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EMSKE Phytochem's avatar
EMSKE Phytochem
5d

Kristian Anderson is still being sought for quotes today by the traditional scicomm press.

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/americas-compact-between-science-and-politics-is-broken/

1000+ comments on it among the technorati https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=48568058 yet none (save mine) critically point out the article's epistemic self-immolation by centering Anderson in a plaintive article about the state of science today.

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Tommy Cleary's avatar
Tommy Cleary
5d

Great work Simon.

What do you think of Quay’s new book?

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/tommy-cleary-b25b5796_the-code-as-witness-covid-origins-scientific-activity-7472599714794958848-60dA?utm_medium=ios_app&rcm=ACoAABR1ro0B0loTmAqQEJwLUSBzGcw5xe0O-5w&utm_source=social_share_send&utm_campaign=copy_link

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