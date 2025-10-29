Since January 2024, Dr. Wain-Hobson has written weekly essays for Biosafety Now discussing risky research in virology. You can read his entire series here.

Leaves past and present, Vallée de la Chevreuse, France

On reading Incorporating the intent of the experiment into gain-of-function oversight by Michael J. Imperiale, Applied Biosafety 2025, 30; #2

We encounter the attention-grabbing word ‘intent’ by the eighth paragraph. The author, a staunch supporter of dangerous GOF research, tackles one aspect of the policy that deserves further discussion; however, the term “reasonably anticipated” is used to describe the types of experiments that are subject to additional oversight.

Dr. Imperiale is referring to the May 2024 Biden Administration era policy document put out by the White House’s Office of Scientific and Technology Policy (OSTP). A particular paragraph bothers him: “Reasonably anticipated” describes an assessment of an outcome such that, generally, individuals with scientific expertise relevant to the research in question would expect this outcome to occur with a nontrivial likelihood. It does not require high confidence that the outcome will definitely occur but excludes experiments in which experts would anticipate the outcome to be technically possible, but highly unlikely. (New USG DURC policy). Emphasis added. He finds the terms in bold to be unclear. Indeed, could do better.

It was reasonably anticipated that Fouchier and Kawaoka experiments would succeed in producing a bird flu virus that was easily transmitted by aerosols between captive ferrets. The experiment worked three times for H5N1 influenza, once for H7N1 and twice for H7N9 indicating that the outcomes were not way off the charts in terms of probabilities.

Dr. Imperiale proposes asking a simple question: What is the intent? If the intent is to deliberately create an infectious agent with enhanced virulence of transmissibility, then it should automatically be triaged for serious review as dictated by the OSTP policy… The H5N1 experiments described fall into this category: the result was going to either be the ability to transmit or not.

Apparently, intent should give the game away. Every grant proposal and most papers say why the researchers are proposing doing what is written. Scientists feel they must stake out big claims to be heard, sometimes unbelievable claims like pandemic prediction. Sadly, such silliness is a disease of our times. Merely saying a project is worth doing because it’s interesting is suicidal. Accordingly grants and papers will ‘help develop novel therapeutics and vaccines.’ Or help with pathogen surveillance, pathogen prediction or, the top right now, pandemic prediction (An evolutionary void).

Reading the grant will tell you what the virologists have in mind. In the case of Fouchier and Kawaoka, they did what they said they’d do. And remember they stacked the deck towards selecting a pathogenic transmissible virus. They could have selected an apathogenic transmissible virus, but no, that that would not have had the bang they were looking for. (Observer bias).

But wait a minute; reading a grant proposal is what referees are supposed to do. If after reading it you can’t fathom what the proposal is about, then a) it shouldn’t be funded, b) you didn’t understand it. It is not clear what Dr. Imperiale’s insight is concerning the word intent.

Moving on, Let’s ask the question, why would a scientist propose to perform an experiment that could result in a more dangerous infectious agent? One answer is to learn something about the agent that otherwise is not knowable and which is important for developing effective surveillance, diagnostics, vaccines, and/or treatments.

First, good question. Second, the Fouchier and Kawaoka papers didn’t deliver on their promise of predicting the next pandemic virus and with it preemptive drugs and vaccines. Third, Dr. Kawaoka no longer believes that avian H5N1 influenza is a threat for Sapiens. Ditto for avian H7N9 influenza. Yet despite these papers Dr. Imperiale believes that there is something worth knowing to be had from these dangerous GOF experiments. He rolls out the hallowed trinity of diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines to shut down discussion. Who in their right mind could possibly question the trinity? Yet as we have seen umpteen times, there is a disconnect between dangerous GOF research and the trinity.

One could argue, however, that if we are that concerned about how an agent might behave in the future and we are concerned about the risks of doing the experiment, we ought to focus more of our efforts on being prepared for when the agent acquires that phenotype naturally. This, of course, is not so simple as it seems, as it requires both political appetite and potentially a big investment for something that may not happen.

Goodness. Our track record at predicting the emergence of a novel pathogen, or even a revved-up version of a known viral strain is zero. As we have seen lab simulated viral evolution does not recapitulate what nature will come up with (Limits to simulating virus evolution). This scuppers focusing more of our efforts on being prepared…

As to the last sentence, yes, there may well be no appetite for such science fiction. Good point.

One could also argue that just because an agent is not found capable of enhanced virulence in a laboratory does not mean it will not in nature, and conversely, just because a lab determines that an agent can be made more dangerous does not mean it will in nature. If there is going to be uncertainty, how do we think about preparedness? Emphasis added.

So just because avian H5N1, H7N1 and H7N9 flu viruses were adapted in the lab to aerosol transmission between ferrets doesn’t mean that nature will come with these solutions. Exactly! Some of us were saying this over a decade ago. So why do the work? Why did this author support dangerous GOF research through thick and thin for more than a decade? Why the pushback? (Deconstructing the portrait, Flights from reason, Perilous posturing, Electroplated nickel silver).

Dr. Imperiale’s stance was/is totally illogical, yet he’s a professor and has been a journal editor of one of the American Society for Microbiology’s publications for years.

Notice that his words highlighted in bold face do not trigger any reflection along the lines of first, do no harm. But it is worse.

We learn that If there is going to be uncertainty, how do we think about preparedness? This is not my area of expertise, and I therefore leave it to others to discuss this more deeply… The first sentence can be paraphrased thus: how do we prepare for uncertainty? Answer, with difficulty. The second says I’m not up for this. So why put pen to paper?

The article finishes, The community of scientists that studies infectious agents is dedicated to improving the health of the various hosts that these agents infect. No one wants to accidentally trigger an epidemic or pandemic. It is incumbent on us, then, to help scientists think through these concerns without ambiguity as to what is or is not deemed to be problematic.

Within this patronizing nonsense is No one wants to accidentally trigger an epidemic or pandemic. One way not to do this is not to undertake dangerous GOF experiments especially as Dr. Imperiale has said there is no way of knowing if they will recapitulate one of nature dastardly darts. We could destroy stocks of 1918 Spanish flu and the aerosol transmissible avian H5N1, H7N1 and H7N9 influenza viruses. That would reduce the risk of a lab leak. That is what is being asked of labs who work or have worked on rinderpest and polio viruses (Rinderpest).

Note that all the above flu work has no doubt been downloaded in Russia, North Korea, Iran and other countries curtesy of USG, so autoclaving these viral stocks will not remedy that massive oversight.

And by the way, who is ‘us’ and who are the scientists needing help? The article is all over the place. It’s of no help whatsoever. It’s clutter. It does highlight the confused thought coming from someone who should be far more analytical, logical and able to write tighter prose.

The journal Applied Biosafety is published by ABSA International, the association for Biosafety and Biosecurity. They didn’t seem to mind publishing gobbledygook. We have seen indulgence between the pro-GOF crowd and science journals all the way up to Science and Nature. Ditto concerning the origins of SARS-CoV-2 (Wound healing, Gaslighting).

Virology has so much to offer. It’s the Queen of the biological sciences and can take down some of the nastiest microbes. Smallpox and rinderpest are eradicated, poliovirus 1 is on its last legs. It’s so exciting, why would you want to work on anything else? Virology deserves more than waffle, gobbledygook, sloppy logic and poorly written papers. It deserves respect.

Conclusion

After such a performance, Dr. Imperiale shouldn’t be advising anybody. IMHO. In the future, the editor of Applied Biosafety should be far more demanding.

Aside 1

Re the origins of SARS-CoV-2 What is of more concern, however, are the contemporary rumors that the virus was engineered in a laboratory as part of a GOF study. This theory has been definitely debunked. The reference given is to an obscure paper published in 2021 by Dr. Gronvall who we have encountered in a couple of essays (Why words matter, and Perceptions of madness). Definitively debunked? On a subject that is as important as this, it is incomprehensible that in 2025 Dr. Imperiale makes a statement of fact using an outdated reference when the scientific jury is out.

However, an interesting nugget lies within this reference. We learn that …the 2018 National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine report, Biodefense in an Age of Synthetic Biology, did not rank the novel design of viruses as one of the top biological weapons threats: any novel pathogen design would require a daunting degree of research, development and testing to be successful. Instead, the committee identified the top biosecurity threats as those pathogens which can now be made from scratch in a laboratory and which have a known pathogenicity and transmissibility profile – for example, smallpox virus. It is well known what the genetic programme of that virus could do to humans, so a booted-up version of ‘known code’ would be predictably devastating.

Exactly! As the genome of the 1918 Spanish flu virus (around 13,600 building blocks) is much smaller than that of the smallpox virus (approximately 186,000 blocks) it is much easier to synthesize. Yet the NIH lauded the resurrection of this ‘known code’ virus (1918 and all that) which killed something like 50 million people at a time when the world’s population was 1.8 Bn compared to 8.2 Bn today. Madness.

The National Academies chose not to finger Spanish flu and plumped for the ‘neutral’ smallpox virus from a NIH perspective. Indulgence and institutionalized madness.

Aside 2

Apologies for discussing another unimportant paper. Yet it highlights the pervading disregard for the public that runs through the entire dangerous GOF saga; a disregard for using words precisely; a disregard for dual use research of concern that arms enemies and/or irresponsible people free of charge; a belief in weathering it criticism, aka not addressing the issues; a belief in wearing down the opposition; journals’ penchant for publishing gobbledygook reminiscent of Steve Bannon’s flooding the zone. Not surprisingly, all this it puts biomedical research under suspicion.

Only microbes profit from this collective delusion.

Simon Wain-Hobson is an emeritus professor at the Institute Pasteur, Paris, from which he retired in 2021. He and his colleagues were the first to sequence the genome of HIV, and Wain-Hobson has published more than 230 papers on virology and cancer.