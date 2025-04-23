Biosafety Now

Biosafety Now

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BILLY BOSTICKSON's avatar
BILLY BOSTICKSON
1d

https://billybostickson495983.substack.com/p/links-to-my-final-report-for-drastic

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tommy Cleary's avatar
Tommy Cleary
3d

Good points…times are changing and interdisciplinary expertise is more valuable than ever.

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/jay-bhattacharya-begins-tenure-18th-director-national-institutes-health

The field of Discrepant Epidemiology is catching up with the risks that broadly narcissistic Virology entails.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/372946677_Open_Letter_To_Nature_Medicine

Being held accountable for damages to society that you do, for things you do not know…but should, is a very good start.

https://focustaiwan.tw/politics/202503130026#

On this account ALL Virologists and related regulations have failed…this is potent, extinction level risk DUAL use research of concern.

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/apr/22/us-says-china-using-ai-boost-biological-weapons-research/

This needs to be redressed and biological&information warfare in this field needs to end.

https://zenodo.org/records/15172195

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Biosafety Now
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture