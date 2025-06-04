Biosafety Now

Dick Atlee
2d

Given that Ivermectin is effective against many RNA viruses, are you aware of any work that ha been done with IVM and ANDV?

Tommy Cleary
2dEdited

Interesting news…

With such dangerous viruses around no wonder Russia is expanding their Virology Lab network.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/interactive/2024/russia-biological-chemical-weapons-laboratory-expansion/

Western Virologist are always shy of dual use interpretations of dangerous bio synthetics…and yes, even Discrepant Epidemiology can fail due to lack of courage and rigorous methodology with tools designed to identify biological weapons use clipped to appear more quiet…so drum beats do not interfere with funding.

Ethically abhorrent.

Well overdue to address the Biological AND Informational Warfare programs in play here.

https://doi.org/10.1111/risa.14291

War time is not ideal for biological science prosperity…

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2025/05/21/japan/731-member-list/

First rule of Philosophy of Science is to embrace the worth of understanding what is not known.

What I don’t know is how CSIRO can be involved with supporting WIV in Apoptosis studies with SARS1 variant experiments pre COVID outbreak and not have this type of dataset available still!!

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nuccore/2156866279

The epistemic path is clear…clearer than rhetoric of risk with respect to this Andes Virus case study.

https://journals.plos.org/plospathogens/article/file?id=10.1371/journal.ppat.1006698&type=printable

Identifying Illusions of Biosafety are not noise…

https://zenodo.org/records/15172195

Virology that seeks funding with fanfare of biosynthetic terrorist and rogue nation state risks identified and then hides from accountability…

https://www.blackincbooks.com.au/books/weapons-detective

And then also hides basic data sets when there is an outbreak…doesn’t ring true to ways to leave a lover…

https://assets.ctfassets.net/syq3snmxclc9/2mVob3c1aDd8CNvVnyei6n/95af7dbfd2958d4c2b8494048b4889b5/JAG_Docs_pt1_Og_WATERMARK_OVER_Redacted.pdf

Good to know there are people that have a little more imagination available to apply to these technologically determined problems of our times.

Biosafety Now that is afraid of the beat of their own drum are needing to do some homework on how Undone Science and Activist Research works.

https://drasticresearch.org/2021/09/21/the-defuse-project-documents/

