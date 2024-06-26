Since January 2024, Dr. Wain-Hobson has written weekly essays for Biosafety Now discussing risky research in virology. You can read his entire series here.

On reading We shouldn’t worry when a virus mutates during disease outbreaks, by Nathan Grubaugh, Mary Petrone and Edward Holmes. Nature Microbiology 2020; 5:529–530.

The opening paragraphs cover Marvel Comics, The Andromeda Strain and The Hot Zone along with a sprinkling of words like freakish, trepidation and doomsday. Yet it’s published in Nature Microbiology, one of the top journals for basic infectious disease research. Quite a disconnect.

Topicality is the explanation. It was published online Feb 18, 2020, just a few weeks after the first cases of what was to become known as COVID-19 were described. The first genome sequence of the virus had just been released with the help of the last author. For the afficionados, the present paper was published two days after the notorious Proximal Origins paper was posted online, and later showed up in Nature Medicine on March 17, 2020. With so little data around and the prospect of a pandemic, every journal was clamoring for Phil Space.

On reading will eschew the science fiction - which has its space and readership - and focus on the science to see what’s on offer. As some readers of these essays will have surmised by now, things are not always that clear.

The topic is genetic mutation among coronaviruses. We read that these viruses employ an intrinsically error-prone RNA polymerase for replication, their genomes will accumulate mutations during every copying cycle. To appreciate this a short detour is necessary. SARS-CoV-2 is an example of an RNA virus, that is to say its genome is made of RNA. By contrast, there are viruses with DNA genomes – think of herpesviruses to name just one group. Their genomes are copied by enzymes called RNA or DNA polymerase – basically they make long polymers out of thousands of RNA or DNA building blocks.

RNA viral polymerases are not intrinsically error prone, no more so than DNA polymerases. The big difference is that RNA viruses have not invested in error detection and correction. Well, with one exception and that being coronaviruses. By contrast, DNA viruses have invested in getting DNA copying right or else use the enzymes in the infected cell to do the job for them. Remember viruses are parasites.

We then read that most mutations adversely impact some aspect of virus function and are removed by natural selection. This isn’t quite right. There is something called the nearly neutral theory of mutation. Most mutations hardly impact survival. Obviously, some are lethal, some are deleterious and are quickly purged by natural selection. Most importantly, the stuff of evolution represents a small fraction of total mutations. The remainder are mutations that have very little to no impact yet get retained.

Moreover, the role of natural selection in virus evolution is not easily predicted, rendering rampant speculation around the evolutionary trajectory of a virus during a nascent outbreak investigation especially problematic. Exactly, hence the hazardous endeavor of predicting the next flu pandemic strain, something addressed in numerous essays.

Given the above it is not surprising that Without information on the precise evolutionary forces and selection pressures in operation, predicting how virulence might evolve is an extremely difficult and perhaps futile task. Logical. These thoughts are reformulated just to ram home the message: speculating about the phenotype of any new mutation can be dangerous during fast-moving outbreaks.

The authors then turn related questions on themselves and have the temerity to answer them, despite their warnings. So, could SARS-CoV-2 adapt in the same way? Yes. Will adaptation precipitate more deaths? Unlikely.

At the time of writing – mid-February 2020 - the world knew next to nothing about the COVID-19 virus. Coronavirus evolution wasn’t well known. The Alpha variant was first identified in Great Britain and became dominant in the spring of 2021. Others followed including the nasty Delta variant by summer 2021, which caused severe pneumonia. And while the world was reeling from Delta, the much milder Omicron variant displaced it starting November 2021 because it had changed to an upper respiratory tract infection which made it much more transmissible. These viruses all had characteristic mutations.

Being a more transmissible virus, Omicron killed more people than Delta. We’ve been over this argument for flu (Chilled virology). In the absence of widespread immunity, the virus would adapt and as transmission increased more deaths were to be expected even if new deaths represented a smaller fraction of those infected. It’s not rocket virology.

Towards the end the article serves up another disconnect, notably Rather than fearing mutation, perhaps it is now time to embrace it, whatever that means. Probably there are two underlying threads starting with the prosaic Mutation is an inevitable consequence of being a virus, which of course it is, especially for RNA viruses. You could go one better and say that as no machine is perfect, mutation is an inevitable part of existence of any life form. The other is that mutation is the authors bread and butter. They study them using computers.

They could have made the parallel with cancer genomes where there are mutations agogo – up to 300,000 per genome and occasionally more. They can be divided up into passenger mutations, the vast majority, are hitchhiking on the backs of driver mutations which may number around 6-20. They are the stuff of cancer evolution, that transforms a team player working in concert into a narcissistic cancer cell.

Scientists are not too bothered by the silent or passenger mutations even though they can be informative sometimes. What counts are the driver mutations. That a cancer cell can progress or metastasize by way of mutation is a fear that haunts many a cancer patient. And as we saw with the Alpha, Beta, Delta, Omicron variant sequel for SARS-CoV-2, each resulted in more deaths, so they got the answer to their question wrong. Adaptive mutations (driver mutations in oncology parlance) are what we should worry about.

And the authors ask us to embrace mutation? No way for viruses and cancer. Absolutely when contemplating the marvel of evolution from the RNA world to vertebrates to Sapiens with piano virtuosi such as Martha Angerish…

…or Khatia Buniatishvili.

Once again words matter and in this case context is huge.

Back to reality. This was a missed chance when pedagogy was needed, when scientists should have shared what they knew about coronaviruses. And while we were told just how difficult predicting viruses can be and saw how easy it is to get it wrong, and they got it wrong, a number of specialists knew this a few decades ago.

Aside

On reading will be taking a break, picking up with these essays in mid-September.

Thanks for reading them to here.

Simon Wain-Hobson is an emeritus professor at the Institute Pasteur, Paris, from which he retired in 2021. He and his colleagues were the first to sequence the genome of HIV, and Wain-Hobson has published more than 230 papers on virology and cancer.