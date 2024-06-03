Today, the New York Times published an interactive essay by Alina Chan, a molecular biologist at the Broad Institute of M.I.T. and Harvard, and co-author of Viral: The Search for the Origin of Covid-19.

Please take a moment to read "Why the Pandemic Probably Started in a Lab, in 5 Key Points" and share it with anyone interested in a comprehensive and succinct summary on this issue. If you aren’t already following Alina on X, go check her out!

Viral: The Search for the Origin of Covid-19, co-written with science journalist Matt Ridley, is available here.