On reading Prevention beats nonproliferation: Addressing the risks of Mirror Life. Emerging scientific consensus about the risks from mirror life presents a rare and promising policy opportunity to prevent the emergence of a global threat, by Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar, Corey Hinderstein and David Relman, October 3, 2025.

Dr. Relman’s testimony to the US Congress.

Pandemic risks: Are there some genetic experiments that simply should not be done? By Filippa Lentzos (2025) Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, 2025; 81: 174-7.

After a brief reference to the Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (1963) and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (1970) the first article gets to the point: Today, biology evokes another novel threat to peace and security: the potential to create mirror bacteria. And while we’ve already taken a look at it (Mirror Life) it’s worth reading this short 1400-word piece for there are some stark differences with the atomic energy/nuclear weapons example.

First, the material threat has not yet emerged. Whereas nuclear weapons technology was already available and in use as experts sounded the alarm about risks, no scientist has created mirror bacteria, and the world is likely at least ten years away from their creation. But with focus, resources, and technical innovation, the timeline may well be shorter. Second, the risks clearly significantly outweigh the potential benefits. Points taken.

The piece closes with three recommendations.

• First, the global scientific community should clearly and accurately communicate the risks of mirror bacteria to the public, policymakers, and other key stakeholders.

• Second, public and private funders should commit to not funding research with the goal of creating mirror bacteria.

• Third, policymakers should engage with diverse stakeholders in the process of establishing red lines and other policies to robustly ensure that mirror bacteria are not created. Emphasis in the original.

Amen to all three. All in favor of red lines.

And just in case they might not have been perfectly clear, they close with

• We should start to guard against the creation of mirror bacteria now. The risks are too serious to wait, and the costs of action are small.

• The scientific community is coalescing around the view that this technology should not be pursued. Policymakers must ensure that it cannot be.

Let’s move on to David Relmans’ Congressional testimony given on July 14, 2021 at the Hearing on “Principles for Outbreak Investigation: COVID-19 and Future Infectious Diseases.” After a presentation of arguments from both sides of the COVID origin discussion, circa 2021 remember, Relman goes on to talk about GOF research and more, notably …if scientists are not forced to confront the issues of laboratory safety and risky research in a serious manner, history suggests that we will not do so… More importantly, we need to consider whether there is life sciences research that is so risky that it should not be undertaken. In other words, red lines.

Relman has been going on about red lines for more than a decade, so who is he? He’s an MD and professor of Medicine, and of Microbiology and Immunology at Stanford whose forte is bacteriology. This means he understands infectious diseases, has seen death and has taken the Hippocratic Oath. More, he served on the US National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity (NSABB) that reviewed the Fouchier and Kawaoka manuscripts on aerosol adapted, ferret transmissible H5N1 bird flu viruses prior to publication. He recommended not to publish them as they were, which was the general opinion.

At the second NSABB meeting where they were asked to reconsider their position by the NIH, with Drs. Fauci and Collins present, he maintained his objection to the Fouchier, even though the majority now voted to allow publication of the papers without redaction of any data. Thus, the genetic blueprints for two novel human viruses for which humans had no immunity were plastered across the cloud and no doubt downloaded by bad actors free of charge at the expense of US taxpayers.

Since then, Relman has been outspoken and consistent. Red lines for some experiments in bacteriology and virology were always part of his case. He made a 90-minute video entitled ‘The case for the use of “red lines” in the governance of life science research’ on 13 April 2023. It’s worth the time. And he’s among those calling for red lines for Mirror Life research. So, bravo.

Let’s move on to the third article which is more nuanced and covers other aspects that are worth highlighting. It’s from Filippa Lentzos of Kings College London who is a senior research fellow at King’s College London. Her forte is biosecurity and she is a regular at the Biological Weapons Convention in Geneva. The title of her piece is unambiguous: Pandemic risks: Are there some genetic experiments that simply should not be done? Aka red lines.

It starts with reference to the 1975 Asilomar conference and the recent 2.0 meeting 50 years later (Spineless. Again). A multitude of questions are brought up such as What unknown potentials, and potential hazards, do these developments entail? How should we consider, prevent, and manage their impacts on humans, nonhuman animals, plants, agriculture, and the environment going forward? How can we ensure that the edge of the experimental precipice does not accidentally or inadvertently spark a pandemic?

This is where things become difficult. Fortunately, we read that Developing biological weaponry is beyond the pale, and so are any experiments knowingly supporting such aims. Doing so would cross a red line. …the red line …is based upon the principle of doing no harm: a centuries-old principle that also underlies, among other things, the Hippocratic Oath of the medical profession.

Pretty clear. Yet the demon comes back, dixit Developing red lines around pathogen research based not on norms or principles but on harm-benefit assessments is a much messier endeavor because whether to allow or disallow experimentation will depend on the context.

The obvious retort is to go for something less messy and base decisions on norms and principles. We’ll come to the context in a moment but the prevarication continues with a third class of experiments that cross over the red line and into the danger zone: the ones that create a pathogen that, to current knowledge, does not exist in nature, is extremely difficult to control (i.e. it is highly transmissible), and is very harmful (i.e. highly virulent). Emphasis added.

These adjectives introduce ambiguity. For example, if just virulent, then what? Editing them out leaves a pathogen that… is difficult to control (i.e. it is transmissible) and is harmful (i.e. virulent). Doesn’t that still scare the s… out of you? Where are they with respect to the red line? Especially as we’ve had the Hippocratic Oath thrown at us – with reason.

Let’s pile on. Readers know that RNA viruses are mutation machines. They know that low pathogenic bird flu viruses can mutate into highly pathogenic ones. They have read that canine distemper virus was but one mutation away from being able to infect human cells in the lab (More goofing). So even if the pathogen that does not exist in nature is not unduly dangerous, it could change. How many mutations away might it be from something nasty? Nobody knows, but On reading would proffer from between 1-7 at most. Societies, let alone readers, can’t cope with new manmade pathogens capable of infecting humans, animals or plants because nobody knows what the initial version will morph into. It’s that simple.

And yet we don’t have red lines in place circa 2025. What are science administrators and politicians waiting for? In virology, Godot always returns. And on his terms. Always. Nobody, repeat nobody, should be allowed to make novel human viruses. Beyond madness.

But we’re not finished.

A couple more quotes and we’ll tie things up. …and provide adequate assurances of substantial benefits expected in the near-term with a plausible plan for equitable global distribution of these benefits. None of the dangerous GOF experiments provided any benefits, period. Resurrection of Spanish flu virus neither. Nice to have for the academics, but not for society. Private benefits, public risk. Yet we learn that Developing red lines around research with pandemic risks will likely be a challenge.

And there it is. Why should formulating red lines be a challenge when none of this work can help societies? Why? After all its madness. It should be simple. The answer is the scientific establishment wants to call the shots and not have to bend the knee to anyone and that includes the taxpaying public.

This brings us to context. When asked whether “Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard’s rules on bullying and harassment?” Harvard’s president Claudine Gay replied It depends on the context. University Pennsylvania’s president Liz Magill did no better.

Context is a euphemism for ‘we are the ones who decide, and we’ll do so on our terms in our own time’. And that depends on donors, influencers and all the other paraphernalia of power. Public concern occasionally but only if it is so loud that they can, occasionally, see that the new optics may threaten them.

In the current situation, context/power is an infectious meme which consumes individuals from within resulting in a dereliction of duty and harm to others, particularly those on the lower rungs of schemes. Just look at the two UK reports on the COVID pandemic.

Old hands will say corporatism and they’re right. The only thing is that here millions of lives could be in the balance plus the global economy. The only move we have seen is the Presidential Executive Order on dangerous GOF research. Elsewhere nothing.

Conclusions

• Don’t change Dr. Relman.

• For Mirror Life, red lines should not be set too close to the final mirror bacteria. Otherwise, transgression will be just one short step for a scientist: one giant leap backwards for mankind.

• Be clear and do no harm. The wish list of vaccines, mainly for developing countries, is way longer than those available. Antibiotic resistant bacteria are huge killers and contribute to more deaths annually than TB, malaria and AIDS combined. There is so much to do. And you want to make novel human viruses based on dreams? Is that the road you want to go down? Really?

• A recent email exchange with a mathematician friend on the impact of AI in our respective fields provoked this great one liner: The only difference is that in virology even the intellectually unremarkable ones can create headaches for the whole planet. Nailed it. Dangerous GOF virology is low tech, so all the more dangerous.

• Cut the context and stop dangerous GOF research, Mirror Life and AI assisted design of pathogens. Choke the funding.

Aside 1

There was a recent call for international red lines to prevent unacceptable AI risks. Launched during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, it was supported by hundreds of prominent figures and organizations.

Just read the opening paragraph: AI holds immense potential to advance human wellbeing, yet its current trajectory presents unprecedented dangers. AI could soon far surpass human capabilities and escalate risks such as engineered pandemics, widespread disinformation, large-scale manipulation of individuals including children, national and international security concerns, mass unemployment, and systematic human rights violations. Emphasis added.

The first danger listed is engineered pandemics. Readers of these essays might gulp having learnt of the resistance of virologists to oversight. We’ve got to holler. Join in.

Aside 2

We’ll regroup in early January. All the best for the holidays and 2026.

Simon Wain-Hobson is an emeritus professor at the Institute Pasteur, Paris, from which he retired in 2021. He and his colleagues were the first to sequence the genome of HIV, and Wain-Hobson has published more than 230 papers on virology and cancer.