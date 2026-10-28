Since January 2024, Dr. Wain-Hobson has written weekly essays for Biosafety Now discussing risky research in virology. You can read his entire series here.

Shades of Van Gogh, Côte d’Azur. A car and a couple of signposts in the foreground were edited out. Gotta be modern.

On reading many follow-up articles to Detecting and countering misuse of AI. Anthropic, September 2026. For the original Anthropic Park click here.

There’s been a lot of press reaction although precious little from virologists. This is odd since in the biological misuse section 3/5 examples featured viruses, although this is hardly surprising. Virologists don’t discuss in public anymore. No doubt the slightest remark must be cleared at the top or with a DirCom. Of course, if you stick to a do no harm stance, who could take issue with you?

One virologist who went on the record is a colleague who published the BANAL set of bat coronaviruses. “I haven’t seen any examples provided by Anthropic of cases that couldn’t have been achieved without AI—though, of course, it does put these protocols within reach of a wider audience, thereby increasing the risk of misuse,” says virologist Marc Eloit, now retired from the Institut Pasteur. “However, the risk of discovering entirely new strategies for increasing virulence is very real.”

Moving on to a news report in the top journal Science we encounter a broad array of opinions spanning the entire spectrum. Those with security and public health backgrounds tended to see the dangers like We won’t get five more warnings before something bad happens. By contrast, academics tended to play it down, the most Zen remark being just basic research from Kristian Andersen of Proximal Origin notoriety. So DGOF research on Chikungunya virus which is prohibited in the US using federal funds is just basic research. More disdain for regulations and common sense from a full professor.

...he worries companies like Anthropic “can decide whether they think that type of research should go on and whether they think that it’s dangerous or not, and then they can just shut it down.” For once a company with its skin in the game is flagging up problematic cases! Does he wish that the academics get to decide? In the DGOF space they backed the science fiction of Drs. Fouchier and Kawaoka to the hilt, not to mention the far more dangerous work on the bird flu H7N1 virus (You couldn’t make body bags fast enough).

Academics wrote the DEFUSE grant in which we discover DGOF experiments on bat coronaviruses whose outcome resemble strangely the COVID virus. Fortunately, it was refused by the USG agency DARPA on biosafety grounds.

Not one of those interviewed mentioned the fact that for all five cases, the authors tried to hide their identity and circumvent guardrails? Hardly traits of conscientious researchers doing just basic research.

This absence of concern shows up again and again. Gregory Koblentz, a biodefense scholar at George Mason University said: “it is not possible to determine what, if any, relationship this research had to a state-run biological weapon program.”

He said that judging whether research belongs to a weapons program requires much more context. He would look at the researcher’s publication record and interests, the institution and its affiliations, funding, and other evidence that the country has an active biological weapons program.

But the individuals didn’t want to identify themselves! That’s the whole point! Identification is part of establishing trust between scientists, dixit Koblentz.

Kevin Esvelt, an evolutionary biologist and associate professor at the MIT Media Lab, not for the first time, got it right, None of this is evidence of an imminent bioweapons attack. But this is what has experts like me very, very worried: AI systems that can accelerate advanced biology + a drug and vaccine supply chain that sources raw materials overseas + eroding public trust in the institutions (e.g. CDC) that would respond to a natural or engineered biothreat + increasing vaccine skepticism. Together, this describes a country that could find out, in real time, exactly how vulnerable and unprepared it is.

A New York Times story too had mixed takes. Drew Endy, a synthetic biologist at Stanford University who coauthored a report on biosecurity last year, said that current chatbots, like Anthropic’s Claude, don’t represent a sea change in the threat posed by biological weapons.

That could change, he added, as scientists develop A.I. models specializing in biological research.

This last sentence is critical. Who would know when it was serious? Would you? Would it be too late by then? If academics were to decide they would display such a wide range of opinions, it would be impossible to forge a consensus. The clairvoyant few would be accused of exaggerating. Accordingly, any consensus would arrive too late.

Importantly, everyone is telling us far more powerful programs are on the way so its impact on designing dangerous pathogens could be just over the horizon.

The parallel with concerns over Mirror Life is fascinating. Researchers who published their concerns back in 2024 urged that they stop before getting there. However, if they stopped to close to the goal, the last one or two steps might not be sufficient safeguard.

Against a tense geopolitical background, another remark of Dr. Endy is worth noting: “Today we live in a world where the U.S. State Department accuses North Korea and Russia of having [biowarfare] programs, and suspects Iran and China,” he said. “And China and Russia accuse the United States. This is not something that was happening 10 years ago.”

The German Science Media Center came out with several comments from some who understand AI. Just a couple paint a very different picture.

Prof. Matthias Kettemann, University of Innsbruck, Austria: Those who believe the risks are significant enough to warrant slowing down global progress should contribute where the regulatory gap is widest, rather than making vague proposals that leave others to shoulder the burden of implementation.”

Anyone calling for a global standardization body—as Amodei does—should fund and support the existing approach. This remark is apposite given that Artificial intelligence giant Anthropic saw its revenue surge by 45% to $16.8bn in the three months to the end of September.

Kettemann continues: The most immediate risk is not an AI that spontaneously decides to wipe out humanity, but rather humans who misuse powerful AI. If a malicious actor assigns a harmful objective to an autonomous system, the AI could independently devise ways to pursue that goal more extensively, developing attack vectors that the attacker had not originally planned. Hmm, should have seen that coming as pathogens are constantly evolving to overcome host responses.

Prof. Philipp Hennig, University of Tübingen: The arrogant secrecy displayed by Amodei and other employees—both current and former—of major AI companies, along with their ominous references to ‘internal’ developments and findings, is irritating. If Amodei, as CEO of a leading AI company, is genuinely concerned about the security of the internet, the global economy, or even the survival of humanity, he has more concrete options available to him than the nebulous plea for ‘democratic and global coordination’ outlined in his blog post.

Any large-scale commercial kitchen in Germany has stricter oversight systems. Independent, democratically legitimized regulation of the AI industry looks very different.

A BBC article quoted Google as saying that a person had attempted to use its AI tool, Gemini, to obtain a “complete, step-by-step technical guide for synthesizing weaponised biological agents”. US readers need no reminding of the DGOF pathogen recipes have been on the cloud for the last 14 years paid for by their taxes. Nobody can say they didn’t know.

Jacob Coxon who worked with OpenAI and Anthropic resigned on September 8, 2026. On X he wrote: Do not underestimate the power of this technology. These will soon be superhuman systems that can hack anything, revolutionize any field overnight, and acquire real power and resources. We have all witnessed the progress in each of these domains, and progress is not slowing.

The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade. This is not a marketing stunt. If anything, many executives and senior researchers will couch their phrasing in the press to sound sensible - but I hear the same people express fear privately. No other human activity poses this level of danger.

Many have spoken out and corroborated his remarks. If you want to hear an honest and chilling interview of Coxon, indeed a frightening interview, click here.

We’ve heard of stunning warnings resumed by way of a story in Forbes magazine. Evan Hubinger, Anthropic’s alignment science lead, responded, “We really do earnestly believe AI could kill all humans! I personally think it is >10% within the next decade.”

Some of the industry’s most prominent male leaders have also warned about catastrophic risks. Anthropic’s CEO Dario Amodei has estimated a 10% to 25% chance that things go catastrophically wrong, while Elon Musk has put the risk at 20%.

The percentage doesn’t matter. If it was just 1% that would be terrible and needs stops put in place. That said, catastrophic risk is a feature of the DGOF debate since 2012. It was pooh-pooed for more than a decade and only taken seriously recently.

Note that despite the New USG policy for stopping dangerous GOF research the American Society of Microbiology is still in favor of DGOF pathogen research (More tedium to call out).

Yet we’re not done. In a September 25, 2026 interview with NBC Bill Gates said AI is certainly powerful enough to drive events that, you know, cause a billion deaths. You know, so even though it’s pretty hard to get to 100%, there’s never been a weapon as powerful as the combination of people with ill intent using the latest AI tools.

Meanwhile, David Robinson, who led the writing of safety reports that accompanied the ChatGPT developer’s product releases, explained his resignation in an essay headlined: “I quit OpenAI because its culture is broken.”

On reading would like to think that had the infectious disease community said DGOF pathogen research had a 1% chance of resulting in human extinction, governments would have stepped in. Or if we had said bluntly that that work might result in even 100,000 deaths the work would have been shut down.

Yet as we know, this didn’t happen because the headwinds were too great (Headwinds and harm). The few dogs howling in the wind were drowned out by the global omertà.

Meanwhile NIH backing DGOF pathogen research was presented in a positive light – predicting the next pandemic, making preemptive drugs and vaccines that could be stockpiled and scaled up fast to nip the emerging pandemic in the bud. Comforting but science fiction. The resurrection of Spanish flu virus was to have helped us design better vaccines. More science fiction. We’ve seen how the magic word vaccine is used like the proverbial ace up your sleeve, the get-out-of-jail card in Monopoly (Electroplated nickel silver).

Science fiction? Now that rings a bell.

Ah yes, we’ve heard from AI CEOs that it will help us cure cancer and Alzheimer’s disease and rid us of infectious disease. Poverty even, although that was clearly stretching it. As all this is in the future it costs nothing. These days if promises are not fulfilled, few remember. That said, all three - cancer, Alzheimer’s and a multitude of infectious diseases - are still here even after the spectacular molecular biology revolution, starting with the advent of DNA cloning back in the 70s.

This revolution has made unprecedented advances in these areas. Just think of CAR-T cells for blood malignancies – impossible without the gene revolution.

But cancer whipped? Knowing a little about cancer please excuse On reading for not nodding this on. By 2050, the total direct health and long-term care costs of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias to the U.S. economy are projected to reach approximately $1 trillion annually.

The reference is a paper in Nature, not some unsubstantiated opinion heard on a chat show. $1 trillion a year might well break the US health care system. Everyone hopes you’ll be right, but there is no way anyone can predict it. Just as nobody can predict the next pandemic. Spare us from the hollowness of claiming to curing cancer and more.

The AI crowd are selling us science fiction.

Readers can be sure that quantum computing, an upcoming technology which excels at handling vast numbers of variables, will be of use for medical advances. No doubt we’ll read of claims about whipping cancer and Alzheimer’s but by then you’ll be enured. Meanwhile, it will cause havoc for traditional encryption methods and so be in great demand by Big Brothers.

A huge red line was crossed with DGOF pathogen research dislocating a pattern of beating the hell out of microbes that goes back 150 years to Louis Pasteur. Because it was nodded on from on high, almost all acquiesced. Only a handful of scientists hollered.

The DGOF pathogen research debacle is reminiscent of the experiments that were conducted in the early 1960s by Yale University psychologist Stanley Milgram, who intended to measure the willingness of study participants to obey an authority figure who instructed them to perform acts conflicting with their personal conscience. Participants were led to believe that they were assisting in a fictitious experiment, in which they had to administer electric shocks to a “learner” [actors to be precise]. These fake electric shocks gradually increased to levels that would have been fatal had they been real.

Only a minority of those enrolled refused or balked at some stage of the ‘experiment’.

We need far more discussion of the Dual Use nature of these hugely powerful technologies. Nobody wants to stamp out the good parts – curing several cancers, beating up many others while making progress on Alzheimer’s…. It’s just that some applications should be off. Prohibited to be clear. Like making the world a more dangerous place, aka novel biological and chemical warfare agents, whether they’re made by the military or civilians.

That should not be a big ask. While such existential issues are being hammered out, scientists can take a Hippocratic oath, if only in the inner sanctum of their minds, and refuse to use any technology to make biological and chemical warfare agents.

They could resign their job like Jacob Coxen. It’s easy and you’ll be on the right side of your family, your friends, and the great adventure that gave us Archimedes, Michaelangelo, Shakespeare, Bach, Darwin, Pasteur, Van Gogh, Einstein and so many more.

Conclusion

It is not normal that insiders say a new technology could wipe out humanity.

It is not normal that anyone should be warning of 1 billion deaths down the line if the status quo is maintained.

Wake up, holler, support Biosafety Now.

Meanwhile

It’s like a dog’s nose - it is highly sophisticated, but mostly in smelling arseholes, shit, and carrion.

A BTL remark from Guardian reader Gav67 that always brings a smile.

Simon Wain-Hobson is an emeritus professor at the Institute Pasteur, Paris, from which he retired in 2021. He and his colleagues were the first to sequence the genome of HIV, and Wain-Hobson has published more than 230 papers on virology and cancer.