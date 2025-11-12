Biosafety Now

Nov 17

Sadly Simon it is you who is doing the most dodging and deflecting. You refuse to acknowledge or look into Institut Pasteur's role in the origin of Covid and its cover-up - Institut Pasteur Shanghai and its relationship with WIV. You refuse to acknowledge that China may have pursued an offensive bioweapon strategy that was the likely cause. You consistently point the finger at US scientists, when all evidence suggests offensive bioweapons were abandoned in 1969 under orders from Nixon.

Not sure how much protection you can continue to claim under your Nobel award.

Nov 13

Spot on. You've realy highlighted the core issue here with how trust in science is being undermined. It's fantastic to see you pushing for this level of transparent, global accountability.

