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Michael Weissman's avatar
Michael Weissman
Jun 3

Great essay. Have you considered slightly re-working it into a form suitable for a widely read publication? There's always a chance that the NYT or WaPo or somebody might take it.

p.s. As a physicist I particularly appreciated the aside about space colonization, which is a favorite fantasy of 8-year old boys and tech lords.

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Ralph Baric's Attorney's avatar
Ralph Baric's Attorney
Jun 4

This is how Philippics are meant to be done.

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