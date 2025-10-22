Since January 2024, Dr. Wain-Hobson has written weekly essays for Biosafety Now discussing risky research in virology. You can read his entire series here.

Chateau de Balleroy, Normandy

On reading The world is more uncertain than you think: assessing and combating overconfidence among 2,000 national security officials by Jeffrey A. Friedman, forthcoming in the Texas National Security Review 2025 followed by an interview of Friedman, New study finds national security officials are way (way) too confident by Thomas Gaulkin, July 9, 2025 in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists

Nobody saw the COVID pandemic coming and nobody has the foggiest idea when the next pandemic will strike or the nature of the beast – aka uncertainty.

Here a parallel is explored between the appreciation of uncertainty in anticipating infectious diseases and national security by the specialists tasked with handling them.

As readers will know about dangerous GOF research on microbes, we’ll go through the above pieces first and make connections downstream. The interview is particularly easy to follow. First, the study population.

• This study partnered with four advanced military education programs: the Canadian Forces College, the NATO Defense College, the Norwegian Defence Intelligence School, and the U.S. National War College… In Canada, Europe, and the United States, military officers who obtain the rank of colonel are normally required to complete a graduate degree at these kinds of institutions.

• These institution’s cohorts also contain substantial numbers of civilian national security officials drawn from foreign affairs ministries, intelligence agencies, and other areas of government tasked with responsibilities related to international affairs.

• Participation rates exceeded ninety percent for most cohorts. A total of 1,894 national security officials participated in this exercise. These officials made 63,130 assessments of uncertainty.

In other words, a top-quality and disciplined group with 90% participation rates. This is probably more related to the fact that the top brass was supportive of the study and interested in the outcomes.

A couple of examples of what security assessments can be: What are the chances that the United States defense budget is larger than the defense budget of the next 10 countries combined? or What are the chances that ISIS has killed more people than Boko Haram over the last decade? We won’t dwell on the details of the paper although it is well worth reading in its own right.

It’s the findings that are astonishing. And the very clear conclusion from these is that, at least within the context of what we can measure from surveys, national security official’s judgments are vastly and systematically overconfident. Or Overconfidence among national security officials is nearly universal. Or Overconfidence was so extreme that it essentially canceled out the knowledge that these individuals possessed… That bad? Gulp.

Some numbers? When these national security officials said they thought a statement was 90 percent likely to be true, it was only true about 57 percent of the time. When they thought that a statement had only a 10 percent chance of being true, it was true 32 percent of the time.

Interestingly, this overconfidence can be corrected remarkably easily: at the start of a random subset of surveys, I just provided national security officials with data on how their predecessors had performed on the survey. It showed that almost everyone who had previously taken the survey had been overconfident, told them about the degree of that bias that I’ve described to you, and then let them answer the same questions the way everyone else did. And that two-minute training alone improved performance by a quarter of a standard deviation. That’s quite a bit for just two minutes.

Just two minutes.

But I think part of the challenge with assessing uncertainty is most people go through life without getting clear feedback on how accurate their judgments are. Scientists do all the time, yet the well established ones are overconfident. And part of the problem with understanding those capabilities is that they’re inherently abstract.

This allows us to transition to sciences. Researchers are always up against their experiments and consequently themselves as they design them. If the data don’t come in the way the experimenter suspected, tough. They modify the hypothesis. Of course, this doesn’t stop a few, invariably the well established ones, pushing them way beyond their best before data (Two plus two).

A rarer and more insidious maneuver was to insist that dangerous GOF research was a ‘risk worth taking’, essentially an NIH ‘bull’, before any discussion had taken place (Chilled virology).

Ultimately, data took down the spin doctoring. As mentioned before Dr. Kawaoka no longer believes H5N1 bird flu is a serious threat for humans. This undercut the virologists that supported this work vocally and the vast majority who nodded it on silently leaving the then heads of the NIH, NIAID and VRC high and dry. How embarrassing.

That said, the more appropriate comparison is with public health planners and those involved in outbreak, epidemic and pandemic preparedness. They must juggle with unknowns and anticipate the future. On top of which they can’t do experiments. Using the intelligence parallel, it is they that should benefit from clear feedback on how accurate their judgments are.

As we saw for COVID, the UK planners plumped for influenza as the next pandemic agent and were bereft of any plan for another virus (UK COVID response Report). What we learned from the independent enquiry of the UK government’s handling of COVID was that they were more interested in bureaucracy than protecting the nation. No doubt they were overconfident; yet they took their sights off their mission which is a rewrite of Overconfidence was so extreme that it essentially canceled out the knowledge that these individuals possessed…

Let’s hope that public health planners read the UK report on the COVID and as many scientific papers as possible emanating from nations that handled well the COVID pandemic. Let’s hope the powers that be have the temerity to have their planners’ performances compared to external scientific reports.

Albeit an outsider to public health planning, it seems that at least three things are necessary apart from humility which is in short supply in today’s ‘me first’ world. First, a portfolio of scenarios is necessary as nobody can predict the next pandemic. Yes, flu must be in there, but not alone. Second, when the next pandemic engulfs the world be prepared to adapt policy as the data comes in. Thirdly, beware of overconfidence.

The next pandemic will come; it will be painful and one million plus people will succumb. The goal is to counter it as efficiently as possible, hopefully limiting deaths to one million rather than 20-50 million.

This is part of our future. Your opinion is irrelevant.

It comes along with wars, bloody-mindedness and parasitism. Along with rampant chemical, plastic and air pollution. Along with novel and better treatments for cancer and more vaccines for tropical diseases. Along with less poverty and famine. Along with more novels, songs and boundless imagination. Along with bringing up children and showing them how marvelous the world can be. Along with a whole new generation of medics, nurses and hospital staff dedicated to caring for disease and suffering.

From the paper we learn that overconfidence is everywhere in another risky area where millions of lives are at stake. Where does this overconfidence come from? Part of an answer is that public health planners and intelligence agencies work within pyramidal structures meaning there is the tendency to please the boss. Bosses like yes people who give them answers. We all know the refrain, ‘If you can’t give me a answer, I’ll find someone who can.’ Yet in assessing threats to national security from adverse actors or viruses, predictions are so hard to quantify, ‘answers’ are hard to come by.

More plurality is needed. Acceptance that it may not always be possible to know will generate more robust contingency plans. Just how well such plans will contain whatever malheur may be impossible to fathom in advance.

Actually, these two fields above are not separate, they collide. Dangerous GOF research on virology, the genesis of novel human viruses to which nobody has any immunological memory, is akin to making biological weapons in discrete military labs off radar to public enquiry.

Yet there are two startling differences:

• Dangerous GOF research is performed by civilian scientists in the nation’s most prestigious universities and research institutes.

• The results are published in scientific journals available to rogue nations, terrorists, crazies and others. Indeed, we must behave as though the scientific papers describing Drs. Fouchier and Kawaoka H5N1 bird flu work have already been downloaded by hostile forces. Ditto for the H7N1 and H7N9 bird flu studies.

What would Jeffrey Friedman’s study participants make of civilians making biological weapons and publishing their findings? What are the chances of ‘rogue nations, terrorists, crazies and others’ using this work against the US? Before doing so, let’s hope they’ll been given just two minutes to read one of these essays.

Conclusions

On reading only knows research scientists, not the intelligence community. Saying ‘I don’t know’ must be allowed, it must not be scoffed at or sanctioned. Coming off the fence when there is insufficient data is bad science. We’ve seen this with dangerous GOF research and COVID origins. Basta!

Aside

We’ve encountered overconfidence among lab scientists before. A 2013 study showed they systematically overestimated the benefits of their work while underestimating the associated risks.

Now consider two remarks made almost 100 years apart to the day.

“…if in the unlucky incident of an individual exposure, the public will not be exposed.”

Ron Fouchier, gain-of-function influenza researcher

Royal Society meeting, London, April 3, 2012

“…the Olympic is unsinkable, and the Titanic will be the same when she is put in commission.”

Edward John Smith, Captain of the Titanic

Washington Times, April 16, 1912

On reading rests the case your honor.

Simon Wain-Hobson is an emeritus professor at the Institute Pasteur, Paris, from which he retired in 2021. He and his colleagues were the first to sequence the genome of HIV, and Wain-Hobson has published more than 230 papers on virology and cancer.