Since January 2024, Dr. Wain-Hobson has written weekly essays for Biosafety Now discussing risky research in virology. You can read his entire series here.

Wasp on a Parisian window pane

On reading Newly released documents show proximal origin authors privately doubted their own paper and grappled with DEFUSE proposal, July 2026 released by Senator Rand Paul.

Over the summer Senator Rand Paul released a batch of Slack correspondence between four university professors about COVID-19 and its virus. The Gang of Four is most widely known for their remarkable scientific paper – Proximal origin of the SARS-CoV-2 – published in Nature Medicine back in March 2020, and here referred to as PO.

Remarkable in that it has been viewed and/or downloaded over 6.2 million times which is huge. In the first couple of years, it had huge impact. Remarkable, as the authors flipped and flopped while the quality of the science was wanting (Distal truths). The Slack dump spans the period April 30, 2020 to June 28, 2023, so just over three years and runs to more than 1100 pages. The Gang of Four is Kristian Andersen (KA), Andrew Rambaut (AR), Edward Holmes (EH) and Robert Garry (RG). Citations are accompanied by pages numbers. As the fifth author of PO, Ian Lipkin, is treated with contempt in these pages, he is understandably absent.

The material covers everything from crackpot hypotheses on social media, to hard core viral genomics to external criticism of PO and more.

All cannot be covered in an essay. Indeed, much of the adolescent prose urges we stick to tangible points.

China insights

Through Holmes’ extensive contacts with Chinese virologists, we learn about competition between scientists and the omnipresent Chinese Communist Party (CCP). For example, following a Time magazine interview of Dr. Zhang who was the first to release the sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, EH said, He’s bloody brave. That ain’t going to go down well. He’s just had his latest grants stopped. George [Gao and head of the Chinese CDC] is totally furious with him because he feels he should get all the credit. This ain’t going to end well.

EH: They’ve actually punished him and the team a lot more than he has let on (Slack359)

EH: My colleagues in China confirm that there is an active push to say that the virus originated elsewhere, particularly Italy. Very bad (Slack499).

KA: I’m pretty convinced the obfuscation has to do with this though – they couldn’t care less about a lab leak, but if this is a result of wildlife farming and borderline illegal activities, then that’s a problem domestically and internationally.

EH: Exactly! I couldn’t agree more (Slack894).

EH: I can testify that between Jan 5-12 the issues were (i) controlling the message because the word ‘SARS’ was involved and (ii) the egos battling in China for who would get the credit for identifying the virus (Slack1078).

Proximal origin

They were clearly buoyed by the impact of PO with all and sundry contacting them endlessly for interviews, opinions and reviews which, as everyone knows, can result in high-altitude sickness. EH: Our fight is a righteous one (Slack337), or EH: I want serious revenge on this. I spent much of the night plotting schemes. But, we need to absolutely take the moral high ground all the way through this (Slack333).

RG comes out with As for the NatMed [Nature Medicine] paper attacks - you’ll know you’ve actually made it when a bunch of “dudes” think they can make their careers by trashing you (Slack275). This should be water off a duck’s back. That said, mere criticism doesn’t mean your paper is top notch. Indeed, we have seen that it was lacking scientifically.

Or RG again: As a Proximal Origins author you are imbued with near God-like power to influence group-think in virology (Slack1059). An excellent reason to avoid groupthink.

Doubts

They show up regularly.

KA: In our paper we argue against (a) manipulation and (b) tissue culture. Our main arguments were that manipulation is hard, but the German’s came out and created a reverse genetics system of SARS2 in less than two weeks,

The little details about the furin site - e.g., that it’s exactly in the spot where experiments had previously inserted it, the fact that the exact sequence exist in a cat CoV, Shi herself being sketchy with details and considering lab accident, etc. But all of this can go both ways clearly it’s not that hard. (Slack286). Quite.

EH: Notable that HKU1 does have a furin cleavage site but NL63 doesn’t. To me, this trait moves around so much in nature that we can’t really say anything (Slack288). HKU1 and NL63 refer to other coronaviruses. So much has been said about the furin cleavage site, including themselves in PO, yet they can’t really say anything a mere 3 months later.

EH: Do you interpret this to mean that it’s not as exquisitely adapted to humans as some have claimed? (Slack294). Yet it was they in PO who concluded that the virus SARS-CoV-2 appears to be optimized for binding to the human receptor ACE2.

The more so as there was no data to make this conclusion (Distal truths).

Yet it would seem that AR already knew this: The other thing that virologists struggle with is that better receptor binding does not equal fitter viruses (Slack474). Exactly! So why write about optimization in PO only eight months before?

Moments of lucidity

Occasionally they go beyond posturing and it becomes interesting. Often it starts with EH. For example, Makes no sense to me at all. I’m leaning more toward the idea that it was circulating in humans for a while but was undetected....one lineage then exploded in Wuhan (Slack363). Indeed, this is what Drs. Baric and Morens said in their Congressional testimonies. It happened for HIV. The question of course is how long did it bounce around before going bigtime? If you contemplate this you realize that genetic studies dating origin of the pandemic tell you just that, they don’t tell you when the virus crossed over to humans.

EH: To me, if the furin cleavage site is active in cell culture then it is also likely to be active in evolution. This also means that she [Dr. Shi] and a lot of people of lying (Slack363). Hmm.

KA: It’s important to keep in mind that one of our arguments against animal culture just disappeared though (Slack364).

KA: Probable scenario - ongoing undetected transmission in Wuhan building up, then a big super spreading event at the seafood market where it gets detected (Slack515). If through genetic analyses the pandemic got going in late autumn of 2019 as the Gang of Four believe, how long was this ongoing undetected transmission? Nobody can say. Please note that if it went back just a few months more, to before the taking down of the WIV database, then new hypotheses present themselves.

EH: So, is the idea that they knew there was a lab leak in September and took down their databases then, but didn’t actually tell anyone or do anything for 3 months? Seriously? (Slack917). If the omni-powerful CCP was in any way involved, what would you say then?

KA: I do wish Shi would put that f…… database back up though - I don’t understand what that is about.

EH: It may not be Shi. I agree that it’s not a good look and could easily be fixed (Slack954).

EH: I can’t see WIV releasing any info as it will be a loss of face.

KA: Presumably if SARS-CoV-2 was in their database they’d just delete it… (Sack954/5). You don’t say?

EH: Random thought. Weifeng identified 24 bat CoVs in 1100 hectare area. So, if people, such as the China CDC, have been sampling bats in Yunnan and other Chinese provinces then they must be detecting coronaviruses. That’s a racing certainly. But there is no information in the public domain on what they have found. Hence, they must be sitting on data.

KA: Well, if they have data now, what’s to say they didn’t have shit load of data prior to the pandemic…? (Slack959). While EH’s comment does not concern the WIV, there clearly has been lot of sampling of bat CoVs in China, yet we have seen so few genomes published which makes no scientific sense whatever. This needs explaining. KA’s remark suggests they could have had much more data a few years ago, perhaps in 2019.

EH: I thought our only clear conclusion was that it was not engineered?

RG: EXACTLY (Slack1061) Emphasis added. Did that merit 3 pages in Nature Medicine? However, the remark is a good build up to when the DEFUSE project dug up by DRASTIC became public – see below.

AR: But it really isn’t beyond plausibility that someone went ahead and tried some of this stuff. We just need to re-convince ourselves it is coincidence.

KA: Correct - that’s the problem. There’s a big difference between “the lab was working on bat CoVs” to “the lab was modifying bat CoVs using features we see being unique to SC2 [SARS-CoV-2]“.

AR: Key question is - would anyone chose to put the FCS we see in SC2 in and put it out of frame.

KA: Would be a very strange way to do it, but not impossible - depending on their cloning strategy (Slack1213). Emphasis added. So engineering isn’t beyond plausibility, not impossible. The pushback from AR is troubling. You’re a professor, right?

This is quickly followed by:

KA: Well, in the grant they specifically talk about *new* viruses - so a SC2 precursor could have been one of those “low risk” viruses they talk about and then they started fiddling with it.

AR: They would have selected it from candidates by genome sequencing it. I guess they would have seen an ACE-2 binding RBD and thought that is the one to try an FCS in?

AR Or they just were selecting viruses by seeing if they could get any to culture and then worry about genome sequencing?

KA: The former - which is the approach they describe in the grant (Slack1214).

Again, their only clear conclusion is no longer clear nor a conclusion.

KA then fleshes out a list of things to do which provokes AR.

AR: And stay off email.

AR: Or carefully curate some emails for the FOI records (Slack1215). Why please? Not standard scientific behavior.

EH: What also annoys me is that Peter [Daszak] should have seen this coming and it is worse than he was suggesting a few days ago. He’s a jackass. We still have no evidence for SC2 in that lab and they must have sequenced it first. But it is very striking that a bat-derived CoV with an FCS turns up in a city that was on a grant proposing to muck around with FCSs in bat-derived CoVs (Slack1216). Emphasis added. This simple observation has bothered more than a few since the get-go, which is why it would be good to hear from the WIV scientists, particularly Dr. Shi. Collegially, of course.

EH: MHV has RRAR. FCoV has PRRAR. Would they have used the FCS’s from these (although different codons)? I note that these viruses been used by groups in Wuhan in a different context:

AR: I think we that maybe we could have a chat tomorrow about the Baric/Daszak shitshow? I would just like to discuss what our strategy should be so we don’t get associated with these f…..s.

KA: Yeah, I think that would be good - we can’t ignore this and I also need to get something back to Tony’s [Fauci] team at NIH (Slack1217).

MHV = mouse hepatitis (corona)virus, FCoV = feline coronavirus. RRAR and PRRAR are amino acid sequences of furin cleavage sites (FCS’s). What strategy? Indeed, how do you tell Dr. Fauci that perhaps the virus may have been engineered after all as per Kristian Anderson’s email to him at the outset of the pandemic, circa January 2020?

Or just…

EH: They also want to know why Shi didn’t mention the FCS in her 1st Nature paper...well no one spotted that until about 2 weeks after the sequence release. Initially, it was just about getting the sequence out as quickly as possible (Slack954). You publish the sequence of a novel pandemic virus in Nature, the whole world wants to learn from it, and you don’t comment on an obvious feature. You’re paid to analyze the data you produce. Amazing.

RG: back to Jeremy [Farrar (JF) head of the Wellcome Trust in London] - this I feel is another place where Peter Daszak hasn’t helped out - by orchestrating that first Lancet letter - that JF signed - it makes it look like our Feb 1 call was part of some massive conspiracy to hide SC2 origins at the WIV (Slack1232). You accused everyone else of pushing conspiracy theories. Perhaps you might now understand, just possibly, why some objected to the strident tone of Proximal origin, apart from its scientific shortcomings.

RG: Yeah - what I really want to do is put the PRRA into BANAL-52 and see how it does several species (Slack1241). BANAL-52 is a bat coronavirus genome from Laos while inserting the amino acids PRRA into the Spike protein would create a furin cleavage site. Shades of the DEFUSE project.

AR: It is also important to remember it started as a report to the group that requested our investigation. Well, well.

AR: Further - the stuff (from Ron, as it happens, not Tony or Jeremy) that it might harm Chinese science in the snippet below - it is the ‘accusations’ - if not supported by strong data - that he is talking about (Slack1266).

Endless belittling

KA: Okay, so four miners got infected with a SARS-like virus in 2012. Maybe. Nothing new there… (Slack308). What! A SARS-like virus with disease is in four humans, albeit as spillover infections, and you yawn? When a single case of bird flu influenza spillover to a human shows up it gets reported to state health officials and onwards to WHO. Utter nonsense.

Conclusion

EH: If I’m your average punter… I just want to know if it came out of a lab or not (Slack1181).

Aside 1

A Churchill quip: Most people stumble over the truth, now and then, but they usually manage to pick themselves up and go on, anyway. So observant.

Aside 2

EH mentions The Umbrella Man (Slack1209) who was close to JFK’s limousine when the shots rained out in Dallas in 1963. It’s about conspiracy theories and used to needle the COVID lab leakers. Of course, it boomerangs with publication of the DEFUSE project. A cautionary tale well told in this short video.

Don’t take things at face value, dig into the details and insist on adequate data before accepting conclusions. Don’t shoot down hypotheses prematurely.

Aside 3

There’s lots more on the limits of PO.

KA: Straight from our paper -

“The genomic features described here may explain in part the infectiousness and transmissibility of SARS-CoV-2 in humans. Although the evidence shows that SARS-CoV-2 is not a purposefully manipulated virus, it is currently impossible to prove or disprove the other theories of its origin described here. However, since we observed all notable SARS-CoV-2 features, including the optimized RBD and polybasic cleavage site, in related coronaviruses in nature, we do not believe that any type of laboratory-based scenario is plausible”

EH: Right, but we do actually then state that no laboratory-based scenario is plausible.

EH: If I were on the other side I would then ask why you wrote this second sentence?

KA: Well, that’s the genius of that sentence - it says “we do not _*believe*_ that any type of laboratory based scenario is_*plausible*_”. “Not plausible” does not mean “impossible”.

AR: not-plausible to me means has a non-zero probability but still small

AR: As Kristian says - the categorical bit is ‘any’

EH: My problem your letter is that it ends with the its impossible to prove/disprove statement whereas the paper has more.

KA: “Believe” does a lot of heavy lifting here too - clearly this is our opinion (based on all the data, expertise, etc) (Slack1307).

Remarkable. We’re down to beliefs which are OK in private, but science is driven by data, deductions and proofs in public. And Nature Medicine went along with beliefs. Why? Topicality (Cowards die many times).

Simon Wain-Hobson is an emeritus professor at the Institute Pasteur, Paris, from which he retired in 2021. He and his colleagues were the first to sequence the genome of HIV, and Wain-Hobson has published more than 230 papers on virology and cancer.