe for leadership.

https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/chineses-scientist-absence-exposed-alleged-spying-activities-at-csiro-20131204-2yr3e.html?js-chunk-not-found-refresh=true

The self refuting direction simply breaks down…and we can only hope it does not take us all with it…

https://theconversation.com/how-conspiracy-theories-about-covids-origins-are-hampering-our-ability-to-prevent-the-next-pandemic-261475

Dual use virology…

https://journals.plos.org/plospathogens/article/file?id=10.1371/journal.ppat.1006698&type=printable

Questionable scientific practices…

https://web.archive.org/web/20220809085043/https:/www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nuccore/?term=Spread+and+Geographic+Structure+of+SARS-related+Coronaviruses+in+++++++++++++Bats+and+the+Origin+of+Human+SARS+Coronavirus

Information domain activity

https://web.archive.org/web/20230308013429/https://twitter.com/EdwardCHolmes

All in the context of Zero Day rivalry…

https://smallwarsjournal.com/2025/03/15/video-zero-day-tv-series-illustrates-what-a-chinese-invasion-of-taiwan-could-look-like/

To know thy self has a power in this setting.

Your own strengths and weaknesses…

https://warontherocks.com/2025/10/the-american-military-officer-after-liberalism/

Peter Mitchell provides an interesting tool to help with basics of open & imaginative examination of self…being that we are all embedded in these emerging unfolding events.

Mitchell offers a typology of five choices for military officers;

1/Patrimonial decay

2/Mercenary dispersal of power

3/Heinleian reaction to catastrophe with service

4/Neo-Prussian force as instruments of charismatic leader

5/Chivalric <<A chivalric military would be a highly motivated and moral force when brought together, but thinly spread, decentralized, and unruly without a very strong leader to hold it in check. Internal schisms would occur over doctrinal disputes, as well as full-fledged rebellion if officers believe the state has strayed from its first principles.>>

For me the Chivalrous and Mercenary forms of professional leadership appear most appropriate to Academia…but doesn’t all this seem to be simply quite expected given the broader conflict in our world?

Why would Science & Academia be spared…how can these roles or others help our institutions think through these particular times?

Ht

Natasha Loder

https://open.substack.com/pub/overmatter/p/science-under-siege?r=9kr7t&utm_medium=ios

