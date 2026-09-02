Since January 2024, Dr. Wain-Hobson has written weekly essays for Biosafety Now discussing risky research in virology. You can read his entire series here.

Florence

On reading United States Government policy for stopping high-risk life sciences research. July 20, 2026

Trump Administration releases new government-wide policy to end dangerous high-risk research, July 28, 2026

Jay Bhattacharya: How NIH will end dangerous gain-of-function research. Wall Street Journal, July 28, 2026

Welcome back after a hot fiery summer. Let’s start with a reminder that italics reproduce text taken verbatim from papers or hyperlinks.

The long-awaited USG policy document following on from the Executive Order stopping DGOF was published without fanfare on July 28. It was accompanied by a short press release and an interview with Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Director of the NIH.

The policy is aimed at stopping high-risk life science research. Maybe with a larger lay audience in mind, the authors wanted to be clear. And those six words are clear. Quickly the reader will see that the document refers to DGOF research as per the Executive Order.

The document gets into the nitty gritty by page 3. DGOF research is broken down into seven categories most of which showed up in the excellent yet neglected 2004 Fink Report.

Research that falls into these categories is henceforth prohibited. This includes the DGOF experiments along the lines of Fouchier and Kawaoka who morphed bird flu influenza virus into a novel human pathogen. Prohibited is the resurrection of Spanish flu virus (1918 and all that). A footnote informs us that This includes creation of mirror organisms, which is excellent and in line with what many of those who signed an article in the top journal Science were thinking (Mirror life).

It goes on to discuss international research of concern (IROC) which recognizes that USG finances much life sciences research abroad. No surprise here but given contemporary geopolitics everyone is up against oversight of individuals of concern and entities of concern, i.e. research conducted in a country of concern. For life sciences research involving any of the former entities of concern it is prohibited. For other countries, life sciences research that could reasonably pose a threat to public health, public safety, and economic or national security is permissible only following risk-based assessment of the potential threat and the institution’s ability to provide adequate oversight. No definition of concern is given in the abbreviations, nor the list of countries. Most likely this will come when the text is finalized. However, if you don’t understand by now what is of concern, then you’re way behind the curve and part of the problem.

The grey zones of DGOF and IROC, research that could potentially result in…, are covered. They will be dealt with by ad hoc oversight. This is excellent for it recognizes that any number of lists can’t cover all the possibilities life sciences research can and will throw up. There is still need for thought and discussion.

Thought has been given to in silico research. If it results in a biological agent that would meet the definition of DGOF research or potential DGOF research… this policy applies. If it remains purely computational it’s OK, unless it involves an entity of concern. And just to indicate its bang on their radar, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy will convene an interagency group to monitor advancements at the intersection of biological sciences and artificial intelligence, including in silico life sciences research.

The section Roles, Responsibilities and Oversight is radical. Three entities will comply with this policy: All principal investigators (PIs)… All research institutions… All federal agencies.

Responsibility is squarely put on the shoulders of the PI. They are the ones who know the science best, the ones who can anticipate the outcomes of their experiments. They know better than any USG program officer who is constantly catching up on the advancing science. If the research comes anywhere close to DGOF the PI must complete an initial risk-benefit analysis before submitting the proposal to the agency. Subsequently, they must get it approved by an institutional review entity.

More is said, but these requirements alone will provide time for thought and reflection, which were severely lacking these past 20 years when it was full steam ahead, aided and abetted by decisions at the top of the NIAID (Chilled virology).

Henceforth, research institutions will designate an institutional contact for dangerous gain of function (ICDGOF) research. It’s an ugly acronym, but who cares? What matters is that someone within the research institution knows what is going on in their research labs instead of counter signing a DGOF research proposal in the hope of creaming off overheads if awarded.

You can be sure ICDGOFs will be appointed and play ball since failure to comply with this policy may affect future eligibility for federal funding and contracting.

From the federal side, there will be an independent third-party review body (ITPRB)… to review potential DGOF research being considered for funding.

Further evidence of thought is the expedited review process by the ITPRB if the potential benefits of the research exceed the potential risks, and the research is:

1 A direct result of a declared public health or agricultural emergency, and is necessary to

facilitate an effective response measure; or

2 Critical to national security.

Everything can’t be codified, worked out up front. Hopefully this will permit reason to prevail under stress.

The rest is boilerplate. Suffice to say that the last paragraph of the document refers to Significant negative social consequences. Lol! An incredibly rare reference to serving society which is the goal of life science research. Progress indeed.

The new policy document was accompanied by a press release. Two snippets, the first from the Director of the NIH, Jay Bhattacharya: This policy reflects a fundamental principle of science: the pursuit of knowledge must be matched by a commitment to responsibility.

The great privileges of a lifetime in science, discovering the complexity and beauty of nature as well its horrors, come with responsibilities. Sad that needed saying.

The United States also is calling on international partners to strengthen biosafety and biosecurity standards and join the effort to end dangerous gain-of-function research that could threaten global health and security. Obvious. Europeans, it’s your turn. And while there has been some serious discussion of Mirror Life research with risks down the road, there has been little on DGOF research on microbes with risks going back 20 years!

By prohibiting the creation of mirror organisms, the two are now one.

Dr. Bhattacharya published an opinion in the Wall Street Journal. Shockingly, for many years, scientific leaders across the world—including in the U.S.—touted these experiments as a way to reduce the risk of pandemics caused by novel pathogens. Roger, no exaggeration. Can confirm this mad logic.

If you’re strapped for time read this short opinion for it covers everything. It finishes with In December 1942, physicist Enrico Fermi set off humanity’s first nuclear chain reaction, in a squash court at the University of Chicago. Before the experiment, Fermi—a brilliant mathematician—calculated the chance that the reaction would blow up Chicago. Only after calculating the probability to be zero did he conduct his experiment. Under President Trump’s new high-risk life-science research policy, federally funded researchers will take the same care that Fermi did to avoid causing pandemics or other catastrophic harm.

The parallel is more than apposite for a man-made pandemic – 1977 Russian flu virus, perhaps resulting from the use of an inadequately attenuated vaccine – or COVID-19 – although the tough scientific jury is out IMHO, it doesn’t look good – killed far more than the two atomic bombs. Only utter fools underestimate microbes.

Other comment? The American Society of Microbiology (ASM) was fast off the blocks with trademark blanket pushback: the policy broadly defines several categories of research that, if shut down, will impede our ability as a nation to address infectious disease threats and respond to future outbreaks.

Nonsense. The 2004 Fink report drew up seven categories of dual use research of concern in the life sciences which are covered by this new USG policy.

The differentiation between DGOF and Potential DGOF is ambiguous as written, and the disruptive and confusing impact on the research community will hinder work at the forefront of addressing threats to the health and well-being of Americans. Nope, beg to differ (Deconstructing the portrait and, sadly many other essays).

This policy requires clarification in several areas. The definitions are broad, the penalty for violation is high, and the resulting ban on swaths of research will inhibit national preparedness to combat infectious disease threats. Again, beg to differ. From the get-go, the ASM was the natural organization to dialogue with. However, their prevarication and defense of privilege (aka corporatism in blunter language) have disqualified them. It is no surprise that the legislator has stepped in. They have brough it upon themselves.

Science magazine came out with a limp piece. “I think it [is] intended to put a chill on all kinds of research that has anything to do with infectious diseases,” says Gigi Gronvall, an immunologist and biosecurity expert at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Why would the NIH want to chill infectious disease research? They’re the ones with taxpayer’s money to spend. It makes no sense. Of course, Dr. Gronvall is not exactly unknown to readers (Why words matter, Perceptions of madness). It’s a sound bite for her followers.

Re mirror life, No governments have so far enacted bans on such research and the issue has divided scientists, with some calling such prohibitions premature. Nope, USG just has. That said, give us some names. People talk of course and many I’ve spoken to have realized that at some point mirror life needed prohibition. When publishing, be specific and quote your sources for how else can the reader judge the seriousness of your words?

A piece from Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy unfortunately recycled an archaic definition of GOF: Gain-of-function research is the study of infectious agents or toxins that are altered to increase their ability to cause disease, transmissibility, or host range to help scientists attempt to predict viral evolution, design vaccines, and develop effective countermeasures should an outbreak nationally occur. This is the 2012 Fouchier and Kawaoka definition of GOF on H5N1 bird flu virus. Since even they don’t believe it anymore, what is it doing here?

It garnered an opinion from… Allen Segal, JD, ASM chief strategy officer… “we should be investing in facilities and training to ensure that it is being done safely, rather than taking the risk of prohibiting research to detect, prevent, and treat illness.” The ASM’s strategy is not to prohibit anything, pedal outdated Fouchier & Kawaoka arguments while encouraging USG to invest more taxpayer’s dollars in performing useless DGOF research that could threaten US taxpayers and the security of all nations. A good epitaph for this behind the curve learned society.

Once again privileges, research money and the pursuit of scientific publications, override responsibility.

This contrasts with a report that Employees from the world’s biggest AI companies want the US to be ready to slow AI development. The title is so clear, nothing need be added here.

Now contrast this with a recent Guardian report: Is Ireland’s unprotected ocean the weak link in European defence? …And the threat is broad. Irish waters are busy: dense with shipping lanes, gas pipelines and transatlantic internet cables, which helped lure US tech companies to make Ireland their European headquarters. Nearly 75% of transatlantic subsea cables pass through or close to Ireland’s exclusive economic zone,

The broader neglect of the military was highlighted earlier this month, when Volodymyr Zelenskyy turned down an offer from Dublin to send 27 light-armoured combat vehicles to Ukraine. “The cost of restoring them is higher than the value they would provide,” the Ukrainian president said. With friends like these…

In 2024, Ireland spent just 0.2% of its gross domestic product on defence, far behind the 1.3% EU average and notably lower than neutral Austria (0.6%).

In 2025 a former Estonian president, Toomas Hendrik Ilves, excoriated Ireland’s then president Michael Higgins after he criticised Nato’s “appalling” appeal for higher spending in response to the Russian threat. “Do these people have any sense of self-awareness, their privileged geography or the appropriateness of even commenting as the beneficiary of implicit Nato security?”

Terrifying. Ireland is an EU member but not a NATO member. It is not part of any military alliance. It’s attractively low 15% company tax rate, much lower than EU counterparts, is seen by many as unfair. We now see that the Irish tiger has a huge blind spot.

Austria is neutral as is Switzerland. Historically, neutrality was a comprehensible solution for small European nations with noisy neighbors. But with long-range missiles, drones and cyberwarfare in an over armed world, it is a vestige of times gone by. Sweden and Finland woke up fast following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Denial and complacency are everywhere. Wise up at your peril.

The same goes for the ASM, for academia. The world is changing. Academia, historically an area left much to itself, can no longer produce phenomenal new technologies, some with dual use capabilities, and expect funding to continue without comment and oversight.

Conclusions

• Although denial has always been around, progress is possible, dixit the new policy that now englobes mirror organisms and AI in microbiology.

• Going for the purse comes not a moment too soon.

• The privilege of a career in the life sciences, indeed in science in general, comes with responsibility.

• Universities, research institutes; science grant overheads upon which you depend so much will now come with knowledge of what is going on inside your labs. It’s in the interests of society and the young you educate.

• Help everybody by getting science, technology, engineering and math students to take a Hippocratic oath at the end of their thesis viva. Hell, for all thesis students. After all, ‘the word is mightier than the sword.’ There is no right to do harm.

Aside 1

Neutral Sweden and Finland allowed Nazi forces to transit to occupied Norway.

Aside 2

While Switzerland maintained armed military neutrality during WW2, the 1996 Bergier Commission concluded that Swiss policies compromised neutrality by providing vital financial credits, trading plundered gold, and turning away thousands of Jewish refugees.

Aside 3

The excursion into European defense reflects a deep frustration with the inability of Europeans to discuss openly, let alone take collective decisions. Everything goes back to national turf. There was next to no discussion of DGOF and mirror life even though the Fouchier virus was Made in The Netherlands. Part of the 1918 Spanish flu genetic material was unearthed from Svalbard, Norway. DGOF research, making mirror life and resurrecting extinct microbes are now forbidden in the US.

The new USG policy challenges Europeans, Asians and others over DGOF research, the genesis of mirror organisms and AI design in the life sciences research. The truism that microbes don’t respect borders means that everybody has a stake in what others do. Or don’t do.

Simon Wain-Hobson is an emeritus professor at the Institute Pasteur, Paris, from which he retired in 2021. He and his colleagues were the first to sequence the genome of HIV, and Wain-Hobson has published more than 230 papers on virology and cancer.