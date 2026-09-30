Since January 2024, Dr. Wain-Hobson has written weekly essays for Biosafety Now discussing risky research in virology. You can read his entire series here.

Lighter shades of green, Côte d’Azur

On reading The US needs gain-of-function research to fight future pandemics, a guest commentary by W. Ian Lipkin and Baruch Fischhoff in the Baltimore Sun, August 16, 2026, and

The turbulent AI era is here. The choices we make now are critical. An article by Bill Gates on his own webpage Gatesnotes, and Bill Gates is warning that A.I. is more dangerous than big tech will admit, New York Times August 26, 2026

Virology can be risky because the pathogen is dangerous, e.g. Ebola virus. Then there is risky virology because the pathogen is enhanced in some trait, aka ‘Made in the Lab’. It is known a dangerous gain of function research, or simply DGOF. Both pose risks for humans, however natural dangerous viruses are already threatening sapiens. They are in the here and now. They have and are taking their deadly toll. By contrast, the unnatural. ‘Made in’ viruses are of unknown potential. Some could do little, others are frighteningly dangerous (You couldn’t make body bags fast enough).

If scientists did not work on natural viruses, then 1) it would be a dereliction of duty and 2) there would be an outcry.

Imagine the following: a virus like infection causing human to human transmission breaks out on a cruise ship sailing out of Tierra del Fuego. What is it, how dangerous is it? ‘Er, we don’t know as we don’t do that sort of virology ’cos it’s dangerous.’ ‘Then what the hell do you do?’ yells the taxpayer.

Fortunately, we know it was the Andes hantavirus. We knew already that it could be transmitted between humans, fortunately with difficulty. Consequently, scientists were in a position to reassure the public, if not the press, a fact noted with humour by Jon Stewart.

In all this, please note that occasionally a researcher gets infected and dies (Lab acquired accidents). Biosafety is a serious issue.

The ‘Made in’ category goes back to the resurrection of Spanish flu virus in 2005 although that blew over, largely with support from Dr. Fauci at the NIH. Fortunately, the H5N1 bird flu virus work which sparked the DGOF controversy in 2011 didn’t. Journalists were the first to report it and the public picked it up. A tiny number of scientists took up the baton including On reading. After all humanized H5N1 flu viruses are what biological weapons programs could conjure up.

Concerns jumped a quantum level with COVID and fears that the virus might have escaped from a lab, although nothing much happened in the US. A policy emerged from the Biden Administration in 2024 and while it did move towards more biosafety, overall, it wasn’t a strong document (New USG DURC policy – national security and ethics) It took a new team at the NIH for things to change as of 2025. And my, didn’t things change resulting in an excellent policy document published this summer (New USG policy for stopping dangerous GOF research).

The one constant throughout has been, and is, pushback from researchers. On reading has blasted many scientific papers and newspaper reports in these essays. Examples continue, notably a piece in the Baltimore Sun this summer that criticizes the new USG policy on risky research of the ‘Made in’ sort.

GOF, that exotic phrase refers to research into how changes in genes make microbes more or less virulent. Er, loss of function experiments make microbes less virulent. Dangerous GOF research makes them more virulent. The authors are mixing up GOF and DGOF research. The controversy was always about the latter, never the former. That knowledge is essential to detecting, preventing and treating potentially pandemic diseases. Not at all. Please give us one example where dangerous GOF, not GOF, has helped with developing diagnostics, drugs and vaccines?

In the United States, scientists who propose gain-of-function research bear a heavy burden of proof. They must demonstrate great benefits if their studies succeed. Yep, that’s about right for DGOF research given that the risks could be catastrophic while the benefits are zero for the public. And they must deliver rigorous plans for preventing problems and containing them if things go wrong. Fair, no? It’s not for others to do the cleaning up. As to loss of life that could end up in the courts.

As they are the ones in the lab, they have a strong personal incentive to get things right, as these plans protect them as well as the public. Their plans undergo rigorous review by other scientists and safety experts. If so, then explain why DGOF work on H5N1 flu, which is now prohibited in the US was approved by the NIAID? Or that far more dangerous experiment on the H7N1 bird flu virus (You couldn’t make body bags fast enough).

The biosafety risks haven’t changed since 2012. Given contemporary geopolitics biosecurity risks are in uncharted territory.

However, not every country has as rigorous procedures as the U.S. Alas. Perhaps you would you like to remind readers about the biosafety issues at the Wuhan Institute of Virology?

Since the COVID public emergency officially ended in May 2023, we have seen lethal outbreaks of mPox, Andes and Bundibugyo. There will be more. Whether they come from nature, lab leaks or evildoers. Hmm, evildoers. Given this, would you agree that we should think twice before uploading recipes for new dangerous human viruses to the web? Indelibly. We will need the best science in the world to protect us. That is the very science that the proposed policy would stop. No! You don’t understand the policy because you fail to understand that the subject is only DGOF research. Once labs close, the science dies. Their staff disperses, their equipment decays, their specimens die, their expertise is lost. Absolutely, it’s awful when expertise is lost. However, cut the emotion; this is irrelevant to the discussion.

Let’s shift subject and briefly recap on mirror life research (Mirror life). Everything needs to be built and researchers aren’t yet there. A group had misgivings and thought about the dangers of the work. Their concerns were published in the top journal Science. An ad hoc group organized scientific meetings to consult with others. Mirror life research resulting in a multiplying organism is now banned under the new policy document.

The contrast with the DGOF controversy couldn’t be clearer. For DGOF research we’re some 15 years into it. For mirror life research the danger is ahead of us. Concern about mirror life became public with the Science paper in 2024. Fortunately, both are now prohibited in the US public sector.

Most importantly, the mirror life crowd had no strong institutional headwinds. DGOF had a chilling Jetstream coming from Drs. Fauci and Collins at the NIH. Remember the Op Ed in the Washington Post - a flu risk worth taking? (Chilled virology), backed up by another piece in the top journal Science.

Let’s shift to the dangers of AI. You can’t go a week – some would say a day - without learning about more calls to put on hold aspects of the technology. The big companies have even bandied together and called for USG to regulate the technology in ways to be defined.

The latest to speak out is Bill Gates who has spent billions of his own money on beating the hell out of microbes. His first article is well documented, expressed and worth reading. However, there is a snippet on pathogens that isn’t right.

The same goes for bioterrorism. Although AI will lead to lifesaving advances in drugs and vaccines, it will also make it easier to design a deadly new disease. Again, the positive capabilities are hard to separate from the dangerous ones. No, no, no, the separation is simple. We’ll come to this in a moment.

In a New York Times interview Mr. Gates said the tech industry was knowingly downplaying those threats because there was too much money on the line. Ah, headwinds once again.

He said he would happily debate anyone who argued against mandatory reviews of any A.I. system that could be weaponized to make new molecules and unleash a pandemic. Good for you, although as one of the lone voices howling in the wind for more than a decade, we would have appreciated some support years ago. Mr. Gates added that he was dumbfounded by the kind of voluntary measures that the White House and industry leaders were developing. Maybe for AI in general, but the administration has prohibited AI assisted design of microbes if transposed into biology (AI assisted design of viruses).

For those of us opposed to DGOF research on pathogens us that was fast, especially as we’ve not yet faced a tangible example.

Mr. Gates said he was in a “state of shock” as to why there was not more urgency on these issues. Many of his concerns echo those raised by the Anthropic co-founder Dario Amodei, but Dr. Amodei’s warnings have put him at odds with the Pentagon, the White House and much of the tech industry.

“You have people attacking the person who’s the most open about the downsides,” Mr. Gates said. Pushback, headwinds again.

We need to separate technology and intent. DGOF research, say, on bird flu used known molecular biology (Dr. Kawaoka) or the natural propensity of flu viruses to mutate (Dr. Fouchier) allowing them to select mutants with enhanced transmissibility and pathology. They could have selected a harmless and transmissible virus. That would have proven the point that these viruses could mutate into real human transmissible infections while building in formidable biosafety lock.

But they didn’t, they went the other way. A harmless yet highly transmissible virus wouldn’t have got them banner news and a scientific paper in a top journal like Nature or Science (Observer bias). They made a deliberate and unnecessary choice to make a harmful and transmissible virus.

The question is why? Why did the NIAID support DGOF? Biosafety awareness is far more developed in the US than in other countries. It makes no sense unless it was in some way a consequence of the biodefense agreement between Vice-President Dick Cheney and NIAID Director Tony Fauci.

Mirror biology is frontier research in that the goal hasn’t yet been achieved. That scientists were making serious advances started to unnerve some. Success would be a huge technical achievement, but by then in all probability, the autonomous bug would be out of the bag.

On reading notes once again that there were no headwinds from any quarter leaving the scientists to explain and discuss among themselves. They may even have lobbied the NIH and DHHS. Whatever, the new USG policy now prohibits it.

Now AI. From the pathogen perspective it is an exploding field that apparently allows the design of novel genomes. That remark is based on a single paper in Science that has been hyped up IMHO. However, as AI algorithms become stronger it would be wise to anticipate some form of success in the future.

The huge investments in AI worldwide make you realize that regulation at a global level will be hard, especially in the light of contemporary geopolitics.

DGOF, mirror life and AI design of pathogens are examples of Dual Use Research of Concern (DURC) leading some to say, glibly if you will allow an opinion, you can’t have one without the other. This leads to a certain inevitability, dixit Gates’ remark. Powerful headwinds have deterred many from speaking out.

This is sad for there is a very simple solution. If you don’t want harmful outcomes from your work, you just say no, basta! A question of morals. If not for you, then your family.

If you show no restraint and exploit the technology to the point of generating new harmful organisms, then you’ve gone down a profoundly anti-social path. Strong headwinds have allowed this to happen but the people behind them, and there are always people behind them, have stifled open discussion. In so doing they are just as anti-social as the researchers doing the work.

We are in a most unusual situation where the USG has acted to shut down the applications of three technologies to pathogen research which would have resulted in a more dangerous world. They could well result in loss of life and tremendous hurt if ever there was a lab leak of one of these pathogens. Please note that the genomes of such organisms would be public knowledge for that is how academia works. So even if there was no physical lab leak, there will have been an intentional informational lab leak aided and abetted by the funders and the scientific journals.

The whole world would then be at the whim of rogue states, wingnuts and evildoers. Today, tomorrow, whenever it suits them.

Meanwhile, USG who paid for the work can’t do anything. The ultimate insult. Utter madness.

In the biosafety context of these essays, can you spot the difference between ‘Do no harm’ and ‘Thou shalt not kill’, apart from one being an oath taken by medical students, the other being law in every country on the planet?

Conclusions

• You may not agree with the present US administration on a great deal, but please admit that on this score it has done a good job.

• Please lobby philanthropic organizations or foundations to adopt the new USG policy so plugging an obvious need.

• Please do what you can to lobby foreign governments to adopt a similar policy.

• Pathogens strike indiscriminately federal employees and private citizens, Americans and everybody else alike. Microbes don’t respect borders; they too can travel by plane. They respect nothing and nobody. They just do their thing aka multiply, transmit, multiply…

• Individual scientists must make a choice to do no harm. Universities should require the Hippocratic oath being taken by every PhD level student.

• There are always people behind headwinds. Always. And they are hurting us.

Aside

Perhaps click on the following talk by Bill Gurley, US venture capitalist. Nothing is new but it’s clearly said. The first half helps understand where he’s going and why: COVID virus origins. He talks about searchers and blockers.

Simon Wain-Hobson is an emeritus professor at the Institute Pasteur, Paris, from which he retired in 2021. He and his colleagues were the first to sequence the genome of HIV, and Wain-Hobson has published more than 230 papers on virology and cancer.