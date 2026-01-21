Biosafety Now

Biosafety Now

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The doctor is out's avatar
The doctor is out
7d

What does it mean for a set of covid cases to have an origin? The case definition was at first overbroad and too vague to associate causality to cases. Then a case came to mean simply a positive test result. The test too has causal disconnects. A yes from a 40 cycle test outputting yes/no could have become positive at 20 cycles which could plausibly indicate the presence of a replicable disease-causing agent (assuming for argument's sake that the test has sufficient specificity, which is in fact unlikely) but it could have become positive at 36 cycles which even Fauci admits has no connection to any disease-causing agent. These results are all mixed together. So case counts are invalid for use in scientific reasoning. Thus I agree the paper is a waste of space. So is the case definition.

Reply
Share
Tommy Cleary's avatar
Tommy Cleary
8d

Gilles, Alina and now Steven Quay too

https://www.dymocks.com.au/the-code-as-witness-by-steven-carl-quay-9781641774710

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Biosafety Now · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture