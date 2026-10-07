Since January 2024, Dr. Wain-Hobson has written weekly essays for Biosafety Now discussing risky research in virology. You can read his entire series here.

Bon appétit

On reading Mirror microbial life and the dual use dilemma, by Michael Imperiale and Arturo Casadevall. mSphere 2026; 11:e0034226, June 11, 2026

Not for the first time these essays feature a critique of a paper from Drs. Imperiale and Casadevall. This time they turn their attention to the mirror life issue following an important discussion by insiders in the field published in the top journal Science. We’ve been there, noted that (Mirror life). There has been much open discussion at meetings in Paris, Manchester and Singapore organized by these insiders. On reading was fortunate to attend the Paris conference.

Imperiale and Casadevall apply a framework we previously developed for considering the benefit and risks of gain-of-function experiments with infectious agents. This is curious in that the pair have been fierce supporters of GOF research, to the point that they resort to word plays around DGOF and GOF research (Electroplated nickel silver is but one essay). So, what is their framework and how does it come down in favor of DGOF research yet comes out against the genesis of mirror life organisms?

Herein, we use this framework, which requires the following questions to be answered before performing an experiment that poses a significant threat of harm:

1. Does the research address a medical or scientific problem that needs to be solved to protect humanity from a significant threat?

2. Have the benefits and risks been carefully discussed and evaluated by a group of individuals with appropriate expertise (e.g., for mirror biology: infectious agents, biosafety and biosecurity, and public health)?

3. Does the research present inherent risks that can be minimized?

They get distracted by a discussion of mirror biology, the synthesis of molecules that are mirror images of natural molecules. This was never an issue. The issue was making mirror organisms that multiply - there’s a pleonasm for in biology an organism multiplies. Their bottom line is To the best of our knowledge, the consensus of these discussions is that the risks of mirror organisms far outweigh any benefits.

Moreover, if the risk due to a lab escape is existential, then even the remotest possibility of that occurring must be taken seriously. We conclude, then, that the production of mirror organisms does not meet our criteria. Emphasis added. That has the merit of being clear.

Let’s now go back and look at DGOF research using their criteria.

• Framework point 1 – No. The thesis of Drs. Fouchier and Kawaoka circa 2012 was that they could predict the next pandemic virus. It was wrong from the outset. Virology’s track record was zero, while nobody predicted COVID-19, the pandemic that succeeded the DGOF controversy. As we know, support from the top of the NIH blocked any discussion (Chilled virology)

• Framework point 2 - Neither Drs. Fouchier nor Kawaoka had performed any risk/benefit analysis before publication of their work. Since then, nobody has published a risk/benefit analysis apart from some wishy-washy words. By the way, what are the units of risk and benefit here? Risk – potential lives lost resulting from a lab leak leading to an outbreak going as high as a pandemic? That’s existential. Or resulting from anti-social behavior by a wingnut or rogue state actor. Whatever, factor in long term health effects, families losing children or heads of households, economic losses etc. You know, for you lived through COVID. Benefits – lives saved? Numbers are very hard to compute for the work can’t help with the development of drugs and vaccines, unless pulled from the proverbial hat.

• Framework point 3 – In the 14 years of the DGOF controversy has any professional gone on the line to say that such an existential risk can be adequately mitigated? So far, On reading has not heard such an affirmation. Is any professional ready to say so today? Do turn up the volume, we can’t hear you…

Yet Drs. Imperiale and Casadevall argue for mirror life that if the risk due to a lab escape is existential, then even the remotest possibility of that occurring must be taken seriously. We conclude, then, that the production of mirror organisms does not meet our criteria.

The problem is that both DGOF research on viruses and the genesis of mirror life constitute catastrophic or existential risks – any differences between the two are in the mind of the polemicist. The only difference is that the risk from the former has been real as of 2012 while that of mirror life is in the future.

Spanish flu virus that created the biggest flu pandemic ever described is back as of 2005. Is anybody brave or mad enough to say that if ever there was a lab leak it would not spark a pandemic? Any thinking person would rightly assume that it could and act accordingly.

The framework could be discussed. However, they are so biased in favor of supporting DGOF, they play with words to get their desired result.

Drs. Imperiale and Casadevall lack of grasp is worrying. Consider the following: perhaps the current debate on the safety of mirror life could stimulate an enhanced search for such life forms since their detection would be a tremendous scientific discovery of enormous consequences for our understanding of the origins of life and the versatility of biological forms.

Viruses apart, all other organisms on planet Earth have a single common ancestor that has been amusingly referred to as LUCA, the last universal common ancestor with a DNA genome. Perhaps this was something akin to a primitive bacterium maybe even as early as 4.1 billion years ago given that the age of the Earth is around 4.5 billion years. Nobody has identified anything different. Is it possible on Mars or elsewhere? Why not? However, until some radical discovery shows up, the above is mere speculation.

They also provide a variant: Today, most of the microbial world remains unexplored, and it is estimated that 99% of microbes are unculturable with current microbiological techniques. Could some of these unculturable organisms fail to grow in standard microbiological media because they use opposite chirality molecules?

Sure, the question can be asked, but what do the data say? In contemporary biology there are certainly far more genomes in the databases from uncultivated unicellular organisms than cultivatable ones. That hasn’t stopped scientists from sequencing their genomes. Accordingly, the 99% remark pertains to organisms with standard DNA. If there are other organisms with non-standard genomes on Earth, 1) you can’t weave them into a narrative that by being unculturable, they might have different chemistries for their hereditary molecules. 2) Nobody has found anything despite scientists poking their noses into some of the remotest of places on the planet.

OK, there are some bacterial viruses that have slightly modified chemistries to their nucleic acids. However, they have the same Watson-Crick base pairing patterns as your own chromosomal DNA. Must do better.

Finally, We would also point out a similarity between the GOF and mirror biology debates. Specifically, both point to the need for clear terminology when discussing the issues. The term “gain of function” is often used loosely, without differentiating between what we would call everyday, standard GOF experiments that pose no risks and GOF experiments that could lead to the generation of a harmful agent. Inexact terminology has plagued the GOF debate, hindered understanding, and even led to heated arguments and accusations of perjury during congressional testimony. Similarly, discussions of mirror biology need to clearly differentiate experiments with single molecules from the production of a living organism.

This is glorious. Nobody has done more to muddy the waters in the DGOF debate than these authors along with colleagues from the American Society of Microbiology.

A presidential Executive Order in June 2025 prohibited DGOF research. It transpires that the USG policy for stopping high-risk life sciences research was published just 6 weeks after Drs. Imperiale and Casadevall published their opinion. As a footnote to a category of prohibited pathogens, we find six words – This includes creation of mirror organisms.

Our duo finds themselves up against a swath of government employees across what, 10 departments or more, who have come down against DGOF research, the genesis of mirror life and the transposition of AI design of pathogens into ‘living’ entities.

The people behind the new USG policy prohibited the genesis of mirror organisms but not mirror biology showing they had thought through the subject.

How come our intrepid duo got a different result? It’s not worth looking for an answer as this is not their first substandard paper on DGOF pathogen research. It’s been a cottage industry for them (Deconstructing the portrait, Electroplated nickel silver, An evolutionary void).

The recent words of Dr. Georgios Pappas come to mind: It is up to scientists and academia to guard the truth: Everything written in an article, every scientific interaction with the public, every peer-review we perform, every editorial we publish has to be thorough and based on facts. (Forging facts by misquoting).

Conclusions

• They got the right answer for mirror life. Yet their framework should have struck down DGOF research. That it didn’t means they have an agenda, which is worrying.

• Readers deserve way better.

• It is frightening that scientists cannot guard the truth. Especially as the duo are far from alone.

Aside 1

In the abstract we read that Most recently, mirror biology, encompassing research ranging from molecules to organisms, has entered the limelight. Experimental mirror biology has been going on for a while. A mirror HIV protease was reported back in 1992. HIV protease inhibitors incorporating D-amino acids go back to 1998. That’s hardly recent. For those interested in D-amino acids in natural products click here.

Aside 2

This wasn’t an interesting paper to write about. Perhaps the essay bored you. If so, apologies. However, science fiction masquerading for science in scientific journals must be called out for there is no other way to flag it - the authors will never retract it. Thanks for your understanding.

Meanwhile

In the future there will be an aside allowing us to part on a lighter note. Virology and science are so fascinating while there are some very observant people out there. On reading has a trove of quips gleaned over the years which are best shared. There’s no point moving on leaving 900,000 miles on your frequent flyer program.

The trouble with having an open mind, of course, is that people will insist on coming along and trying to put things in it.

Terry Pratchett

Simon Wain-Hobson is an emeritus professor at the Institute Pasteur, Paris, from which he retired in 2021. He and his colleagues were the first to sequence the genome of HIV, and Wain-Hobson has published more than 230 papers on virology and cancer.