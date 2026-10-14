Since January 2024, Dr. Wain-Hobson has written weekly essays for Biosafety Now discussing risky research in virology. You can read his entire series here.

Autumn sonata

On reading Research on highly pathogenic H5N1 influenza virus: the way forward by Anthony Fauci, mBio November 1 2012; 3:e00359

Hindsight can be harsh, instructive, sometimes both. You can see how arguments were presented once upon a time, spot more easily the approximations used, the ambiguous words employed, what was said yet somehow missed. It is therefore legit to go back and reread some of those texts that allowed the DGOF pathogen research folly to take hold.

The debate on DGOF pathogen research exploded in late 2011. It was given a bounce by COVID and the fears of a lab leak from the Wuhan Institute of Science. In 2026 it’s been raised to a new level by fears that AI will make it even easier for rogue states or malevolent individuals to develop biological weapons if only for their threat value. We’ll take another look at AI soon and why it may not be that good at designing dangerous viruses, at least in the short term.

The paper under the lens here is the last of a trilogy by Dr. Fauci, former head of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. #2 was a piece billed as a special issue policy forum in the top journal Science by Drs. Fauci and Collins six months earlier, Dr. Collins being the head of the NIH.

#1 was the notorious Washington Post Op Ed by Drs. Fauci, Nabel and Collins – the pinnacle of the NIH hierarchy – entitled A flu risk worth taking (December 30, 2011). Gary Nabel was Director of the NIH’s Vaccine Research Center.

As readers know, #1 came out before the Fouchier and Kawaoka papers describing transmissible humanized H5N1 flu viruses were published. Notorious for no virologist could express an opinion either way given this ‘bull’ from high. It led to a global omertà indistinguishable from censorship. It was critiqued in the essay Chilled virology.

We are told that Scientists working in this field might say—as indeed I have said—that the benefits of such experiments and the resulting knowledge outweigh the risks. It is more likely that a pandemic would occur in nature, and the need to stay ahead of such a threat is a primary reason for performing an experiment that might appear to be risky. Science fiction.

• Nobody, but nobody performed a risk benefit analysis. The hefty Griffon report was commissioned after the controversy erupted, not before, and mainly devoted to a discussion of biological risks. There was never any weighing of the risks against the purported benefits which were smoke.

• The work could never remotely predict the next pandemic which would help us stay ahead of the threat. On reading has several scientific papers explaining why this is the case.

• Virology’s track record back then on predicting pandemics was and remains zero 14 years later. Ask yourself, what pandemic succeeded the Fouchier and Kawaoka work on the bird flu H5N1 virus? A novel coronavirus ultimately from bats. Point?

• Albeit trivial, pandemics only occur in nature, even if the pathogen emerged from a lab.

Those of us in the scientific community who believe in the merits of this work have the responsibility to address these concerns thoughtfully and respectfully. Granted, the time it takes to engage in such a dialog could potentially delay or even immobilize the conduct of certain important experiments and the publication of valuable information that could move the field forward for the good of public health.

Re the first sentence the virology was flawed so thoughtful discussion was not possible. Fouchier and Kawaoka don’t believe it anymore. The second sentence shifts pressure to the critics, tagging them the enemies of public health. This is a classic example of gaslighting, turning the critic of your own decision into the bad guy. Own your opinions.

And just in case you missed it, its repeated, albeit in other words. Within the research community, many have expressed concern that important research progress could come to a halt just because of the fear that someone, somewhere, might attempt to replicate these experiments sloppily. This is a valid concern. The DGOF flu research could never deliver on the promises, so it was not important research progress. The Fouchier and Kawaoka recipes for a humanized H5N1 flu virus were published and posted on the cloud, so …someone, somewhere, might attempt to replicate these experiments sloppily. This is a valid concern. Exactly, couldn’t have said it better. However, if the work had not been performed the world would be a safer place today. Gaslighting again.

If we want to continue this important work, we collectively need to do a better job of articulating the scientific rationale for such experiments well before they are performed and provide discussion about the potential risk to public health, however remote. More gaslighting. There is no question the work should not go forward, we must just explain it better. Even though the science is flawed. Good luck articulating that.

Let’s edit the above sentence. We collectively need to do a better job of articulating the dumb scientific rationale… that’s closer to the truth. The remaining part of the sentence is galling. Sorry, the world learnt of the Fouchier and Kawaoka experiments after they were done. There was no prior discussion. Back then or today, Dr. Fauci couldn’t and can’t put any probability on the risk to US public health, however remote. Words without meaning.

When no reasonable alternatives exist, we must take the scientific approach to making the argument for conducting such experiments before they are performed. The voluntary moratorium on the controversial issue of gain-of-function research related to the transmissibility of highly pathogenic H5N1 influenza virus is providing us the time and space we all need to work together and get this right, and it should be continued until we do so.

This is reference to a voluntary moratorium called by flu researchers that started January 20, 2012. While it was supposed to last 60 days to allow discussion and better get their message across, it lasted for a year being lifted on January 23, 2013. While there was some discussion, the bull from high (#1), backed up by a reminder in the top journal Science (#2), made sure nobody defaulted.

Again, they could never get it right for the Fouchier and Kawaoka experiments couldn’t deliver on the promises. Plus, there was observer bias. Plus, they made a deliberate choice to make dangerous viruses. The D in DGOF is for dangerous. It could double up with deliberate. Frightening.

Concerns continued. The Obama Administration imposed a moratorium on DGOF research on just three viruses over the heads of the NIH in an unprecedented rebuke. It lasted from October 2014 to December 2017 and was rescinded by the NIH during the transition period to Trump Administration.

Concerns lingered. The Biden Administration came out with a policy document that was a step in the right direction, although it lacked the necessary clarity (New USG DURC policy). It was, however, notable for two good reasons:

• It made sure that in terms of biosafety, what now counted were the lab conditions necessary to work with the virus resulting from DGOF manipulation. Up until this point US rules were that the necessary lab conditions were dictated by those for handling the starting virus.

It is staggering that this was US policy up to 2024. It shows that nobody thought or cared about biosafety.

• DGOF research on animal and plant pathogens was now folded into the purview of USG policy. When you realize there are some 35 billion chickens on the planet, mostly for human consumption, while wheat and rice feed so much of the world, then any DGOF research on animal or plant virus could have serious consequences (Potential animal pandemic pathogens, Potential plant pandemic pathogens). Again, it is staggering that nothing happened before 2024.

All the above shows that providing us the time and space we all need to work together and get this right, and it should be continued until we do so were just empty words peddled out to tamper down concern. There never was any intention to get it right because DGOF pathogen research was right as per Washington Post Op Ed.

It took a new team at the NIH to do something. An Executive Order quickly emerged within 5 months which was followed by the policy document of summer 2026. These are the only serious statements anywhere. They got it right 14 years after the severe outbreak of DGOF research madness in 2011.

The effect of the Dr. Fauci’s trilogy on virologists was obvious. Who would dare face him down? Nobody in the US for fear of putting in jeopardy any future grant to the NIH. On reading has heard this firsthand. Add to this the fact that non-US virologists can be funded by the NIH by way of collaborators in the US.

The NIH bull, the chilling Jetstream coming down from above resulted in a global omertà.

Add to this the corporatism of virologists who delight in talking up their work to colleagues and journalists, but who don’t return calls when something untoward happens.

This is so sad for research has always profited from openness, discussion and challenging firmly. Skeptical optimism is the succinct formula that captures this process.

Finally, it’s useful to put the decision to support DGOF pathogen research into historical context. Its supporters find themselves on the wrong side of Pasteur, Koch, Roux, Yersin, Calmette, Ross, Flemming, Theiler, Enders, Salk, Sabin and so many more, known and less known, who devoted their lives to beating the hell out of pathogens.

On the opposite side to a myriad of past and present infectious disease doctors, nurses and public health workers.

Out of step with philanthropic organizations who have donated hundreds of billions of dollars towards beating the hell out of pathogens (Crossing the line).

Conclusions

It is hard to emphasize just how antithetical the trilogy was. There’s no other word for it: censorship.

Note how authors drop off leaving just Dr. Fauci by #3. There is no question as to who the driving force was behind the trilogy.

It’s unusual to strive so hard to be on the wrong side of history. There must be some logic it. We’ll have a go in a future essay, although Dr. Fauci was not alone.

Meanwhile

Dopeler effect: the tendency of stupid ideas to seem smarter when they come at you rapidly.

Simon Wain-Hobson is an emeritus professor at the Institute Pasteur, Paris, from which he retired in 2021. He and his colleagues were the first to sequence the genome of HIV, and Wain-Hobson has published more than 230 papers on virology and cancer.