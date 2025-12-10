Biosafety Now

Tommy Cleary
Dec 12Edited

Dark times

Tommy Cleary
Dec 11

Vale Randall Murch…

<<Randall “Randy” Murch, a respected national security advisor, former FBI agent and executive, and widely recognized expert in biosecurity and forensics, passed away on May 28, 2025, aged 72 due to health issues, according to his family.

In a heartfelt message shared with HSToday, his family remembered him as “our hero, a mentor to many,” noting that he “impacted the lives of almost everyone that he came in contact with over the years.” While the Murch family mourns the loss of a beloved father and friend, they also celebrate a life dedicated to public service, scientific advancement, and mentorship.

Murch’s national security and science career began in 1980 when he joined the FBI as a Special Agent. Over the next 22 years, he worked in three field offices and held multiple high-level roles in the Bureau’s Laboratory and technical surveillance program. Notably, as a Senior Executive Service member, Murch spearheaded the creation of the U.S. government’s first-ever Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) forensic investigative program—a legacy that still influences WMD preparedness and response across the country.>>

<<As his family noted, “we find solace in knowing that he is at peace and accomplished everything he set out to do in life.” For many in the homeland security, intelligence, and scientific communities, Randy Murch leaves behind not only a storied career but also a legacy of impact that will continue to inform national security and public health decisions for years to come.>>

