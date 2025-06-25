Biosafety Now

Biosafety Now

Jeff Bell
You get the feeling this can’t last, can’t carry on generation after generation, and that it flows from people wanting to be doing something. Seems like around the corner from every good is something frighteningly dark. Thanks for sharing. Would rather be up to date than in the dark.

The writing is fantastic as always, just a treasure.

Tommy Cleary
Enjoy your Summer reading Simon

https://www.connectedpapers.com/main/43c7f77befde5468f36540207e5d769733719ebb/Long%20term-serial-passaging-of-SARS%20CoV%202-reveals-signatures-of-convergent-evolution/graph

The Pre COVID epistemic path is almost unmentioned in emerging papers important to this direction of concern.

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7338325293151002625?commentUrn=urn%3Ali%3Acomment%3A%28activity%3A7338325293151002625%2C7343644121636454401%29&dashCommentUrn=urn%3Ali%3Afsd_comment%3A%287343644121636454401%2Curn%3Ali%3Aactivity%3A7338325293151002625%29

Universities still promote papers without critique or historical contextualisation…as if the lab leak of COVID was prehistoric…

https://www.unsw.edu.au/newsroom/news/2025/06/the-virus-that-won-t-quit-new-research-reveals-how-sars-cov-2-evolves

Dual use experiments are conducted…but dual use voices are silenced academically…self censorship or games with words…the writers and readers choose a precarious path here…

https://journals.asm.org/doi/10.1128/jvi.00363-25

<<We found that the S:YQTQTN674Y mutation, a deletion of five amino acids near the spike S1/S2 cleavage site, arose independently in POW003 (A.2.2) and POW007 (A.2.2). This QTQTN motif has been experimentally linked to pathogenesis, with its loss in clinical and passaged viruses leading to attenuated viral replication and disease, driven by less efficient spike processing through hindered cleavage of the furin cleavage site (15, 51–54). We also observed four different missense amino acid replacements proximal to the furin cleavage site at amino acid position 682 of spike (R682G, R682W, R682L, R682Q) at varying allele frequencies, as well as a six amino acid deletion in one passage line (RARSVA683R). All but one of these mutations appeared within four serial passages.>>

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7338325293151002625?commentUrn=urn%3Ali%3Acomment%3A%28activity%3A7338325293151002625%2C7343648813246545921%29&dashCommentUrn=urn%3Ali%3Afsd_comment%3A%287343648813246545921%2Curn%3Ali%3Aactivity%3A7338325293151002625%29

What this means is that when the very features of biosynthetic manipulation are removed by the over 100cycles of serial passage…all that it takes to understand this with a monochromatic hue is a mind that only sees one part of the dual use synthetic scenario as possible…not stupidity, but still wholly human.

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7338325293151002625?commentUrn=urn%3Ali%3Acomment%3A%28activity%3A7338325293151002625%2C7343649955191902208%29&dashCommentUrn=urn%3Ali%3Afsd_comment%3A%287343649955191902208%2Curn%3Ali%3Aactivity%3A7338325293151002625%29

Does it matter that the section removes by Vero Cells left with COVID to themselves is perfectly palindromic?

https://www.jcvi.org/sites/default/files/assets/projects/synthetic-genomics-options-for-governance/Baric-Synthetic-Viral-Genomics.pdf

Well not if you simply ignore biosynthetic signs of human cognition…

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/390171996_The_Illusion_of_Biosafety_During_SARS-CoV-2_Research_Multiple_Apparent_Occult_Lab-Acquired_Infections_Are_Identified_including_from_Synthetic_Infectious_Clones_Under_BSL-3_Conditions_at_a_Premier_US-b

…just like in the tail codes and AI ethics debates…

https://www.connectedpapers.com/main/af5e318caad1d951901d8384c34bb3d817031726/graph/

…and the too human testimonies and confessions.

https://web.archive.org/web/20220809085043/https:/www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nuccore/?term=Spread+and+Geographic+Structure+of+SARS-related+Coronaviruses+in+++++++++++++Bats+and+the+Origin+of+Human+SARS+Coronavirus

The implications of biosynthetic dual use have been patent for too long.

https://web.archive.org/web/20230308013429/https://twitter.com/EdwardCHolmes

We are not yet out of this web of concern…

https://curatorsintl.org/exhibitions/8953-mark-lombardi-global-networks

Chernobyl investigators took about ten years to get to a point of justice and learning…

https://www.cia.gov/legacy/headquarters/kryptos-sculpture/

We are about half way there now.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nuccore/MH615803.1?report=genbank

But the Bioweapon curse is not easy to break…

https://doi.org/10.1111/risa.14291

Who wants to be known to that dark list of damned humanity?

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2025/05/21/japan/731-member-list/

Who even wants to recount the tracking of this sort of Dual Use path?

https://www.blackincbooks.com.au/books/weapons-detective

There are no rewards for being right here…

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2005-06-10/third-chinese-defector-details-human-rights-abuses/1589572

Time will tell.

https://events.newamerica.org/thefutureofdeceptioninwarlesso

