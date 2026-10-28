Biosafety Now

Biosafety Now

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
2d

Virology sucks and those who practice it are directly responsible for this - the extermination of most of the Human Race, firstly because Moderna's and Pfizer's vaccines genetically modify everyone into Trans Humans with zero Human Rights - Google Tran Humans and see what Laws there are - and like this: Well, injecting 158,000 horrible diseases including MS40 Simian Virus in each Covid vaccine is going to have some sort of impact on the vaccinated and not the way to cure anyone of a Covid virus, made by Moderna and patented by them in 2013 - The Lancet in 2021, published that the Pfizer vaccine was 0.84% effective against Covid, which means the 158,000 horrible diseases injected were going to infect and kill a lot of people deliberately, I would have thought, bearing in mind that would be 99.16% of each vaccine shot. Saw this link passing it on: https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

The last 18 pages of the horrid diseases injected into you, each vaccine shot. They want the Human Rubbish which they see us as - gone.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Biosafety Now · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture