Since January 2024, Dr. Wain-Hobson has written weekly essays for Biosafety Now discussing risky research in virology. You can read his entire series here.

On reading Public awareness, acceptability and risk perception about infectious diseases dual-use research of concern [DURC]: a cross-sectional survey, by Chandini Raina MacIntyre, Dillon Charles Adam, Robin Turner, Abrar Ahmad Chughtai and Thomas Engells. British Medical Journal Open 2020; 10:e029134.

Virologist opinions: An important component for the governance of the convergence of artificial intelligence and dual-use research of concern, by Matthew E. Walsh and Gigi Kwik Gronvall, Applied Biosafety, 2025; 30:124-131.

Disparate foundations of scientists’ policy positions on contentious biomedical research, by Achim Edelmann, James Moody and Ryan Light, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 2017; 114:6262-6267.

The paper by Raina Macintyre and colleagues analyzed the opinions of 552 participants. Of those, 274 respondents resided in Australia and 278 in the USA… excluding those who were medical researchers, infectious diseases researchers or law enforcement professionals, due to potential biases about DURC… We aimed to measure the awareness, acceptability and perceptions of current issues in biosecurity posed by DURC in the community as a stakeholder in both the potential benefits and risks of DURC… The two countries were selected because of very different approaches to DURC, with the US taking a risk analysis and regulatory view and Australia allowing more freedoms to researchers as explained above.

Participants were presented with factual and non-partisan background information on current issues and case studies in DURC and biosecurity at each stage and the same questions were repeated at different stages to measure if perception changed overtime.

They found that only 36.2%, (n=200/552) believed the possible benefits of DURC outweighed the risk while almost half of respondents (49.5%, n=273/552) believed genetic engineering research of infectious organisms such as viruses might be a threat to their health. A majority (62.7%; n=346/552) believed the risk of a laboratory accident resulting in an epidemic to be moderate or higher, and 63.3% (n=349/552) rated the risk of bioterrorism as moderate or higher.

This and the wealth of other data are succinctly summed up by Only a minority support DURC, and baseline perceptions of risk of laboratory accidents, unsafe storage of pathogens and bioterrorism increased with the provision of knowledge. There is very little community support for self-regulation of DIY [Do It Yourself] biology, which represents another area of concern.

This position is light years away from infectious disease researchers who avoid tackling the DURC issue like the plague.

The second study takes a very different approach. Despite its presumptuous title they interviewed but 21 people, among them 19 virologists, about DURC and the impact on their work they expected from the emergence of artificial intelligence.

Interviewees expressed similar sentiments in responses to questions, including that benefits and risks of AI use in virology research are still to come, that policy and governance should be a process that includes virologist input, and that it is challenging to predict the capability of AI tools without experimental wet-lab validation. Translated, this means they have no idea, but want to be involved in any discussions for fear of losing control. Obvious when you know human nature. Hardly a conclusion worth publishing.

There are good reasons for not delving further into the entrails of this peer-reviewed paper. Its ‘interest’ is elsewhere, notably in the acknowledgements where we discover the names of the 21 interviewees.

It turns out that 18 of them have co-authored papers emanating from editors of journals published by the American Society of Microbiology, hitherto a bastion of pro-dangerous GOF research.

If you go back to the essays Going places, Censoring virology and Flights from reason, 17, 6 and 11 interviewees are among the authors of the pieces under discussion. Furthermore, Dr. Gronval who conceived the present study co-signed the papers lampooned in Going places and Censoring virology.

There was no attempt at canvassing a broad swath of opinions. Under Study Limitations we learn that this study specifically solicits and characterizes the opinions and views of one group of stakeholders in the governance of AI and the life sciences: virologists. As such, the findings represent only one piece of the broader conversation. Further research is needed to explore the perspectives of other stakeholder groups, such as biosafety professionals, non-virologist researchers within the life sciences, and AI model developers, to provide a more comprehensive understanding and to inform governance discussions.

Nonsense. The study established nothing on behalf of a group of virologists whose partiality was known. It is astonishing that this was not caught during the review process. Sad that such a study emerged from John Hopkins University which, for years, has been among the biggest, if not the biggest recipient of NIH funding. That said, the authors are careful not to tell us who financed this piece of ‘propaganda’, only that the first author was funded by the Open Philanthropy Project.

Moving on, a study by three sociologists published in 2017 asked the question What drives scientists’ position taking on matters where empirical answers are unavailable or contradictory? The ongoing contentious debate over “gain-of-function” research where potentially deadly pathogens are produced in laboratories for study—provides a unique opportunity to examine the social foundations of scientists’ public positions on important issues that are fundamentally difficult to answer empirically.

They looked at the professional backgrounds of people who signed two petitions, the Cambridge Working Group (CWG) which was critical of dangerous GOF research and the Scientists for Science (SFS) which was set up in opposition to the CWG petition a few weeks later. With such a database they sought correlations to discover what motivated the authors into which side to take?

The findings are pretty mundane: virologists and immunologists tended to sign the SFS petition while those signing the CWG tended to be more heterogeneous in terms of their research specialty, likely reflecting a community of scholars united less by a particular way of doing science than by a general concern for the epidemic potential posed by gain-of function research.

Full disclosure, On reading signed the CWG petition and asked many colleagues at the Pasteur Institute and abroad to sign. The paper fails to mention the NIH ‘bull’ A flu virus risk worth taking, an OpEd in the Washington Post in December 2011 signed by the Directors of the NIH, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Vaccine Research Center. With such a ‘fatwah’ who in US virology or immunology was going to criticize the biggest biomedical funding agency in the world?

Those signing the SFS were self-appointed defenders of the faith.

Lest the last sentence be too hard, remember that Dr Kawaoka, one of the two protagonists of adapting bird flu H5N1 virus to aerosol transmission between ferrets, and presumably humans, changed tack after this 2017 ‘study’ was published, notably: Our findings indicate that dissemination of viruses at these levels is unlikely and offers an explanation as to why, despite significant numbers of human infections, a mammalian transmissible H5N1 [flu virus] has not yet emerged.

This leaves the SFS people shipwrecked having bowed to pressure from above as well as having taken sides too quickly - a category error – only to be scuppered as the data comes in. That said, it was already clear to On reading back in 2012 that the purported benefits of dangerous GOF research were science fiction albeit published in the top journals Science and Nature.

The study is meaningless and might reflect cashing in on topicality to get a paper, something commonplace these days. Its facts that count, not petitions. As it is, hindsight gives reason to those that signed the CWG petition (Sun goes down on grain of folly research). The sociologists should have looked at the data and armed with their singular perspective, tried to work out who was closer to the reality. Or commenting on the anti-science NIH bull. They wouldn’t of course because they too wouldn’t rock the boat.

It is also noteworthy there is no mention of the precautionary principle or first, do no harm to which a swath of scientific academies across the globe have signed up to in 2007 by way of the InterAcademy Panel statement on biosecurity (Do no Harm 1). A decade earlier note.

Combined with the Virologist opinions, academics are making fools of themselves inevitably provoking distrust in institutes of learning.

We need more trust in science for people realize it is needed to get us out of many of the messes begetting us, as well as alleviating suffering. Inevitably people see the need for more oversight, and/or a recentering of generating knowledge rather than careers.

Conclusion

The first paper shows a majority of people canvassed were concerned about DURC in biology, which heightened the more they learnt about the issue. The madness is readily perceived as soon as you get beyond microbiologists. The second paper has all the hall marks of an academic tragedy and needs to be flagged as such. The sociologists’ piece? Muzak IMHO.

Aside 1

The paper from Dr. MacIntyre and colleagues makes some good points that are rarely mentioned. For example, Infectious diseases DURC pose a unique ethical problem to the principles of the declaration of Helsinki on conduct in medical research, in that DURC is performed on animals, and undergoes animal ethics approval, but potential harm may result in humans who were never consulted nor consented to the research. Further, an experiment done in one country may harm people in another who were unaware of the research.

Others, however, feel the risk of laboratory accidents is unacceptable, as is the potential for bioterrorism, due to ease of access to DURC methods and rise in poorly regulated Do It Yourself (DIY) laboratories. There is also the garage scientist. You can do dangerous GOF research on RNA viruses without genetic manipulation in DIY labs as they are mutation machines.

Aside 2

We’ve encountered wordplay from Dr. Gronvall in an earlier essay (Why words matter).

Aside 3

Apropos the December 18, 2024 essay, Virus Research of Concern and the DURC fears associated with artificial intelligence. CNN reported a talk that Geoffrey Hinton, 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics, gave at an industry conference in Las Vegas in the summer of 2025. He’s thoughtful while tech bros and dictators will loathe …building “maternal instincts” into AI models, so “they really care about people…” Caring, it’s was always ever about caring. Dangerous GOF too. He has On reading’s vote.

Simon Wain-Hobson is an emeritus professor at the Institute Pasteur, Paris, from which he retired in 2021. He and his colleagues were the first to sequence the genome of HIV, and Wain-Hobson has published more than 230 papers on virology and cancer.