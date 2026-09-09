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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
Sep 10

Virologists do no harm: Pfizer 158,000 vaccines Side Effects - what of Moderna - which a European Court ruled the BionTech for Pfizer stole from Moderna

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Court-Ordered Pfizer Documents They Tried To Have Sealed For 55 years Show 1223 Deaths, 158,000 Adverse Events in 90 Days Post EUA Release

The Most Shocking Document Release Of The Last 100 years

Anybody who tells you these “vaccines” are safe is somewhere between hypnotized, dishonest, and malicious.

As these Pfizer documents lay bare, our bodies are nothing but their field of sadistic experimentation, their wealth gain, their total self-appointed right to destroy life, while raking in billions, maybe trillions, and even guilt-tripping their endless victims for not promoting “vaccines” once they have been crippled. Even the dead are expected to promote vaccines from the grave, via their surviving loved ones.

Yet you are an “anti-vaxxer.”

And this is a fate worse, they make clear, than death.

But no need to believe “anti-vaxxers” anymore—here’s the data from Pfizer, of everything these predators have “observed” in their victims, whose lives they are ostensibly so insistent upon “saving” and who were healthy before the shots, but spellbound by fear, and sacrificed by an unspeakably cold-blooded media

Celia Farber Dec 06, 2021

"If" the PDF location is blocked, you can get it from Simply confess which is free just substitute the stars with https and .com and if you volunteered to be vaccinated, bonus, the last 18 pages give you the probable turbo cancer you might die from

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schnico's avatar
schnico
Sep 9

I love it, simple and concise. Do no harm.

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