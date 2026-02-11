Biosafety Now

6dEdited

As always, thank you for your pertinent analysis! Sorry I take the liberty to comment and suggest something that I sincerely hope you may find interesting. I recently published several unappreciated and unrecognized features overlapping the FCS that could play a critical role in a lab context (ongoing or past scenarios) Please see here: https://www.mdpi.com/2075-1729/16/2/199# (just published). If it's too long, would you consider the final figure for a summary, please? I would love to hear what you think. Thank you!

