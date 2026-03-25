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Gary Lutich's avatar
Gary Lutich
1d

I’d like to know any thoughts on the work by Michael Worobey at the University of AZ and his paper identifying the Hunan Market as the origin of the SARS COVID 2 jump to humans.

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peter spitters's avatar
peter spitters
1d

SAGO writes also (negatively) on Haslam/Sachs scenario that was presented by the authors in the WHO/SAGO report.

What is your analysis about that scenario in terms of likelihood, and strengths and weaknesses?

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