Biosafety Now

Biosafety Now

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EMSKE Phytochem's avatar
EMSKE Phytochem
4dEdited

"Don’t fall for word plays that disguise the reality, the American Society for Microbiology (ASM) being the greatest purveyor"

We may become less surprised with ASM's behavior on ascertaining their leadership's history with the US BW program. https://conservancy.umn.edu/server/api/core/bitstreams/3eced4fa-ec2c-4906-9062-9e50a4d52e6d/content , table, printed-page 143 / pdf-page 152

Leads one to wonder to what extent would ASM's frequent proponents & apologists on the GOFROC / DGOF demonstrate evasiveness when asked about the extent of their collegial associations with the Ft. Detrick of today?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Biosafety Now · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture