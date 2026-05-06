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Tommy Cleary's avatar
Tommy Cleary
18h

Absence of data smells...but there is not an absence of data. Just an absence of people courageous enough to follow their noses.

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Peter Wills's avatar
Peter Wills
2d

Always on the nail! Thank you.

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