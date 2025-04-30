Biosafety Now

Tommy Cleary
3h

<<Please indulge On reading for repeating here the sentence, ‘you can’t make new vaccines or anti-cancer therapies out of opinions or beliefs.’ It’s important.>>

Sure.

But you should NOT, if you are say the CSIRO, give cells towards Dual Use Research of Concern programs at Wuhan Institute of Virology...and say nothing about the origin of COVID there after...

https://journals.plos.org/plospathogens/article?id=10.1371/journal.ppat.1006698

You should NOT, if you are say University of Sydney, hide data important to Discrepant Epidemiology of COVID Origin...

https://web.archive.org/web/20220809085043/https:/www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nuccore/?term=Spread+and+Geographic+Structure+of+SARS-related+Coronaviruses+in+++++++++++++Bats+and+the+Origin+of+Human+SARS+Coronavirus

You should NOT, if you are say University of NC, on the one hand show a direct understanding of biological and informational warfare...and yes, there is more than one type of scientist...Virologist keep forgetting that all their data and its Dual Use Extinction level risks gets dumped into bioinformatic organisations without any restrictions on access or accountability...

https://www.jcvi.org/sites/default/files/assets/projects/synthetic-genomics-options-for-governance/Baric-Synthetic-Viral-Genomics.pdf

You should NOT, as UNC, display the exact same institutional resistance to Interdisciplinary Discrepant Epidemiology doing its job, as WIV did post COVID outbreak!

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/390171996_The_Illusion_of_Biosafety_During_SARS-CoV-2_Research_Multiple_Apparent_Occult_Lab-Acquired_Infections_Are_Identified_including_from_Synthetic_Infectious_Clones_Under_BSL-3_Conditions_at_a_Premier_US-b

You should NOT, as Wellcome Trust, consort with Dual Use Beijing based Bioinformation Warfare groups such as BGI simply because there is a false premise that these stolen and otherwise sensitive data sets may one day give insights into the origins of Cancer and other such disease...how personal data is managed and use really counts. To perhaps solve one problem but definitely cause and encourage another problem is simply moral hazard become institutionalised stupidity.

https://amp.theguardian.com/politics/2023/mar/08/mps-call-for-uk-to-ban-chinese-gene-research-firm-from-government-contracts-bgi-group

