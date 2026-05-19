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Dave Bross's avatar
Dave Bross
3d

As someone with ethics, and fighting for ethics, I thought you may be interested in a major ethics fail/horror story in your chosen field:

https://stylman.substack.com/p/we-could-we-should-we-must

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Myra's avatar
Myra
5dEdited

https://myrauk.substack.com/p/avian-influenza-in-humans?r=ylgqf&utm_medium=ios

Regarding the Ron Fouchier GOF study in ferrets it should also be emphasised that there was a massive loss of viral fitness when serial passage in ferrets was done.

There are huge gaps in our knowledge on birdflu. See the Substack above.

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