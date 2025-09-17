Back on the road. The current format of looking at a scientific paper/news story or two will continue. However, they will be accompanied by pieces explaining how some words are used by virologists and infectious disease people, particularly when communicating with the lay public. For example, RNA viruses mutate relentlessly which may be anxiogenic for some. And while they do, why then does the Edmonston strain of measles virus used in the attenuated vaccine still protect against measles viruses in 2025 even though it first licensed in 1963? Answer, the part neutralized by antibodies hardly changes. Sometimes a line is crossed, and it becomes manipulation. The underlying reasons are trying to get research monies heard and self-aggrandizement. Let’s start the fall with reactions to the NIH acting upon the May 5, 2025 Presidential Executive Order on dangerous gain of function research. *** Since January 2024, Dr. Wain-Hobson has written weekly essays for Biosafety Now discussing risky research in virology. You can read his entire series here.

On reading NIH suspends alleged ‘gain-of-function’ studies by Jon Cohen and Jocelyn Kaiser, Science 17 July 2025 p223 and Trump officials halt ‘dangerous’ research, overriding NIH career scientists, by Hannah Natanson, Carolyn Johnson and Joel Achenbach, Washington Post, July 17, 2025

Forty projects have been suspended by the NIH given the new Executive Order on dangerous GOF research (Sun goes down on dangerous grain of folly experiments) The information in the two pieces comes from a leaked NIH list, emails and two career staffers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss internal deliberations. But they did. DC as usual.

As outsiders have not seen the original material this handicaps comments. The two pieces cited read like prosecutors’ briefing notes. Fortunately, there is much to comment on.

The NIH reviewed around 71,000 grants and suspended 40. That’s 0.06% and fits with what On reading has said in several essays as well as Mike Imperiale, a staunch proponent of dangerous GOF research. Whether you believe the grant suspensions are merited or not, that is a tiny fraction which is not going to change the face of NIH funded microbiology. …an additional 172 projects have been flagged for potential suspension or termination. That’s still a small fraction and is certainly not a threat to freedom of scientific enquiry.

A handful center on the well-known viruses that cause COVID-19, influenza, dengue, and Zika, but other suspensions cover more obscure pathogens such as alphaviruses, bunyaviruses, and phleboviruses. What? It is not the type of virus that matters, it’s the nature of the experiment and the outcome that count. And while Andes virus, a member of the bunyavirus family, should not be an obscure pathogen to these seasoned Science writers, revving it up would definitely constitute dangerous GOF research (Andes virus).

There is much affront that studies on Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) have been halted. For example, The studies targeted by NIH include both relatively low-risk, routine work and higher risk experimentation that is essential for developing new drugs and vaccines, several researchers told Science.

Four biggies are packed into a single sentence! First, the NIH is not targeting anybody. It is implementing an Executive Order. An abuse of language. Second, as mentioned, many times before, it is the end point that counts. If getting there involves relatively low-risk, routine work, so what? The Fouchier and Kawaoka work on bird flu H5N1 viruses didn’t involve rocket science. Next, please tell us what the higher risk experimentation was. We’re interested. Perhaps that’s why the grant was suspended. Finally, this old dog has read so many times over the past 30 years that this or that project is essential for developing new drugs and vaccines. It is like shopping mall muzak; you filter it out.

Readers, please note that we still don’t have a satisfactory Mtb vaccine and not for want of trying. Just ask the NIH or the Gates Foundation. It’s a laudable goal and everybody’s on board, but it’s been very hard. We cannot be bullied into believing that any single grant today will solve the problem. But, and it’s a big but, we’re finally in a world where the first malaria vaccine has just been licensed. For the record, Alphonse Laveran made the discovery of the malarial parasite in 1880.

Researchers, be a touch humbler in the face of these redoubtable beasts. The older dogs know the ropes, while ALSOs (the astute lay science observer) are more alert than you give them credit for.

A spokesperson for the American Society of Microbiology (ASM), a more consistent and stauncher supporter of pro-dangerous GOF research you will not find, chipped in with “For some of the grants it’s hard to see the justification for the pause unless you interpret the executive order very broadly. Other grants are already subjected to a higher level of scrutiny. This is all compounded by the lack of an appeals process.”

The Executive Order is remarkably clear for a two page document unless you want to misunderstand it. That so few grants have been suspended discombobulates the above remark.

The ASM has hobbled progress for years by confusing GOF and dangerous GOF research and now they try to turn the tables. The second sentence means everything is done under adequate oversight. Really? Then explain why the Fouchier and Kawaoka research sparked a decade long uproar? Particularly as Dr. Kawaoka no longer believes that bird flu H7N9 is a threat to humans. Finally, the right of appeal. This is rich coming from an organization with prominent members advocating censorship of a scientific hypothesis – a COVID lab leak (Censoring virology).

Readers can hear a discussion where Arturo Casadevall, a key voice within the ASM, says that dangerous GOF research should be stopped -see Aside 3. You got it, people need time to change their minds. Happens. It’s human, but we could have been spared the laughable spectacle. The only losers are the ASM and friends.

Virologist Andrew Pekosz of Johns Hopkins notes that NIH doesn’t provide detailed explanation for its decisions. “There doesn’t seem to be a risk-benefit analysis,” Pekosz says, or an understanding that many of the pathogen manipulations scientists are doing in the lab also happen naturally.

We work in pyramidal structures for the most part, and as the funder the NIH has the final word. The NIH has changed its policy which was way overdue IMHO. The small number of grants suspended means that any injustice is limited. But wait a minute, if suspended as being risky, then perhaps the scientists should have included a risk-benefit analysis when submitting their grants a year or two ago. Yet you can be assured that they did not. As it is, nobody knows how to make a risk-benefit analysis with probabilities rather than wishy-washy terms like might, could, possibly… Pekosz’s remark is part of shifting responsibility onto others.

However, the best is that many of the pathogen manipulations scientists are doing in the lab also happen naturally. Nature came up with HIV, Mtb, smallpox, malaria parasites and a myriad of hepatitis viruses. That’s why the NIH top brass today, like those critical of dangerous GOF researchers before them, are so concerned. That’s why the Fouchier and Kawaoka blueprints available to the entire world since 2012, curtesy of USG, are so worrisome. That’s why thinking people are apoplectic about virologists making the world a more dangerous case.

Yet Pekosz, a PhD, appears to say that as nature is doing it, we’re just doing the same, so let us continue. First, a judge might arguably find you guilty of aiding and abetting a bioterrorist – mother nature. Many have said that nature is the greatest bioterrorist. Second, he’s at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health yet doesn’t seem to know the Hippocratic oath or the IntraAcademy Panel Statement on Biosecurity (Do no harm 1).

The Washington Post piece is no better, stacking the decks from the outset. Let’s look at four slights of the keyboard.

Nearly a dozen tuberculosis studies that relied on long standing research methods deemed safe by the reviewers were then added to the list. For the umpteenth time, it’s not the methods or the biosafety level for handling Mtb that count. It’s the expected outcome that determines the NIH’s position.

For many years the scientific community has wrestled with the question of what constitutes ‘dangerous’ research. No way. For more than a decade the establishment led by the NIH has pushed back endlessly and not engaged with critics.

As for could block experiments that are safe and potentially lead to new treatments and medicines, muzak.

The administration’s moves are part of a full embrace of the lab leak theory for the origins of the coronavirus. Nope. The dangerous GOF research controversy predates COVID. Yes, dangerous GOF research experiments were being performed at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) aided and abetted by NIH funds flowing through the New York based EcoHealth Alliance. Yes, the DEFUSE project which included the WIV and EcoHealth Alliance exposed by DRASTIC proposed revving up bat coronaviruses by way of including proteolytic cleavage sites. And yes, the case for the natural origin of SARS-CoV-2 is weak five years on which is not what you’d expect given massive establishment backing.

Apparently, these Washington Post journalists know best and feel strong enough to berate the NIH. A suspended Mtb grant is light years away from COVID origins. Maybe they don’t care, maybe politics is more important to them. We’ve seen this overconfidence among journalists before (Chilly New York Times and Some housekeeping) Whatever, On Reading will keep banging away.

In days since, the researchers targeted to have their work halted have told NIH staff they fear they will be harassed, labeled as imperiling public safety by their local communities and the news media, one staffer said.

That easy word targeted again… Presumably the list was leaked to the Post and Science writers. And while nothing has happened to any of these researchers, the insiders who leaked the document aren’t doing them a favor. Nor are the journalists, so who is doing the targeting? They are. That said, researchers need to get their heads around the DURC issue and seek advice rather than push on and complain when things don’t go their way. Perhaps read a few of these essays starting with Do no harm 1 and A Hippocratic oath for PhDs.

The Post puzzle finishes with “Virologists are concerned about biosecurity and biosafety” Garry said. “We live with the viruses every day. Nobody would want their staff and their scientists to get infected.” This is Robert Garry author of the infamous Proximal Origin article on SARS-CoV-2.

Looking back on the 14 year dangerous GOF controversy, the first sentence is demonstrably false. Virtually no virologist challenged Fouchier and Kawaoka as to the ‘merits’ of their bird flu H5N1 experiments even though it was obvious from the get-go that the science couldn’t deliver on the promises. Indeed, the majority went along tacitly with the NIH ‘bull’ – A flu virus risk worth taking - published in the Washington Post in December 2011 (Chilled virology). Lab associated infections are chronically underreported because it is bad news (Lab acquired infections). Much more could be done in 2025. Good sentiments are not enough.

Perhaps the most apposite remark is embedded in the Science story. Seventeen projects were suspended out of an abundance of caution – the NIH’s formula. As the risks involved could be catastrophic, a lab leak setting off a pandemic or the results of US taxpayer funded research being used by an adversary to generate bioweapons, suspended out of an abundance of caution sounds about right.

Conclusions

Initial reactions show that US researchers neither understand the reasoning behind the Executive Order, nor perceive the DURC issue. Their European colleagues are even farther behind. This collective lack of responsibility towards taxpayers, in fine their real funders, is way under par making life harder for everybody including themselves.

Hopefully, the suspension of these few grants will spark thought. Sad that academics must be stung into thinking.

Aside 1

The Executive Order on dangerous GOF research is discussed in the 1217th edition of This World in Virology starting at 16 minutes. The utter disdain for facts singles it out for a future essay. It does not deserve a rapid reaction.

Aside 2

There is another reaction to the Executive Order. It’s an interview of Gregory Koblentz, a professor at George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government and an expert in biosafety and biosecurity by Matt Field, associate editor of Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. Just the title gives the tone of the interview: Trump’s last minute gain-of-function policy could sow researcher confusion.

There is much nonsense defending the old order, which, as everyone knows, has changed.

Aside 3

Harvard put out a clear statement informing all personnel to adhere to the Excutive Order.

The interesting part is If research is determined to fall initially outside the scope of the Policy, but through experimentation it is later determined that the work may fall into a regulated category, PIs must:

• Immediately stop all related research

• Secure the relevant infectious or toxic agents

• Report observations to the IRE for further review and evaluation

The IRE must then reapprove the research before it can continue.

For once, some anticipatory common sense.

Aside 4

Over the summer On Reading participated in a discussion with Dr. Arturo Casadevall of Johns Hopkins University and staunch supporter of dangerous GOF virology. The podcast was posted on MIT’s Undark site. Early on Dr. Casadevall First thing I want to say is that I suspect that Simon and I agree on 95 percent of everything. which makes you wonder why the holdout for more than a decade. But we know why; the chill from up top (Chilled virology). Fortunately, things have changed.

Simon Wain-Hobson is an emeritus professor at the Institute Pasteur, Paris, from which he retired in 2021. He and his colleagues were the first to sequence the genome of HIV, and Wain-Hobson has published more than 230 papers on virology and cancer.