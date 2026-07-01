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Jim Haslam's avatar
Jim Haslam
8d

please answer Eddie's question: why did Shi publish RaTG13 since “that would only help point the finger at them? Makes no sense.”

https://jimhaslam.substack.com/p/6-if-you-believe-the-wiv-engineered

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Rune Stava's avatar
Rune Stava
7dEdited

If overconfidence is disqualifying, then the lab-leak narrative has a much bigger credibility problem. For years, it has repeatedly mistaken suspicion for evidence and possibility for proof.

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