Tommy Cleary
Yes

Gilles Demaneuf is a legend.

https://gillesdemaneuf.medium.com/list/sarscov2-origins-investigation-450d85ecb4d4

DRASTIC has produced consistently good data in the area of COVID Origin Undone Science.

https://drasticresearch.org/2021/09/21/the-defuse-project-documents/

They became a focus for institutional exchanges at the limit of defence intelligence and biological warfare programs ongoing…

https://assets.ctfassets.net/syq3snmxclc9/2mVob3c1aDd8CNvVnyei6n/95af7dbfd2958d4c2b8494048b4889b5/JAG_Docs_pt1_Og_WATERMARK_OVER_Redacted.pdf

But the trail is too entwined from the US, UK and Australia and others to Wuhan and back to be easy to address…dual use research of concern throws suspicion in EVERY direction…

https://www.sgtreport.com/2025/05/is-this-the-man-who-created-covid-19-in-faucis-us-lab/

Just as fighting poison with poison is a known tactic of Beijing…

https://www.businessinsider.com/chinas-spy-agencies-five-poisons-taiwan-tibet-uighur-democracy-2023-8

And academic systems world wide have been a locus of counterespionage concern for some time…

https://amp.abc.net.au/article/11741450

There are implications for giving up on these underexamined data sets that have implications for intellectual engagement at all in democratic open societies…

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/nov/20/chinas-infamous-list-of-grievances-with-australia-should-be-longer-than-14-points-top-diplomat-says

When some go out of their way to help bring suppressed stories to light…

https://publishing.hardiegrant.com/en-au/books/deadly-quiet-city-by-murong-xuecun/9781743798744

It is disheartening to see many defectors left out in the cold as their level of revelation of infiltration can be essentially disruptive to certain institutions…

https://www.smh.com.au/national/spy-left-out-in-the-cold-20050611-gdlhx9.html

Thus Biological Warfare components of this COVID Origin research that are known in some circles are suppressed in others…

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2025/05/21/japan/731-member-list/

And Discrepant Epidemiology using Biological Weapons detection tools are modified to be less controversial than they should be…

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/risa.14291

Even as data linking Australia’s CSIRO Cell donation to preoutbreak SARS variants Apoptosis studies research at Wuhan Institute of Virology remains suppressed…

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/protein/AXE72895.1?report=genpept

Where prominent German links were well aware of the dual use bioweapons research of concern here from earlier WIV publications…

https://journals.plos.org/plospathogens/article/file?id=10.1371/journal.ppat.1006698&type=printable

Thus Trust but Verify methods need to be revisited.

https://web.archive.org/web/20230308013429/https://twitter.com/EdwardCHolmes

With a view to the data remaining and where the bioinformatics path leads…

https://web.archive.org/web/20220809085043/https:/www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nuccore/?term=Spread+and+Geographic+Structure+of+SARS-related+Coronaviruses+in+++++++++++++Bats+and+the+Origin+of+Human+SARS+Coronavirus

Even to the edge of reason where the art of decoding remains…

https://curatorsintl.org/exhibitions/8953-mark-lombardi-global-networks

And Kryptos woven into the non protein translating end codes of SARS clones…

https://www.cia.gov/legacy/headquarters/kryptos-sculpture/

Speaks to a type of ongoing warfare that is beyond epistemic links of most forms of confrontation…but not all.

https://www.securityweek.com/china-admitted-to-us-that-it-conducted-volt-typhoon-attacks-report/amp/

Where efforts to make safe investigations of the dangerous can themselves quickly become catastrophic themselves too…

https://zenodo.org/records/15172195

And the endeavours of those that would do no harm where possible…

https://www.jcvi.org/sites/default/files/assets/projects/synthetic-genomics-options-for-governance/Baric-Synthetic-Viral-Genomics.pdf

Can still contribute to a dystopian world where Magic Weapons target minds and brains from different directions…

https://cove.army.gov.au/article/covetalk-information-magic-weapons-threats-and-opportunities-0

Such that to speak Truth to Power becomes unrecognisable any longer.

https://aep.unc.edu/2023/06/07/playing-the-expert-doing-your-own-research-as-epistemic-cosplay/

Thank you for your help with what can be known and what still has a way to go.

Jeff Bell
Covid was the first chance for the public to come face to face with an epoch changing reality. And we went into a state of denial about what virus engineering meant to our sense of the longevity of man.

On the one hand, lovely to carry on without passing through a period of mourning, with the odds of humankind or civilization survival taking a big hit - the coldest view being eventually this one, every more likely than nukes could very well shatter us horribly, at worst end us.

On the other hand, time is precious and a post-mourning rebound will look something like ‘it may get us in the long-run, but come on people, not on our watch’, or ‘we will make it, and help off-load from God as much of the work to get there and save lives along the way.’

The source of Covid debate is one battle which helps, epically, with direct facing the truth - with this uncovering of a deadly new technology, half century after nukes, we, humankind, have been diagnosed a terrible disease, the pandemic possibility syndrome. It can’t be predicted in terms of percentage possibilities, but it’s new, permanent and deserves to be treated with eyes wide open and a healthy groupthink that fits, I.e. there is only one greater evil behavior than being complicit in the creation of deadly pandemic virus, that the release of one. Generations to come can point to Covid as the truth of that abstract idea.

For future generations, it won’t matter of Covid being made in a lab is a myth, the prioritization of what has to be done is its value.

Prediction: That Covid came from a lab will be considered a no-brainer, around the world, in… 5yrs? Maybe less.

