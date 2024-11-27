We are thrilled to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a distinguished board member of Biosafety Now, on his nomination as the next Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This recognition is a testament to his outstanding contributions to science, health policy, and his unwavering commitment to the public good.

Dr. Bhattacharya, a professor at Stanford University, is internationally respected for his groundbreaking research in health economics, epidemiology, and public health. His leadership and insights have shaped critical discussions on the pandemic response, biomedical innovation, and the ethical responsibilities of the scientific community. His work consistently reflects the values that Biosafety Now holds dear—transparency, accountability, and putting public trust at the forefront of scientific progress.

As a co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration, Dr. Bhattacharya courageously sparked global conversations on the need for balanced pandemic policies that protect vulnerable populations without compromising broader societal well-being. His advocacy for civil scientific dialogue and evidence-based policymaking has earned him respect across disciplines and communities.

In his new role, Dr. Bhattacharya will bring a fresh perspective to the NIH at a critical time. His focus on ethical scientific practices and his dedication to addressing pressing public health challenges will undoubtedly guide the institution toward fostering innovation while ensuring that science serves humanity.

Biosafety Now is proud to have Dr. Bhattacharya as a part of our team, and we are confident that his vision and leadership will bring transformative changes to the NIH. We look forward to seeing him champion initiatives that prioritize public health, enhance scientific integrity, and promote a culture of openness and collaboration.

Please join us in congratulating Dr. Jay Bhattacharya on this remarkable achievement. His nomination reflects not only his exceptional qualifications but also a broader recognition of the importance of fostering trust, transparency, and accountability in science.

About Biosafety Now

Biosafety Now is dedicated to advocating for independent oversight and responsible research practices to protect public health and safety. Our mission is to ensure that high-risk scientific research, especially involving dangerous pathogens, is conducted with the highest standards of accountability and transparency. We are proud to support leaders like Dr. Bhattacharya who embody these principles in their work.