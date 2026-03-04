Biosafety Now

Biosafety Now

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tommy Cleary's avatar
Tommy Cleary
3h

«The recipe is plastered across the cloud, downloadable by any Tom, Dick or Harry curtesy of USG and the proverbial taxpayer.»

Ahem

I don’t k know about Dick or Harry but I for one did not download any virus recipe.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Biosafety Now · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture