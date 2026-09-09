Since January 2024, Dr. Wain-Hobson has written weekly essays for Biosafety Now discussing risky research in virology. You can read his entire series here.

A Venetian palacio marble floor

On listening to a discussion on AI, viruses and bioweapons with David Relman, Professor of Microbiology & Immunology at Stanford University, Allison Berke, Senior Engineer at RAND’s Center for AI, Security, and Technology and Jaime Yassif, Senior Advisor at the Nuclear Threat Initiative

Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (BAS), July 8, 2026.

We discussed the first paper on AI design of bacterial viruses that first appeared on a preprint server in November 2025 (AI assisted design of viruses). It was recently published in the top journal Science. Yet, given phenomenal progress in AI, the recent call from over 1,000 AI industry insiders to slow down the pace, people are concerned about the impact of AI on the life sciences. There is a special concern for virology as COVID is still fresh in most thinking peoples’ minds, viral genomes are small and readily amenable to manipulation and synthesis.

Hence, it is not surprising that the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists asked three specialists for their thoughts on AI, viruses and bioweapons.

In response to the question Is AI capable of starting a pandemic? Berke casually answers sure. How does she know? The AI paper mentioned above was trained on a set of 14,266 genomes from one particular group of bacterial viruses. However, if the programs had been asked to make a virus that grew faster, the data base would shrivel considerably. And if the question was to morph an animal virus to transmit efficiently between humans, the database would be minute. Yet we’re told that large language models (LLMs) need reams of data. So how can she be sure? Is it obvious that LMMs could come up with inserting a furin cleavage site into a bat coronavirus Spike protein?

And while On reading is not an AI actor and so can’t answer the question – can a reader? - you don’t need AI. The human mind has been fiddling with furin cleavage sites in viruses for 20 years. Sometimes it revs up the virus, othertimes not. Phenotype is not easily deduced from the genotype. This shows up once again in the Science AI paper: having loaded the dice by focusing one particular phage called PhiX174 they built 285 genomes. Only 16 (5.6%) were viable.

This could not have been predicted, IMHO. So even with LMMs it seems some degree of luck was involved.

By the way, was it a success for AI given that 16/285 designed genomes were viable or a failure given the 269 misses?

Who is responsible for preventing AI from creating a bioweapon? Here the surprise is none of the three called for governmental intervention. There’s talk of companies tightening up this and that, looking at mitigation strategies, institutional review boards and the biological weapons convention. Note that the latter two didn’t stop several US academic labs from making human viruses out of bird flu viruses.

As it is all three participants were blindsided by the recent USG policy for stopping high-risk life sciences research that was published a few weeks after this story was posted. It prohibits the transposition of AI assisted design into real life pathogens. USG has taken responsibility which is terrific. What are other nations going to do?

Who is responsible for preventing AI from creating a bioweapon? Yassif feels that’s just too broad. Do not make a biological weapon is not specific enough. What is a biological weapon? What’s not a biological weapon? Where do you draw the line on information that is like really dangerous and pertinent versus harmless and should be broadly applicable? This is the 21st century dual use Gordian knot that academics have tied themselves up in. With such wringing of intellectual angst, nothing gets decided. Misguided virology advances nonetheless and nobody says anything because nobody wants to call for the music (aka funding) to stop. Above all, nobody speaks out for fear of getting blasted by colleagues.

Many have pretended it was hard to distinguish DGOF and GOF research. The American Society of Microbiology still does. The reality is that if you’re smart enough to be awarded NIH funding, you know.

In answer to the question What makes biological threats unique to other existential threats? Relman gets it right with talk of self-replication. A toxin doesn’t propagate. A nuclear weapon doesn’t propagate itself, but a virus does. And when a virus propagates in a way that outcompetes or outplays our defenses, we’ve lost control. Humans no longer have agency and means to control the situation. Actually, it’s worse. Microbes can mutate so even if the original design wasn’t the best, once on its way, it can mutate and improve growth and transmission.

Relman comes up with another thought. Much of these conversations is about the technology. I would like to see more discussion about what motivates the creators, the users, and those that are going to either benefit or suffer from this technology. What motivates them? What are their values? What do they most care about? And how can they be incentivized to do the right thing? That’s what’s going to matter most. It’s going to be not simply a question of how do we put controls into the technology. It’s how do we understand and how to guide people to do the right thing.

This illustrates once again the way academics work. You perceive the difficulties in definitions, what research can be used for good or for ill, the ways your colleagues think. Experiments are played out, there is next to no discussion as to whether they should be prohibited because that might piss off of a few colleagues and result in a tit for tat spat behind the scenes meaning you might encounter resistance to your next grant application from a colleague on the study section. The result is a tacit non-aggression pact with society being the loser.

Let’s put aside the question as to how they can be guided in the right direction given that the NIH has been funding DGOF research for perhaps 20 years.

The answer to the DGOF conundrum, indeed all life science DURC is incredibly simple for any academic. Do no harm cuts through this silly Gordian knot that the ASM and others have made. You just say no. Science is funded by the taxpayer as well as philanthropic foundations. For the latter, their mission statement is in their statutes – helping others in all sorts of ways, preventing stupidity, cruelty and more. Taxpayer’s dollars are invested in the life sciences to make the world a slightly safer place to live in, to alleviate suffering and reduce disease as much as possible. Sometimes success is phenomenal – the eradication of smallpox and rinderpest viruses by vaccination. Sometimes it’s phenomenal – we can treat 3 cancers our of 5, except the road is long, long, long.

Many are unaware that do no harm is accepted by those at the top. The US National Academy of Sciences signed the InterAcademy Panel (IAP) Statement on Biosecurity that goes back to 2005. There are five premises, the first being ‘Do no harm’. Just three words signed off by the top science academy in the world along with 64 other academies.

The IAP statement makes for excellent reading, especially as it is concise. We’ve been there, done that in the essay Do no harm 1; indeed, the third of this series.

Note that doing no harm effectively accepts taking the Hippocratic oath, even if only quietly to yourself.

As to the charge that modern genetics, mirror life chemistry or AI design on novel genomes, can be used for good or bad, the dual use issue, you’ve already said no. Now dream up experiments that generate answers your questions as best you can without making novel pathogens. If you can’t, there are plenty of interesting and important issues that need a bright mind. Sapiens has no need for novel pathogens. Never did.

The little secret is that there never was a Gordian knot in the first place. The equivocating, hand wringing and double talk was to leave life science researchers unconstrained while avoiding discussing the issue in the open which might rustle up a few feathers.

Back to the podcast. On reading doesn’t want to get inside the heads of those who resurrected the Spanish flu virus or morphed bird flu viruses into human viruses for two reasons.

• Simple knowledge of virus evolution back in 2012 was enough to show that the promises of Drs. Fouchier and Kawaoka – predicting the next pandemic virus consequently the production of preemptive drugs and vaccines – was science fiction. Better make the effort for a brilliant paper that advanced the field rather than one that created catastrophic dangers based on a poor understanding of virology.

• Today information is enough. The USG scientists who pulled back Spanish flu from the dead no doubt did so out of curiosity but as that genome data is indelibly plastered across the cloud someone less conscientious can do what they wish with it. From now on, we are at their mercy. Furthermore, 20 years after the work has not helped with the genesis of efficient flu vaccines, a promise made back then.

Given the cost of contemporary science, along with the indirect costs that show up as overheads, it behooves us to concentrate on work that is as meaningful as possible. We can no longer accept virus evolution experiments using established cell lines like HeLa or MDCK cells at 20% oxygen when the body temperature of many animals is not 37°C. (Limits to lab simulated virus evolution). Funding organizations must insist on virologists addressing questions seriously.

In the same vein, tissue culture selects for variants best adapted to this new environment. How the hell can anyone pretend their experimental design is relevant? Ah, so the work will generate generalizations. Er-hmm, how do you know? Ah, so it’s your belief.

And there you have it. Beliefs rather than logical deductions framed within a context as close as possible to physiology.

With pandemic preparedness being an understandable post COVID buzz phrase there is much work addressing predicting serious virus spillovers, ones that can result in a future pandemic. Much faith is invested in interrogating the huge numbers of viral genomes that have been turned up by metagenomic studies. AI will be used incessantly in trying to make genotype to phenotype connections.

This makes sense up to a point. But this old HIV hand will note that we still don’t know in detail how HIV causes AIDS forty years on. HIV/AIDS had many advantages as researchers could get a handle on the virus and the immune system by studying blood samples taken by a nurse. With respiratory viruses in mind a bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) is generally performed as a diagnostic test or repeated only when clinically necessary, typically separated by several weeks to allow the lungs to recover from temporary airway inflammation – BALs are anything but noninvasive.

Couple this with insufficient research on pathology, particularly the kinetics of viral replication versus the ramping up of the immune system. Such work requires knowledge of virology, immunology, physiology, high throughput methods and mathematical modeling of the kinetic components. Yet as long as On reading has been in virology, most have aimed at getting at the molecular basis of this or that viral disease.

The reality is that the vast majority of viruses are destroyed or catabolized and thus part of the turnover of macromolecules. Such destruction is a tribute to the phenomenal power of the acute and adaptive immune systems, although they take out somatic cells. In so doing this contributes to pathology. A certain number of viruses result in chronic infections, the battle rages for years resulting in chronic inflammation that can ultimately result in the emergence of cancerous cells.

Yet this simple ecological r-strategy, massive production of virus even though an infinitesimal number get to produce daughter viruses, is not taught. Contemporary virology is dominated by the genome, not the understanding of disease. This is not normal.

Conclusions

• It is not normal for a virologist to propose the genesis of a novel human virus with pandemic potential.

• The solution to the fictious Gordian DURC knot is so simple. Put society first and do no harm. There are plenty of other ways of doing something useful.

• Take a Hippocratic oath to yourself. Encourage colleagues and your institution to set this up formally. Here the NIH, universities and philanthropic organizations could intervene and change this overnight.

• If you care about doing no harm, you probably care about problem solving. For those interested in spillovers, evolution and cross-species transmission, get as close as possible to physiologically meaningful systems.

• NIH, the Gates Foundation and other funders, make more long-term investments in the pathology of viral infections. Question mercilessly the use of simple lab models.

• Fortunately, there is huge progress in the US with the new policy for stopping high-risk life sciences research. When, oh when will the Europeans wake up?

Aside

There is a touch of schizophrenia among some academics. For those who are both MD PhDs and their Hippocratic oath only pertains to their clinical work. Not so their work on pathogens. Three MD PhDs were part of the team that resurrected the Spanish flu virus, something that is now prohibited under the new USG policy.

Simon Wain-Hobson is an emeritus professor at the Institute Pasteur, Paris, from which he retired in 2021. He and his colleagues were the first to sequence the genome of HIV, and Wain-Hobson has published more than 230 papers on virology and cancer.