Biosafety Now

Biosafety Now

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Wiggin's avatar
Peter Wiggin
5d

Zombies=People of color??? There seems to be a preposterous of white zombies in all the documentaries I’ve seen?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tommy Cleary's avatar
Tommy Cleary
3d

So what is the way out of this self imposed Hell on Earth when the mainstream English language media is so captured by the worst case scenario?

Where is the critique?

Where is the informed debate?

https://x.com/tommy_cleary/status/1979324845562433918?s=46

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Biosafety Now
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture