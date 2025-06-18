Biosafety Now

Tommy Cleary
1d

Very good points here Simon.

Germany, like many places, still has a long way to go with understanding the risks of dangerous biological science experiments...beginning with their own history.

Here you mentioned the Chernobyl of Virology;

The problem is that risk systems that place reward with laboratory scientists and risk with the population of our shared globe...well even in identifying Lab Leak events the scientists involved simultaneously identify why those risks are no longer relevant and thus their work should go on uninterrupted. As with this JHU paper in the lead up to COVID outbreak:

<<The 1977-1978 influenza epidemic was probably not a natural event, as the genetic sequence of the virus was nearly identical to the sequences of decades-old strains. While there are several hypotheses that could explain its origin, the possibility that the 1977 epidemic resulted from a laboratory accident has recently gained popularity in discussions about the biosafety risks of gain-of-function (GOF) influenza virus research, as an argument for why this research should not be performed. There is now a moratorium in the United States on funding GOF research while the benefits and risks, including the potential for accident, are analyzed. Given the importance of this historical epidemic to ongoing policy debates, we revisit the evidence that the 1977 epidemic was not natural and examine three potential origins: a laboratory accident, a live-vaccine trial escape, or deliberate release as a biological weapon. Based on available evidence, the 1977 strain was indeed too closely matched to decades-old strains to likely be a natural occurrence. While the origin of the outbreak cannot be conclusively determined without additional evidence, there are very plausible alternatives to the laboratory accident hypothesis, diminishing the relevance of the 1977 experience to the modern GOF debate.>>

https://journals.asm.org/doi/10.1128/mbio.01013-15

So in this instance I am glad you mentioned Marburg Virus...so named as it leaked from a lab in Germany.

<<Marburg virus disease (MVD) is a severe disease with a fatality ratio of up to 88%. This rate can be lower with good and early patient care.

MVD was initially detected in 1967 after two simultaneous outbreaks in Marburg and Frankfurt in Germany, and in Belgrade, Serbia. The outbreak was associated with laboratory work using African green monkeys (Cercopithecus aethiops) imported from Uganda.>>

The denial of the dangers of virology, including DURC and GOF, by German scientists is not surprising.

https://www.who.int/health-topics/marburg-virus-disease#tab=tab_1

No doubt the irony of GOF experiments on Marburg Virus and similar viruses in Germany will be lost on the GFV who will no doubt claim that this history is irrelevant...the stupidity here is at Fawlty Towers level...Don't Mention the War...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tms0yk9kqVM

The main concern here is that Democratic and Independent processes are not yet strong enough to regulate Global Virology and other forms of Dangerous Biological research in any case.

The outcome may well be that due to a lovers argument in a lab anywhere in the world where scientists are people... we all will soon glow with fluorescent proteins...or worse.

Gives another sense to Lover's Glow.

Thank you and I agree:

<<On reading is at odds with the GFV and considers that experiments making novel human viruses from animal viruses should not be performed.>>

