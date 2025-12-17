Biosafety Now

Biosafety Now

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tommy Cleary's avatar
Tommy Cleary
3d

Agreed Dr Relman don’t change.

Further Dr Wain-Hobson don’t change either…keep up the good work.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/tommy-cleary-b25b5796_the-day-the-music-died-httpslnkdinguye9v6g-activity-7405011537238630401-RljS?utm_medium=ios_app&rcm=ACoAABR1ro0B0loTmAqQEJwLUSBzGcw5xe0O-5w&utm_source=social_share_send&utm_campaign=copy_link

Unfortunately these red lines will not be enough…the emerging tech convergence that has begun to take hold will ask for much more than anticipated.

The Day the Music Died.

https://lnkd.in/guyE9v6G

Extinction level Incantations leveraged via Poetic Puppetry

<<Leveraging a novel combination of an internally developed policy technique and roleplaying, we are able to bypass model alignment and produce outputs that are in clear violation of AI safety policies: CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear), mass violence, self-harm and system prompt leakage.>>

https://lnkd.in/gFxVVZKQ

An Archimedean point approaches where our survival is not due to Nature, nor due to our own hands...but instead death by puppet poetry

https://lnkd.in/gkTBNjhF

Bad poetry of a thousand cuts melting our humanity

Obscuring agency

Heralding Darkness

The humility of the Penitent Thief only comes close to the inward impact and soul breaking weight of this Logos...this betrayal of the Sacred.

What matters externally if we all slide towards oblivion?

Which humanity failed here?

All of it

...for all time.

https://lnkd.in/gcXmCsJX

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
2d

Strong case for hardcoded red lines on GOF work. The context-dependent framing is basically a loophole for institutional override, which history shows never works at preventing tail risks. Relman's consistancy since the 2012 NSABB meetings is notable when most voices shifted positions multiple times based on whoever was funding them. The RNA virus mutation potential alone should kill any "carefully controlled" experiment argument becuase one substitution can completely flip transmissability or virulence in ways nobody can predict.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Biosafety Now · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture