Since January 2024, Dr. Wain-Hobson has written weekly essays for Biosafety Now discussing risky research in virology. You can read his entire series here.

On reading An update on eukaryotic viruses revived from ancient permafrost by Jean-Marie Alempic and colleagues, Viruses 2023; 15: 564, and Cooling perspectives on the risk of pathogenic viruses from thawing permafrost, by Rachel Mackelprang and colleagues. mSystems 2025; 10: e0004224

Some words conjure up strong images, for example Pandora, Faust, zombie or Pacman. The words are tied to histories that often have as many subtleties as people using the words. So when they turn up in science, virology has them all, the lay press is interested, perhaps impressed, even though they may not know why. No doubt they were used as attention grabbers even though Pacmanvirus is close to a pleonasm while Pandoravirus, all-giving virus, is an oxymoron.

A colorful precedent can be found in the naming of fruit fly genes. Sonic hedgehog, lunatic fringe or moron genes come to mind.

And while reality can be stranger than fiction - nowhere more so than in science - most is mundane. It is like all the paperwork back at home: bank and tax statements, receipts and the like with, perhaps, perhaps the odd original poem.

All this brings us to permafrost. A recent flyer for a June 2025 webinar on ‘how might we stop (or start) the next pandemic’ went thus: Beyond complex mutations, future epidemics and pandemics may come from melting permafrost, increased human and animal interaction, high-risk research laboratories, bioterrorism, and a growing skepticism of vaccines. The webinar can be found here.

The issue is simple. Climate change is melting permafrost that has been frozen for hundreds to thousands of years. The thaw is exposing dead people and animals that had previously died of infectious diseases, including the 1918 influenza pandemic, anthrax and smallpox. …The public health implications are unknown and caution is required in assuming risk due to the sparseness of information.

The first paper describes the recovery of 13 new viruses from Siberian permafrost samples, some as old as 48,500 years. This alone is stunning. They selected for viruses that grew on species of Acanthamoeba which is but one major branch within the large family of single celled organisms called amoebas. This was deliberate as senior author Jean-Michel Claverie says he chose to focus on viruses that infect amoebae for safety reasons, “thinking that 2 billion years of diverging evolution is a much better barrier against human accidental infection than the walls and safety protocols.”

The viruses belonged to five distinct groups, notably Pandoravirus, Cedratvirus, Megavirus, and Pacmanvirus, in addition to a new Pithovirus strain. The authors note the ease with which these new viruses were isolated suggests that infectious particles of viruses specific to many other untested eukaryotic hosts (protozoans or animals) probably remain abundant in ancient permafrost.

As to our biosafety beef the biohazard associated with reviving prehistorical amoeba infecting viruses is thus totally negligible compared to the search for “paleoviruses” directly from permafrost-preserved remains of mammoths, woolly rhinoceros, or prehistoric horses, as it is now pursued in the Vector laboratory (Novosibirsk, Russia) fortunately a BSL4 facility.

So much for amoebas and their viruses. Others are thinking of mammalian viruses. What are the risks to humans if any? Here we come to the second paper. The possibility of pathogenic microorganisms emerging from thawing permafrost and causing disease is not completely without precedent. In 2016 an anthrax outbreak, caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis, resulted in the death of one person, sickened dozens more, and killed thousands of domesticated reindeer on the Yamal Peninsula in Russia. …Reindeer herds likely acquired anthrax through the uptake of environmentally resistant endospores, which can remain dormant in the soil for decades.

The good news is: The inability of anthrax to spread from person to person and the availability of modern vaccines and antibiotics suggest that emergence of B. anthracis spores from thawing permafrost would be unlikely to cause a geographically widespread epidemic or pandemic.

The paper discusses unsuccessful attempts to recover smallpox from frozen cadavers in Siberia followed the resurrection of the 1918 Spanish flu virus.

Under the section Lessons learned from variola virus and the 1918 H1N1 influenza virus, we learn that These examples suggest that human pathogenic viruses probably do not remain infectious when frozen in permafrost, even when preservation conditions are nearly ideal and samples are carefully collected using procedures to preserve viability or genome integrity. The small number of examples makes the precise hazard difficult to predict…

Even for recently deceased influenza victims, the infectious hazard of human remains is low. Guidelines for funeral directors and mortuary staff place influenza in the low-risk category and viewing and embalming are considered safe. Together, the combination of limited infectious virus survival in permafrost, a potentially small number of well-preserved burial sites, and low transmission risk from human remains suggests that thawing permafrost is not a probable exposure pathway. There is always something to learn.

They try to put the recovery of Pandora and Pacmanviruses (both giant viruses) in some perspective. Human pathogenic viruses are comparatively fragile and are not protected from extreme conditions by a cold-adapted host. Even variola virus, which can survive outside a host for several years in scabs and lesion crusts (often collected for variolation efforts) and is known for being stable, does not appear to survive for a few hundred years in permafrost, let alone thousands of years as seen in giant viruses. Together, these data suggest that the persistence of giant viruses in permafrost is not a reliable indicator of the ability of human viral pathogens to likewise survive in permafrost.

…soils are perhaps the largest viral reservoir on Earth. In some soils, viral abundance can exceed more than one billion per gram, and similar counts are found per gram of human intestinal content. Billions of viruses can be swallowed during a swim in the sea. Normal, the vast majority of these viruses infect bacteria. They are called phages which might throw some people off. We’ve handled this before (Virology Queen).

At the end of this fascinating and heavily referenced paper we find: The frequent presentation of “zombie” pathogen in news articles and a few academic articles has received immense and improper attention. The term zombie pathogen is typically shorthand for a pathogen from the past that has been preserved in permafrost and could become active and cause human disease when released by thaw. As we discuss here, this outcome is highly unlikely, and yet the term zombie virus is used to elicit an apocalyptic fear response in the reader, often to grab headlines. It is not well known, and thus important to examine, that the zombie fantasy has origins in the racist past against people of color, particularly in North America and the Caribbean. Point, although the meaning of words can change over time. Just take the word seropositive which, once upon a time, meant you had antibodies to this or that microbe. Today if you say you’re seropositive it means you have HIV. And only HIV.

Their conclusion? We do not claim that viral pathogens in permafrost pose zero risk or that surveillance of putative viral pathogens in permafrost is unnecessary. However, there is currently no evidence that human or animal viral pathogens frozen in permafrost pose an imminent disease outbreak threat.

Good, so that’s put that into a sanguine perspective allowing us to get back to discussion of dangerous GOF virology.

Despite giving colorful names to harmless virus recovered from thousands of years ago, well harmless to humans, there is one glaring outsider in this permafrost story. The resurrection of the 1918 Spanish flu virus by CDC and NIH lab workers was made a little over 20 years ago. They first recovered the genetic information using PCR. Then they reverse engineered the genetic information derived into a functional virus. This was touted as a tour de force by Dr. Fauci even though the DURC aspects went unmentioned. And of course, recovery of a virus that killed around 50 million people, would help in the conception of better flu vaccine (Chilled virology). This is the sort of thing virologists everywhere roll out when they have no good arguments. It was designed to shut down critics.

And while we’re at it, the work was made available to everyone around the globe, friendly, hostile, crazy or irresponsible, free of charge, curtesy of the US Government.

Conclusion

For the moment there is way more danger coming from dangerous GOF research in US labs and elsewhere than from melting permafrost - 1918 Spanish flu is the proof.

Aside 1

Virologists mostly store their viruses in freezers at -80°C where they remain viable for several years. As a general rule enveloped viruses (think flu, HIV) suffer more from freezing and thawing than those with protein shells (think polio, papillomaviruses). For the smallpox virus, …six vials of freeze-dried virus, apparently dating from the 1950s, were found by a scientist from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on 1 July [2014] in a cold storage room that was originally part of an NIH laboratory. Variola virus was grown from one of these vials.

Recently, poliovirus was grown from a sample frozen for over 60 years ago.

Given such longevity, great efforts were made to reduce the number of labs holding smallpox or rinderpest viruses, the only microbes that have been eradicated. By vaccination note. The effort continues for rinderpest virus (Rinderpest). With poliovirus 1 on its last legs, efforts are being made worldwide to reduce the number of labs holding the virus.

Every virologist has encountered a -80°C freezer breaking down, nearly always over a weekend, which required immediate attention. Fast melting permafrost if you will, laden with all sorts of viruses although they very rarely lead to lab accident.

It is against this background that the resurrection of 1918 Spanish flu virus is the unique and perverse exception. We’ve been beating the hell out of microbes since Pasteur. Unilaterally, the NIH thought good to resuscitate a big killer. Madness.

Aside 2

There is a fascinating paper that has just been published describing a novel virus of amoeba. In the words of the authors: This virus, isolated from a swamp biome in Brazil, has particles with a never-before-seen morphology and composition, and represents the first giant amoeba virus with an external envelope covering the capsid and extending over a flexible tail region. The Naiavirus genome, with nearly 1 million base pairs, reveals a unique set of genes, and does not resemble any other virus previously isolated so far.

Or The discovery of Naiavirus, the largest, enveloped, tailed virus ever described, symbolizes contemporary virology, where concepts and definitions regarding the boundaries of the virosphere must be frequently revisited.

Yet another example of why virology is so exciting.

Aside 3

Melting permafrost will release phenomenal quantities of the greenhouse gas, methane so there is a positive feedback loop to the loss of permafrost.

Aside 4

A fascinating explanation about AI from Geofrey Hinton, Nobel Prize for Physics 2024 and referred to as the Godfather of AI. His patient and careful use of words is a rare treat these days.

Simon Wain-Hobson is an emeritus professor at the Institute Pasteur, Paris, from which he retired in 2021. He and his colleagues were the first to sequence the genome of HIV, and Wain-Hobson has published more than 230 papers on virology and cancer.