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Jeffrey M Bell's avatar
Jeffrey M Bell
Sep 4

Policy can forbid the work in the U.S. Microbes still don’t respect borders, and neither do the models. The people releasing frontier AI don’t understand virology, and most virologists don’t understand what those models can now design. Same stovepiping that failed before 9/11 — each side has a piece, nobody has the whole picture.

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Peter Wiggin's avatar
Peter Wiggin
Sep 2Edited

They don’t need gain of function research…they bypassed all the steps with the mRNA foundation and now are going to “increase function” by making them specific to personalized disease…

…the Malignant Melanoma mRNA vaccine, yet again is being advertised before all testing, let alone showing efficacy, instead it seems ALL mRNA gene therapies are bypassing standard safety testing levels

These things ARE the bioweapons…imagine leakage and then shedding of personalized malignant melanoma…the “vaccine” is the personalized gene therapy bioweapon that is created to have “increased functioning” efficacy…

Spike delivery and nanotechnology with graphene or lipids for transfer also need increased scrutiny and safety studies

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