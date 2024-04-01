A Biologist's Guide to Life

Share this post
eLife's Suppression of Science
Science was a beautiful thing before people got involved. As a child, the son of a molecular biologist, I envisioned Science as a magical community of scholars all committed to truth, a Vulcan-esque species of minds for whom evidence and logic reigned supreme over the malign influences of emotion and ego. In pursuit of this ideal, I strove for excellence…
7 months ago · 40 likes · 22 comments · Alex Washburne
The Pathogenic Academic Lobby
The history of the COVID-19 pandemic started long before 2019. If I were to put a start-date on the series of events leading to COVID-19, I’d start in 2011 when the Dutch scientist Ron Fouchier and his team at Erasmus University acquired a highly pathogenic avian influenza, bred the virus to be more infectious in mammals, and then opted to publish his fi…
7 months ago · 74 likes · 24 comments · Alex Washburne
The Strength of Evidence for a Lab Origin
I had previously made the case that the totality of circumstances surrounding SARS-CoV-2 origins is sufficient for probable cause to believe the virus originated in a lab. In addition to the circumstances surrounding the origin of SARS-CoV-2, the evidence we lack for a zoonotic origin…
7 months ago · 349 likes · 184 comments · Alex Washburne
The Hunt for the Origin of SARS-CoV-2
Without any formal training, I learned how to track animals as a natural consequence of my love of the outdoors, my curiosity about the lives of animals, and my statistical mind. Having grown up spending considerable time catching lizards, I spent enough time in my childhood, adolescence, and adulthood roaming the woods, observing all the curiosities I …
8 months ago · 36 likes · 12 comments · Alex Washburne
