Tommy Cleary
4d

True to form Simon.

Virologist are always defensive about the dual use research concerns of synthetic aspects of dangerous virology.

https://www.aph.gov.au/-/media/Estimates/economics/bud2122/Treasury/ssCSIRO_clarification_letter_COO_Judi_Zielke.pdf

Media is important...not just hot air.

https://7news.com.au/news/world/australian-csiro-in-geelong-linked-to-coronavirus-bat-laboratory-theory--c-1002195

There is basic theory of mind here...only what is beneficial to a particular institution is disclosed...basic STS and Philosophy of Science. Undone Science for institutional reasons, paths not taken...silenced and discouraged.

https://www.csiro.au/en/research/health-medical/diseases/infectious-diseases/bats-confirmed-host-of-sars-virus

Remaining hidden...often from the virologists themselves, but Discrepant Epidemiology is interdisciplinary enough to explore these areas:

COVID Origin data sets point to areas of biosynthetics and GOF research that has not been explored adequately Simon...you know this.

The bioinformatics footprint in GenBank of WIV points towards Apoptosis studies of SAS1 and SARS-like variants…with Holmes own weak version of <<Trust but Verify>> methodology failing:

https://web.archive.org/web/20230308013429/https://twitter.com/EdwardCHolmes

Where the unpublished and then hidden data sets of Holmes' own studies implicating more work needs to be done in the area of biosynthetic & GOF of COVID origin.

There was a subsequent data set uploaded to GenBank that has not been made fully available yet: <<Yu218PrePrint>> with 163 submissions largely suppressed by GenBank Indexers.

https://web.archive.org/web/20220809085043/https:/www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nuccore/?term=Spread+and+Geographic+Structure+of+SARS-related+Coronaviruses+in+++++++++++++Bats+and+the+Origin+of+Human+SARS+Coronavirus

Hidden data that points to PreCOVID outbreak experiments with Apoptosis inducing SARS variants at WIV with CSIRO material support for earlier versions of demonstrably the same type of experiments...

<<The Vero E6 cell line was kindly provided by Australian Animal Health Laboratory, CSIRO (Geelong, Australia). Vero E6 monolayer was maintained in DMEM medium supplemented with 10% fetal calf serum (FCS).>>

It is impossible to overestimate the power of the CSIRO in Australia...they are our Fauci...they ARE the Science

https://journals.plos.org/plospathogens/article/file?id=10.1371/journal.ppat.1006698&type=printable

In any case the data in GenBank has been largely recovered with bioinformatic Discrepant Epidemiology analysis:

With both ends of this 163 GI slot data set soft and showing signs of deleted and overwritten files that Holmes and coauthors appear to have submitted and then had deleted;

With only 31 GI slots deleted on <<13-OCT-2019>> at the earlier ORF8 end of the data set that should be available soon with the institutional changes in the US.

From <<GI 1430929924>>

https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/protein/1430929924?report=girevhist

to

<<GI 1430929935>>

https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/protein/1430929935?report=girevhist

Also, with the Spike end of the data set in GenBank there are signs of potentially deleted files. You see it ends at

<<Rs_161465_Guangdong>> With <<GI 1769824623>>

https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/protein/1769824623?report=girevhist

But the ACCESSION numbers and GI and time stamps there after do not correspond correctly!

So from <<GI 1769824625>>

https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/protein/1769824625?report=girevhist

To at least

<<GI 1769824699>>

https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/protein/1769824993?report=girevhist

Which interestingly frames the timestamps and GI/ACCESSION number series at <<Oct 30, 2019 08:15 PM>>

With another data deletion and replacement event?

Here 74 GIs are suspected of being deleted and replaced.

<<Trust but Verify>>

Thus, preliminary data analysis demonstrates that <<Yu2018PrePrint>> must have ALL associate datapoints, published and unpublished, suppressed and deleted, handed over to the scientific and related academic communities for detailed examination…and so I am writing to you again.

The part that is most important for you is the set of earliest submissions that holds bioinformatics signs that reflect the same methodology displayed in the paper <<Hu2017>>

That is even at this early stage:

Isolated ORF8a proteins have important links to earlier Apoptosis studies published.

<<Induction of apoptosis by the ORF8a of the newly identified bat SARSr-CoV:

We conducted transient transfection to examine whether the ORF8a of SARSr-CoV Rs4084

triggered apoptosis. As shown in Fig 9B, 11.76% and 9.40% of the 293T cells transfected with

the SARSr-CoV Rs4084-ORF8a and SARS-CoV Tor2-ORF8a expression plasmid underwent

apoptosis, respectively.

In contrast, transfection with the empty vector resulted in apoptosis in

only 2.79% of the cells.

The results indicate that Rs4084 ORF8a has an apoptosis induction

activity similar to that of SARS-CoV>>

Apoptosis as in viruses that trigger cells to die.

https://journals.plos.org/plospathogens/article/file?id=10.1371/journal.ppat.1006698&type=printable

This early <<Yu2018PrePrint>> GenBank data set is framed by data linked to <<18-Jul-2018>> GenBank submission time stamps...

and has a bioinformatic structure that implies earlier WIV apoptosis studies with examination of SARS1 like <<ORF8a>> proteins have been continued...

and in the context of COVID outbreak this data and related text needs to be examined in detail.

1) <<Rspp7896_Yunnan ORF8abc MH615800.1

GI: 1430929737>>

https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/protein/1430929737?report=girevhist

2)<<Rspp7905_Yunnan ORF8abc MH615801.1

GI: 1430929788>>

https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/protein/1430929788?report=girevhist

3) <<Rspp7907_Yunnan ORF8abc MH615802.1

GI: 1430929792>>

https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/protein/1430929792?report=girevhist

4) <<Ra7909_Yunnan ORF8abc MH615803.1

GI: 1430929816>> also known as RaTG15

https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/protein/1430929816?report=girevhist

5) <<Rspp7921_Yunnan ORF8abc MH615804.1

GI: 1430929896>>

https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/protein/1430929896?report=girevhist

6) <<Rspp7924_Yunnan ORF8abc MH615805.1

GI: 1430929909>>

https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/protein/1430929909?report=girevhist

7) << Rspp7931_Yunnan ORF8abc MH615806.1

GI: 1430929913>>

https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/protein/1430929913?report=girevhist

8) <<Rspp7952_Yunnan ORF8abc MH615807.1

GI: 1430929917>>

https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/protein/1430929917?report=girevhist

9) <<Rs151334_Guizhou ORF8ab MH615808.1

GI 1430929921>>

https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/protein/1430929921?report=girevhist

ORF8a)

https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/protein/1430929922?report=girevhist

ORF8b)

https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/protein/1430929923?report=girevhist

Note <<Rs151334_Guizhou ORF8ab>> has only ORF8a and ORF8b without any ORF8c

Followed by an uninterrupted series of GI slots that have been deleted and overwritten by unrelated data,

where the original data needs to be recovered from GenBank.

from

GI 1430929924

https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/protein/1430929924?report=girevhist

to

GI 1430929935

https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/protein/1430929935?report=girevhist

Besides <<Apoptosis>> there are other aspects of this data set that imply reverse genetics systems use and other synthetic biology means linked to

<<ZXC21 and ZC45>> need to be thoroughly investigated and excluded via <<Trust but Verify>> methodology.

Also, there are species data that mean potential <<RaTG13/Ra4991>> host species remains ambiguous and certain issues must be excluded eventually...

among other important preliminary findings.

These are the job of epidemiologists and epistemologists involved with the bioinformatics analysis of COVID Origin and related Biological and Information Warfare investigations.

Where the taxonomy for raw data loaded by Prof ZL Shi cites <<RaTG13/Ra4991>> as

<<Rhinolophus ferrumequinum: 10.66%>> instead of <<R. affinis>> has again attracted verification level scrutiny of this whole data set and related papers.

https://ngdc.cncb.ac.cn/gsa/taxonomyAnalysis/CRA002424/CRR122287

I would like the <<WIV and University of Sydney>> researchers that have sent this important data to GenBank to have a chance to frame and explain the data set as much as possible in the context of a related paper and peer reviewed publication.

The paper <<Discovery of a rich gene pool of bat SARS- related coronaviruses provides new insights into the origin of SARS coronavirus>> represents a unique publication opportunity for this data set and I have thus forwarded my analysis thus far to Prof Drosten and some others CCed here...and I look forward to them finally addressing these issues of concern without whingeing about Science v Politics which is a false and convenient dichotomy.

Remember Edward Holmes raised the concept of << Trust but Verify, Доверяй, но проверяй>> which quite simply has a requirement in disclosure much higher than even attempted in multiple publications since <<13-OCT-2019>>

Are you asking your readers to believe that Holmes et al are really so stupid as to misplace 163 GI slots of data and simply forget about the potentially overwritten 31 GI slots on one end of this suppressed data set as well as 74 GI slots that are suspect on the other end of this data set?

A claim to such stupidity is equally dangerous as the banality in the alternative.

Expand full comment
