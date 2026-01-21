Since January 2024, Dr. Wain-Hobson has written weekly essays for Biosafety Now discussing risky research in virology. You can read his entire series here.

On reading Emergence of crucial evidence catalyzing the origin tracing of SARS-CoV-2 by Shunmei Chen and colleagues. PLoS ONE 2024: 19: e0309557.

The focus of these essays is the folly of dangerous GOF research on viruses, aka making novel human viruses, aka making the world a more dangerous place. They try to bring some normality of virology. COVID origins have not been covered here for many have taken it on with brio.

The present scientific paper is so abnormal that comment is unavoidable even though there is nothing new, the ideas have been published by the authors 4 years earlier. We’ll dive into the virology and come out at the end, wondering, but hopefully sane.

Most virologists relate viruses by way of family trees using differences in their genetic sequences as code for establishing family trees. Simply put, the greater number of building blocks that differ, the further any two sequences are. Given that the COVID virus, like coronaviruses in general, can exchange genetic info with related viruses, this results in mixes and matches which can play havoc with generating family trees. A bit like illegitimate children in human lineages.

To get round this they home in on selected genetic features of the COVID viruses and use this subset to establish relationships, which is not a new idea. They choose nine features (RC0, RC1-7 and ORF8 – unimportant jargon for our discussion) that show up in the viral genome. First off, nine is a small number. Second, some features are juxtaposed in the same protein and so are not necessarily independent of one another. Without showing that these features are independent, their value for discussing relationships is compromised. This could bring the number of features down to as little as three which puts an end to the paper’s scientific value.

They also arbitrarily make two groups out of what is a continuous variable (the size of insertions or deletions, InDels for the afficionados) which illustrates an unbearable lightness of analysis.

Yet it is not these lighter shades of pale that singles out the paper. From the first sentence of its abstract we see where this Chinese group is going: Since the emergence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), its genetic and geographical origins remain unclear, resulting in suspicions about its natural origin. Nope, what remains unsolved is always unclear. Mystery if you will, but when this paper was published in 2024, we knew the epicenter of the pandemic was in Wuhan and knew that viruses like this existed in bats in southern China and SE Asia. These areas do not overlap.

Why do these facts raise suspicions for the authors? We’d like to know your take. Like so many papers critiqued in these essays, they fail to get to the point and express themselves clearly and succinctly. This is odd given that’s what scientists are paid to do.

In the section entitled The origin of SARS-CoV-2 in bats they use one of their seven features to talk up viruses from the Feuang region of Laos. They go on to use small changes in a very macroscopic feature – the gross composition of the building blocks across the genome – which is at best a correlation, to derive a geographic direction to the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 viruses. It is worth noting that the migration is away from China - Thus, we proposed that SARS-CoV-2 originated along a conceptual path from Yunnan, China to Vietnam, and then to Laos, acquiring crucial genomic features through crucial recombination events. Sure, they can propose it, but there is no support for it. It reads like some attempt at deflection using anything they can find.

They get to the point in the Conclusion to the paper starting, Unraveling the origin of SARS-CoV-2 is not only crucial for scientific knowledge, but also for improving global health security and pandemic preparedness. Thank you for that.

Unfortunately, the genetic and geographical origins of SARS-CoV-2 remain unknown, resulting in suspicions about its natural origin. Suspicions again.

Then, two main hypotheses have been addressed: 1) SARS-CoV-2 naturally spilled over from an animal reservoir to humans, possibly at the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan, China where the first cases were detected; and 2) SARS-CoV-2 originated from a laboratory incident, potentially linked to coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Yep, although there is a big omission which we’ll come to.

Our findings disprove the second hypothesis, as none [sic] Sarbecovirus strains in Wuhan Institute of Virology or from Tongguan town in Yunnan province of China, particularly RaTG13, harbor or acquired wild-type RC1, RC6, and RC7 together through recombination. And there you have it. An invalid analysis put in print to disprove the lab leak. All the reference genomes in this study have one handicap. Whatever part of the genome you use, they are insufficiently close to be considered progenitors to SARS-CoV-2. A single genome with less than 1% genetic divergence would overturn everything. So, this study cannot disprove the lab leak hypothesis because it is vulnerable to further genomes being published.

Interestingly, due to the undetected wild-type RC0, which might have been acquired in intermediate hosts or humans, contributing to the genesis of SARS-CoV-2, our findings are insufficient to provide a conclusive answer to the first hypothesis. RC0 is their jargon for the furin cleavage site in the Spike protein. Given the binary choice provided above and the categoric elimination of the lab leak hypothesis, it is interesting they do not conclude something a little stronger.

Their reticence is due to the absence of a SARS2 like bat coronavirus carrying a ‘good’ furin cleavage site. Two points:

• Woefully too few SARS2 like bat coronavirus have been published. After a pandemic you’d have expected thousands, particularly as sequencing is so easy these days. It is a massive failing. It is a huge unknown hanging over the entire COVID origins story.

• It is fact that the literature is replete with papers describing the experimental introduction of furin cleavage sites into coronaviruses and influenza viruses. Other papers have described their deletion or mutagenesis. Accordingly, one could have been added to the precursor virus. Yet this was not posited in their binary presentation of COVID origins.

Conclusions

• The paper is a waste of space. It generates hypotheses based on unsound analyses and so must be called out. Virology deserves better.

• Why write such nonsense? Suspicions remain.

Aside 1

USRTK reports that on Dec. 18, President Donald Trump signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act of 2026, which includes a provision instructing to the Director of National Intelligence, in coordination with the heads of intelligence agencies, to conduct a declassification review of COVID origins intelligence and to publicly release intelligence information. Agencies have 180 days to release what they have including raw data, not just reports. Let’s see the degree of redaction.

Aside 2

A recent paper has described the use of drones to collect pathogens in the blow out of whales and dolphins around Norway and elsewhere. Among the critters they found a morbillivirus that is known to have been linked to numerous strandings. Human measles virus is the best-known morbillivirus. Combine imagination, drones and highly sensitive PCR and you get this sort of thing. Virology has everything.

Simon Wain-Hobson is an emeritus professor at the Institute Pasteur, Paris, from which he retired in 2021. He and his colleagues were the first to sequence the genome of HIV, and Wain-Hobson has published more than 230 papers on virology and cancer.