Thank you Simon

https://bigsdb.pasteur.fr

Know thyself

https://archive.md/X5K5c

Perhaps turn this Delphic lens on IP?

https://web.archive.org/web/20200206144253/http:/www.bjnews.com.cn/feature/2020/01/31/682076.html

BANAL series and many other areas need open discussion and investigation.

https://www.pasteur.fr/en/press-area/press-documents/sars-cov-2-related-viruses-capable-infecting-human-cells-discovered-bats-northern-laos

There are so many dimensions of biostrategic concern here.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/397608384_293_QUESTIONS_FOR_DRRALPH_BARIC_2025

Similarly Baric and UNC have obvious dual use research of concern issues to address here with links to pre outbreak research with ORF8 immune evading SARSr experiments that are still under investigation due to non disclosure matters.

https://journals.plos.org/plospathogens/article/file?id=10.1371/journal.ppat.1006698&type=printable

CSIRO and Australia’s biotech regulators are grappling with the implications of their own material and regulatory support for DURC WIV experiments, again in the context of undisclosed research findings.

https://web.archive.org/sry?term=Spread+and+Geographic+Structure+of+SARS-related+Coronaviruses+in+++++++++++++Bats+and+the+Origin+of+Human+SARS+Coronavirus

The Australian Ministry has recently also shallowly defended the provision of Cell lines to WIV for these ORF8 DURC experiments with claims that they were not needing to be regulated as they were not genetically modified organisms…but this misses the whole point of Dual Use Research of Concern…and only examines the ingredients going into an experiment declaring them innocent without actually knowing the result of the DURC experiments…just madness!

https://www.abc.net.au/listen/programs/radionational-breakfast/csiro-rejects-claims-its-working-with-chinese-lab/12215118

None of this is a robust declaration of innocence but instead too often a series of rhetorical tools presenting arguments from ignorance as adequate when they are not.

https://www.science.org/content/article/pandemic-start-anywhere-but-here-argue-papers-chinese-scientists-echoing-party-line

It is callus and stupid to treat intellectual engagement with the dilemmas of biostrategic concerns this way.

This is Silencing by its overtly disingenuous approach to the concerns of truth and justice.

https://theconversation.com/how-conspiracy-theories-about-covids-origins-are-hampering-our-ability-to-prevent-the-next-pandemic-261475

We will get to the truth soon.

https://www.science.org/content/article/pandemic-start-anywhere-but-here-argue-papers-chinese-scientists-echoing-party-line

In an ultimate irony of STS we will get to the truth sooner than initially thought because we must…as emerging AI and biostrategic concerns are so dangerous that resources are finally being poured into forensic tools that are aimed prospectively to help avoid extinction level catastrophe… but can and will easily be directed at the data and questions of COVID origin.

https://www.foreignaffairs.com/world/new-bioweapons-covid-biology

But first to the way the civil systems resolve ongoing questions and problems linked to COVID origin.

Without truth there can be no trust, and without disclosure there can be no verification level scrutiny…so speaking truth to power should not end with a rage against the various forms of silencing that are active…

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5jf6069GVRY

…but instead truth to power needs to help our democratic institutions be all they need to be and support free thinking that seeks justice as a necessary element of our global human flourishing despite this new world of risks and ontological gravitas.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/395016679_Findings_from_EHA_documents_made_public_by_Congress_in_December_2024_-DRASTIC_Working_Notes_-_PREVIEW_LINKS_REMOVED?channel=doi&linkId=68ba8a12e2a6c3717837aa42&showFulltext=true

Keep up the great work

