This post is the first in a series of documented calls for the retraction of scientifically unsound papers on the origin of COVID-19. These papers are based on invalid premises and conclusions, or are potentially products of scientific misconduct — including fraud.

Below is a letter requesting the retraction of "The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2 ('Proximal Origins')," published on March 17, 2020, in Nature Medicine. This letter was sent to Dr. Joao Montiero, the chief editor of Nature Medicine, on July 26, 2023. After acknowledging receipt on August 1, 2023, Dr. Montiero has not provided any updates regarding the status of the request. Additionally, a petition with over 5,000 signatures calling for the retraction of "Proximal Origins" was delivered to the Nature Medicine office in New York City in February 2024.

July 26, 2023

Dear Editors:

On March 17, 2020, Nature Medicine published a Correspondence entitled “The proximal origin of SARS-CoV-2.” The paper assessed the genome sequence of SARS-CoV-2 and concluded, “Our analyses clearly show that SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus” and “we do not believe that any type of laboratory-based scenario is plausible.”

The paper played an influential role—indeed, the central role—in communicating the false narrative that science established that SARS-CoV-2 entered humans through natural spillover, and not through research-related spillover. The paper was promoted by Joao Monteiro the chief editor of Nature Medicine, as an exceptionally important and definitive research study (“great work”; “will put conspiracy theories about the origin of #SARSCoV2 to rest). The paper has been cited more than 5,800 times, making it the 68th most cited publication in all fields in 2020, the 16th most cited publication in biology in 2020, and the 8th most cited publication on the subject of COVID-19 in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Email messages and Slack direct messages among authors of the paper obtained under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) process or by the U.S. Congress and publicly released in full in or before July 2023, show that the authors did not believe the core conclusions of the paper at the time it was written, at the time it was submitted for publication, and at the time it was published. The authors’ statements show that the paper was, and is, a product of scientific misconduct.

It is imperative that this misleading and damaging product of scientific misconduct be removed from the scientific literature.

We, as STEM and STEM-policy professionals, call upon Nature Medicine to publish an expression of editorial concern for the paper and to begin a process of withdrawal or retraction of the paper.

Signers (in alphabetical order)

Amir Attaran, University of Ottawa

Paul Babitzke, Pennsylvania State University

Ed Balkovic, University of Rhode Island (added July 29, 2023)

Alina Chan, Broad Institute

Richard Crowell, Blackburn College (added August 1, 2023)

Andrew Dickens, Dayspring Cancer Clinic (added July 29, 2023)

Joseph Dudley, University of Alaska Fairbanks (added July 29, 2023)

Richard H. Ebright, Rutgers University

Wafik El-Deiry, Brown University (added August 5, 2023)

Mohamed E. El Zowalaty, One Health Initiative

Dorothy Erie, University of North Carolina (added July 27, 2023)

David Fisman, University of Toronto

Andrew Goffinet, University of Louvain

Richard N. Goldstein, Harvard University

Elisa D. Harris, Center for International and Security Studies at Maryland

Neil L. Harrison, Columbia University

Cindy Hooter, UAMS (added August 2, 2023)

Andrew Huff, Risk Factor Consulting (added August 3, 2023)

Laura Kahn, One Health Initiative

Hideki Kakeya, University of Tsukuba

Justin B. Kinney, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Tatsu Kobayakawa, National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology

Stephen Lagana, Columbia University Irving Medical Center (added August 4, 2023)

Yanna Lambrinidou,Virginia Tech

Jonathan Latham, Bioscience Resource Project (added July 29, 2023)

Milton Leitenberg, University of Maryland

Eugene J. Lengerich, Pennsylvania State University (added July 27, 2023)

Allen A. Lenoir, Bioterrorism/Pediatrics Infectious Disease Center

Tom Letessier, Institute of Zoology, ZSL (added August 2, 2023)

Austin Lin, State University of New York (added July 29, 2023)

Ulrich Loening, Centre for Human Ecology (added July 29, 2023)

Neal Lue, Weill Cornell Medicine (added July 29, 2023)

Benjamin Machta, Yale University (added August 11, 2023)

Steven Massey, University of Puerto Rico – Rio Piedras (added July 29, 2023)

Tobias Mattei, St Louis University (added August 2, 2023)

Pankaj Mehta, Boston University (added July 28, 2023)

Jamie Metzl, Atlantic Council

Hideyuki Motohashi, Tokyo Medical University (added August 3, 2023)

David L. Nelson, Baylor College of Medicine

Bryce E. Nickels, Rutgers University

Takeshi Nitta, University of Tokyo

Andrew Noymer, University of California, Irvine

Roger Pielke Jr., University of Colorado, Boulder

Bernhard Redl, Medical University Innsbruck (added August 11, 2023)

Joseph Schaefer, SunStar Systems, Inc. (added July 29, 2023)

Harish Seshadri, Indian Institute of Science

Rick Sheridan, Emske Phytochem

Diederick Sprangers, ENSSER (added August 2, 2023)

Eric S. Starbuck, Save the Children

Tyler Stepke, Johns Hopkins University

Atsushi Tanaka, Osaka Medical and Pharmaceutical University

Hiroshi Tauchi, Ibaraki University

Anton van Der Merwe, University of Oxford

Alex Washburne, Selva Analytics

Andre Watson, Ligandal

Roland Wiesendanger, University of Hamburg

Si Williams, Imperial College (added July 29, 2023)

Lise Wilson, Siena College (added August 2, 2023)

Susan Wright, University of Michigan