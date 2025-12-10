Since January 2024, Dr. Wain-Hobson has written weekly essays for Biosafety Now discussing risky research in virology. You can read his entire series here.

On reading Emergence and characterization of historically extinct virulent genotype IV Newcastle disease virus in wild and domestic birds: genetic insights, pathogenicity, and vaccine efficacy by Weiwen Yan and colleagues, Journal of Virology 2025; e0164625.

Species come and go, all the while passing on their genomes which morph over time. Extinction is all around us, a good case being primates. …no more than 7% of all primate species that have ever existed are known from fossils while the average age of a species is around a million years. The same is true for viruses, the regular replacement of a seasonal influenza strain – lifespan generally 1 or 2 years - being a good example. Genomes galore, gone forever.

But.

In the contemporary virocene era – they can come back by way of the freezer. The 1977 flu pandemic was probably provoked by a poorly attenuated vaccine strain of a swine virus going back to descendants of Spanish flu. That virus was resurrected first by deriving genetic material from cadavers in permafrost and then built in US labs (1918 and all that). Viruses dormant in permafrost for more than 45,000 years have been recovered (Dormant permafrost viruses).

How can we know if a virus has come back from the freezer? First, the researchers themselves could tell us, dixit the above examples. But if an accident occurred, perhaps hushed up, what then? Apart from the COVID origins issue, which is not scientifically resolved, are there any recent examples?

The paper of Yan and colleagues from China along with colleagues across the globe report the reemergence of historically extinct virulent genotype IV Newcastle disease virus. Newcastle disease of wild and domestic birds is caused by a respiratory RNA virus. As mentioned, lineages of viruses come and go. They are often called genotypes or clades accompanied by letters or numbers, in this case IV. Genotype IV of Newcastle disease virus (NDV), a historically virulent strain responsible for the first Newcastle disease panzootic from the 1940s to 1960s, was presumed extinct after its last reported isolate in India in 2000. That said, there are plenty of other NDV genotypes in circulation. For the record, NDV is not just another animal virus. Pathogenic strains are on the US Department of Agriculture’s veterinary services list of select agents and toxins, #53 in fact, meaning they are nasty beasts.

Then the surprises hit. Here, we report the emergence of four virulent genotype IV NDV isolates from 6,731 wild birds and domestic poultry across nine provinces of China between 2021 and 2023, representing the first genetically confirmed isolation of this ancestral genotype in over two decades.

Yet this is just the build-up to These isolates exhibit remarkably high genetic similarity to ancestral strains, showing minimal divergence despite a temporal span of 50–90 years, yet they differ from the most recently reported isolate from India.

Now while 20 years is not a lot of time for humans, for rapidly mutating RNA viruses like NDV it is. A comparison of any two NDV genomes separated by 20 years will reveal a patchwork of mutations across the genomes, with genetic differences in the 2-5% range. We learn that differences between these viruses and those from a 1973 strain was 0.2% and between 0.2-0.4% for a strain from 1933.

As the authors say the unusually close genetic similarity between recent subgenotype IVa isolates and ancestral viruses from before the 1970s raises questions about their natural transmission dynamics in domestic poultry or wild bird populations.

How well do they answer the questions they raise? This remarkable genetic stability of these isolates, coupled with detection gaps exceeding 20 years (last report in India in 2000), aligns with several non-mutually exclusive hypotheses, including reintroduction from preserved material, persistence in under-sampled ecological niches, or repeated introductions via migratory routes. As our data are observational, these remain hypotheses. No event-level climatic drivers were identified in our sampling records; rigorous attribution would require dedicated environmental data sets and modeling. Further investigation into ecological and anthropogenic factors, including wild bird populations, is critical to understanding this emergence.

Sure, their data are observational, but they balk at saying any more. That said, the anthropogenic hypothesis is the most plausible given past findings in virology. The field is replete with forensic analyses of viral genomes to answer questions. For example, genetic variation among HIV genomes has been used in court to show that X infected Y, or to show that the NIH group’s first strain of HIV was in fact that from the Pasteur Institute. And this more than 30 years ago, so it’s anything but new. That is why the authors could have said safely more.

Re COVID origins, virologists have said they’d be happy, well reasonably happy using SARS-CoV-1 as a rule of thumb, if someone identified a bat coronavirus that was more than 99% identical to SARS-CoV-2, or failing that 99% identical or more in the gene for the all-important Spike protein. This is because of frequent recombination among coronaviruses has been amply demonstrated.

So for NDV genotype IV there is 99.6-99.8% identity between extinct and present genomes and while mentioning anthropocentric factors they balk at saying explicitly a lab leak is the hypothesis to beat.

Going down this hypothetical rabbit hole, where could this virus have come from?

• It could be in China, but it must be kept in mind that bird flyways cross continents. However, the most parsimonious explanation would be from a lab in China. Parsimonious means you start with the simplest hypothesis and, if the data doesn’t come out in the way anticipated, move to the next simplest one. Repeat until something holds up.

• It could be a lab leak of an old NDV genotype IV virus that was used in the past, say something like the previous 5 years. A rapid key word search shows no published papers reporting this.

• It could have come from a lab doing reverse genetics on a genotype IV virus. Such systems exist and are performed by several Chinese labs. None reported working with NDV genotype IV.

Once again, it comes down to transparency. The most parsimonious hypothesis is a lab leak, perhaps infecting a bird that escaped as unlikely as that seems. But a leak it seems there was. Can someone shed any light on the hypotheses outlined above? Note that the Chinese farmers are the first to suffer from the virulent genotype IV coming back to life, particularly as these results indicate that the LaSota vaccine... provided …only limited protection against clinical signs, tissue damage, growth retardation, and virus shedding caused by the current genotype IV NDV isolate.

There will be economic losses associated with this reemergence. It indicates once again that lab leaks happen and will happen. Perfect systems are prohibited by the three laws of thermodynamics. The conundrum is that virologists must work on economically important animal viruses in circulation.

Conclusions

We have prima facia evidence of another lab leak.

Attention to good lab technique, aka training, lab conditions and reporting of accidents will help cut down on future accidents, which can sometimes result in loss of life of the researchers (Lab acquired accidents). These are a constant and cannot be neglected.

In the case of viruses that have become extinct, either naturally (NDV genotype IV) or by vaccination (just two, the smallpox and rinderpest viruses), it’s far better to let sleeping viruses lie. The same could have been said of the resurrection of the Spanish flu virus.

Don’t resurrect them, don’t play with them. Destroy any remaining stocks of virus or infected tissues in the freezer (Rinderpest). That would be useful.

Aside 1

The following email dated December 5, was received from a Spanish colleague, Francisco de Asis who allowed me to use it here. Emphasis is in the original.

The Spanish Ministry of Agriculture has opened a complementary investigation into the origin of the African swine fever (ASF) virus recently detected in wild boar in Cerdanyola del Vallès (Barcelona). Genomic sequencing indicates that the strain belongs to genetic group 29, which is not circulating in the EU and is instead highly similar to the “Georgia 2007” strain, commonly used in research and vaccine-related studies.

This atypical genomic profile has prompted authorities to examine all possible sources, including whether the virus could have originated from a biocontainment facility. SEPRONA and EU animal-health authorities have been notified, and the inquiry is proceeding under the relevant EU sanitary regulations.

Crucially, only weeks earlier (3 November), nine scientists at the nearby IRTA-CReSA facility had published an experiment in which 20 pigs were inoculated with high doses of this same Georgia 2007 virus.

First reactions?

• The Spanish Ministry of Agriculture is suggesting the virus was spread through a sandwich with ***foreign*** cold cuts. “un bocadillo de embutido ***foráneo*** contaminado”. It seems wild boars eat foreign made ham sandwiches tossed out by truck drivers once they’ve entered Spain. This makes perfect sense as wild boars on the French side of the border are way too fussy to touch a ***foreign*** sandwich. There is something to learn every day. It is reminiscent of the Chinese hypothesis that COVID resulted from the importation of foreign seafood.

It reeks of the foreigner, the fifth column in old parlance. The immigrant today, aka the eternal scapegoat. For the moment the truck driver hasn’t been identified as a foreigner. We must be allowed scapeboar and why not scapevirus for lab leaks. Lol.

• Two Spanish virologists answer all the questions which we’re not interested in while the Spanish Media Center journalist doesn’t ask about the origin of the virus. Déjà vu. We’ll no doubt come back to this story.

Aside 2

The American Society for Microbiology (ASM) is still working the ambiguity surrounding the term gain-of-function, this time to the US Congress.

The paragraph below was slipped into an ASM letter to the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee which organized an October 29, 2025 hearing on “The Future of Biotech: Maintaining U.S. Competitiveness and Delivering Lifesaving Cures to Patients.”

To deepen our understanding of the role of microbes, we encourage Congress to avoid overly broad bans on gain-of-function research. In addition to driving fundamental discoveries for disease prevention and treatment, basic research on the function of bacteria and viruses, which could be considered gain-of-function research, leads to innovations in agriculture, aquaculture and environmental health. Correct. The recent Executive Order “Improving the Safety and Security of Biological Research” has led to the suspension of research long recognized as essential to human health. While ASM supports the strengthening of biosafety and biosecurity systems, we urge Congress and the White House to work with stakeholders to develop guidelines that do not arbitrarily stifle innovation and the development of lifesaving cures. Incorrect.

The Executive Order starts thus: Dangerous gain-of-function research on biological agents and pathogens has the potential to significantly endanger the lives of American citizens. If left unrestricted, its effects can include widespread mortality, an impaired public health system, disrupted American livelihoods, and diminished economic and national security.

The Executive Order clearly distinguishes dangerous GOF from standard/classical GOF research in biology. The ASM cannot change and pull back from its past position. Prof. Kawaoka has said that H5N1 is not a threat for humans so leaving high and dry not only the NIH who funded his dangerous GOF research, but also the ASM and many virologists in the US and elsewhere who defended his work. Yet the ASM still has the hutzpah to lobby Congress in favor of dangerous GOF research. Madness. They should not be listened to.

Aside 3

The Director of the US National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr. Taubenberger, has recently said that he will abide by the Presidential Executive Order on dangerous GOF research. This means that the ASM is at loggerheads with the NIAID Director. Lol.

Simon Wain-Hobson is an emeritus professor at the Institute Pasteur, Paris, from which he retired in 2021. He and his colleagues were the first to sequence the genome of HIV, and Wain-Hobson has published more than 230 papers on virology and cancer.