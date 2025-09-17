Biosafety Now

Biosafety Now

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tommy Cleary's avatar
Tommy Cleary
7dEdited

Wellcome back Prof!

Hope you had a great vacation.

These are testing times.

https://x.com/R_H_Ebright/status/1967989309799358601

So in this sense Spirit of Asilomar was a complete failure.

Matthew Cobb seems to identify the issue…that mostly young up and coming researchers seek out the risky edges of knowledge and, despite the obvious moral hazard and ethical dilemma where the risk is for all for all time but the rewards are narrowly defined and mostly distributed to the researchers who are essentially left to self regulate. This should be not rewarded and instead sanctioned by an educated community aware of the catastrophic risks of this type of behaviour continues without valid independent critique.

There is deep and abiding moral and intellectual failure here.

Smart people doing really stupid and selfish things.

This is the banality of evil of our times.

https://lareviewofbooks.org/article/if-anything-can-happen-it-certainly-will/

Between the biological warfare talk and the unchecked self aggrandisement dressed up as some form of perplexing charity...where is the spirit of universal good that has guided our societies safely to our times?

https://open.substack.com/pub/biosafetynow/p/an-abundance-of-caution/

While these technologies were beyond the capabilities of most science and technology institutions these dangerous and perennially sensitive issues were classified, for good reason.

<<The men and women of UK and US intelligence have always sought, and will continue to seek , the best for not just their collective good and the wellbeing of their individual nations, but a much wider vision for the safe and secure future of planet Earth. The words of the distinguished American astronomer Carl Sagan(1934-1996) say much that embrace the spirit and substance of the people...their mission, and their sense of commitment of always doing the right thing through he provision of excellent intelligence.>>

Anthony R. Wells 2021

So what has happened to that benevolent, unselfish, perennially attentive spirit of excellence?

What hope does the banality and evil of its replacement offer?

How undignified can our times become?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Biosafety Now
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture