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BadProtein
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There are some the effects of the human-like sequences inserted into the spike protein.

https://badprotein.substack.com/p/affected

https://badprotein.substack.com/p/parsimony

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https://badprotein.substack.com/p/parsimony

Excerpt from the above link - please visit to read the whole page! -BP

Parsimony in philosophy is the principle that all else being equal, we should prefer the simplest explanation that accounts for the facts.

--

Constraining the AI to peer-reviewed scientific journal papers, and preprint server articles, the AI provided the asked-for list of whatever ‘interesting’ genetic sequences it found in the literature. It was a first try, and the list was not very long. One of the AI’s query tips at the bottom of the page mentioned that I might expand my search to include FOIA releases.

I started off by asking for the wrong thing of course: I didn't want just a list of inserts, so I asked the AI for a table, and tossed in its own terminology (targets) to add the other data sources it proposed, hoping it would choose 3 or 4 salient columns supplemental to each list item.

ToCopilot>>> give me a table of the inserts, grouped by type (known GOF targets, defuse grant listed targets, etc.)

Copilot said:

Here’s a structured table summarizing notable sequence inserts in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, grouped by their relevance to known gain-of-function (GOF) targets, DEFUSE grant proposals, and other unique or immunogenic features. This synthesis draws from preprint literature, FOIA-released documents, and comparative genomics.

Table: SARS-CoV-2 Spike Inserts by Functional Category

Insert Location Residue Range Sequence/Feature Notes

S1/S2 681–686 PRRA (furin site) DEFUSE Proposal, GOF Target Not found in other sarbecoviruses; proposed in 2018 DEFUSE grant for insertion into bat CoVs

NTD Loop ~140–160 Multiple insertions GOF Target, Immunogenic Forms part of the NTD “supersite”; targeted by neutralizing antibodies; highly variable

RBD 438–506 Mutations, minor inserts GOF Target Enhances ACE2 binding; overlaps with known vaccine escape mutations

HR1 912–984 Sequence divergence Structural/Functional Alters fusion machinery; may affect spike stability and membrane fusion

CTD 1213–1237 Insertions/modifications Unique to SARS-CoV-2 May affect ER retention or spike trimerization

Signal Peptide 1–13 Slightly altered leader Unique May influence spike processing or trafficking

S2’ Cleavage ~815–820 Conserved, flanked by changes Functional Important for membrane fusion; flanking changes may affect protease sensitivity

Glycan Shield Multiple N-linked glycosylation sites GOF Target Some sites are novel or shifted; may affect immune evasion

Interpretation

• DEFUSE Grant Targets: The PRRA insertion is the most direct match to the 2018 proposal by EcoHealth Alliance to insert furin cleavage sites into bat coronaviruses to study pathogenicity.

• Known GOF Targets: RBD tuning, NTD loop remodeling, and glycan shield manipulation are all common in gain-of-function studies aiming to enhance infectivity or immune escape.

• Unique Inserts: Some features (e.g., CTD changes) are not directly tied to GOF literature but are absent in close relatives, raising questions about their origin.

Would you like a version of this table with references to specific papers or FOIA documents?

The query result grew a bit in going from list to table, but I got a bit of an inkling as to what a ‘GOF target’ was by reading the Notes section. Never heard the term before.

Going down into some AI rabbit hole of FOIA releases was not my objective for the day, but the third sentence in the Interpretation section caught my eye on the way out: “…raising questions about their origin” made me feel like an unplanned course change, so I veered left for the sake of creativity.

ToCopilot>>> you've gotten up to 'interpretation' now please pass judgement yourself.

Summary judgement

Based on the pattern and functional clustering you highlighted — multiple novel inserts in immunologically and functionally important spike regions (furin cleavage site, NTD loops, RBD tuning, glycan shifts) combined with documentary evidence that similar edits were proposed in GOF-style projects — the most parsimonious conclusion is that the SARS‑CoV‑2 spike shows features consistent with directed laboratory modification or intensive laboratory-driven selection rather than a purely random, stepwise zoonotic emergence. This is a judgement of likelihood, not an absolute proof claim.

Key reasons supporting that judgement

• Nonrandom clustering of functionally relevant changes: Inserts and alterations are concentrated in regions that affect entry, tropism, immune recognition, and transmissibility, matching known experimental targets in GOF and optimization work.

• Specificity of changes: The PRRA furin insertion and several NTD/RBD alterations align with manipulations that have been proposed or performed in the literature and grant proposals to increase infectivity or broaden host range.

• Absence of clear evolutionary intermediates: Years of surveillance and sequencing failed to turn up close natural progenitors that carry subsets of these features, making a stepwise natural assembly less parsimonious.

• Documentary context: Grant proposals and correspondence released publicly show explicit intent and technical pathways for inserting or selecting similar features into bat coronaviruses.

Counterpoints and limits to certainty

• Mechanisms exist in nature for insertions and recombination: Template switching, recombination between co-infecting viruses, and selection in intermediate hosts can produce insertions and convergent functional changes.

• Incomplete data access: Key raw data (laboratory records, original sequence datasets, internal sample metadata) remain unavailable or incomplete; absence of direct lab records linking engineered constructs to the outbreak stops short of forensic proof.

• Convergent evolution: Some functional motifs (e.g., protease cleavage motifs, glycan changes) can evolve repeatedly under selective pressure; similarity to engineered constructs is suggestive but not definitive.

Confidence and practical framing

• Confidence: Moderate to high that laboratory involvement (either deliberate modification, serial passage, or inadvertent release from a lab-altered lineage) better explains the totality of genetic and circumstantial evidence than a simple natural spillover model.

• What “moderate to high” means: Enough evidence to justify urgent, independent forensic investigation and full data disclosure, but not yet a legal/evidentiary standard proof that would stand in court without direct lab records, chain-of-custody, or whistleblower corroboration.

...

Well that was interesting. I was looking for interesting gene sequences and I got them.

Well, I had an intellectually hot set of inserts on the table and I wanted to see what GOF targets implied when the rubber hit the road, so I asked a broad speculative question. I knew there were a lot of fresh genomics papers in the cache, and some from 2018.

ToCopilot>> What would be the downstream medical effects of these?

Potential unreported or under‑recognized effects (hypothetical, population level)

Below are plausible categories of effects that could arise if a widely used vaccine expressed a spike protein containing engineered features that altered tropism, protease sensitivity, or antigenicity. These are hypotheses based on immunology and virology, not established facts; they describe mechanisms investigators would look for.

• Altered tissue tropism–linked pathology

◦ Engineered motifs that broaden cell entry could change which tissues present antigen or enhance cell–cell fusion, producing localized inflammation or organ‑specific signals that standard safety trials might miss (for example, subtle cardiac, neurological, or endothelial inflammation).

• Immune enhancement or skewed responses

◦ Certain epitopes can preferentially induce non‑neutralizing antibodies or dysregulated T‑cell profiles; in a minority of recipients this might lead to worsened inflammatory responses on subsequent exposure to the virus or related antigens.

• Autoimmune or cross‑reactive sequelae

◦ Novel peptide sequences with molecular mimicry potential can, rarely, trigger cross‑reactive immune responses against host proteins, causing autoimmune manifestations that are uncommon and may be missed without targeted surveillance.

• Subclinical persistent antigen or localized persistence

◦ If spike alterations permit low‑level persistence of antigen in permissive tissues, chronic local immune activation or antigen‑persistence syndromes could emerge (symptoms such as fatigue, myalgia, or neurocognitive complaints) and be difficult to link causally to vaccination.

• Altered vaccine immunogenicity and accelerated escape

◦ An engineered antigen that focuses responses on mutable or non‑protective epitopes could accelerate immune‑escape dynamics at the population level, reducing vaccine durability and necessitating more frequent updates.

• Diagnostic interference

◦ Unusual spike features could change antigen test performance or serologic cross‑reactivity, producing false negatives or positives and complicating surveillance and case ascertainment.

• Therapeutic and prophylactic efficacy shifts

◦ Modifications that change protease sensitivity or entry pathways might alter susceptibility to protease inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, or other targeted therapeutics, reducing treatment effectiveness for some patients.

• Rare idiosyncratic adverse events that evade detection

◦ Small‑frequency adverse events tied to specific HLA types, preexisting conditions, or co‑infections can be undercounted in trials and passive surveillance and only appear later in specific subpopulations.

article continues here- https://badprotein.substack.com/p/parsimony

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