A significant milestone in the effort to prevent future lab-generated pandemics is now within reach: a bipartisan agreement on Rand Paul’s Risky Research Review Act. This landmark legislation aims to create a Life Sciences Research Security Board within the Executive Branch—an independent body responsible for overseeing federal funding of high-risk life sciences research, particularly studies involving the enhancement of potential pandemic pathogens, some of the most dangerous in existence. If passed, this bill would mark a major victory for public safety and advance one of Biosafety Now's key goals.

During a committee business meeting this week, Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI), chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, announced that the bill is likely to move out of committee at its next session on Wednesday, September 25.

"We are very close—very, very close—to reaching an agreement on Ranking Member Paul's Risky Research Review Act. I'm confident we’ll advance it in a bipartisan manner next week. It’s something I’m fully committed to," Peters stated.