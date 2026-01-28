Biosafety Now

Biosafety Now

Tommy Cleary
17hEdited

Excellent work here branching out into thinking that is shaping the Emerging Threats environment.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/tommy-cleary-b25b5796_the-day-the-music-died-httpslnkdinguye9v6g-activity-7405011537238630401-RljS?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAABR1ro0B0loTmAqQEJwLUSBzGcw5xe0O-5w

The space between life and tech is certainly evolving in ways that are essentially DURC

https://www.technologyreview.com/2026/01/12/1129782/ai-large-language-models-biology-alien-autopsy/?utm_source=linkedin&utm_medium=tr_social&utm_campaign=NL-WhatsNext&utm_content=01.27.26

Wide acceptance that there should be a ban on GOF research is not the problem

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/activity-7420957911926915073-p0st?utm_source=social_share_send&utm_medium=member_desktop_web&rcm=ACoAABR1ro0B0loTmAqQEJwLUSBzGcw5xe0O-5w

Making this happen when the largest economies on the planet are pushing to make BioStrategic Dominance an undeniable as it is horrific part of their overt, OVERT arsenal of repression and control...this is the problem.

Without humanity, there will be no humanity.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/lew-k-2003312_biosecurityparadox-msswarning-chinabiotech-activity-7421949172150333440-iriP?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAABR1ro0B0loTmAqQEJwLUSBzGcw5xe0O-5w

