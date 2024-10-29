A controversial documentary, Thank You Dr. Fauci, is now available to stream online. The film is produced by Jenner Furst, an Emmy-nominated, Peabody Award-winning filmmaker known for his work on Time: The Kalief Browder Story, Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, The Pharmacist, Fyre Fraud, LulaRich, and Murdaugh Murders.

I was interviewed for the film and appear in it a few times. I expect the film will “stir the pot” on what has been an extremely contentious issue. In advance of its global release and the reactions to it, I wanted to put a few comments out for the public record.

1. I am grateful to have been included in this project, alongside several current and one former member of Biosafety Now-- Richard Ebright, Robert Redfield, Jay Bhattacharya, Neil Harrison, and Justin Kinney. (Justin filmed his segment in December 2023, before he had to leave Biosafety Now due to career risks associated with his involvement.)

2. I have watched the film multiple times, and found it more compelling with each viewing. I fully endorse it and encourage everyone to see it. But my opinion is heavily biased so I am interested in seeing reactions from people with no "skin in the game."

3. The film is extremely provocative, and I expect some will react negatively to certain parts. While I fully endorse the vision and mission of this film, I have not signed my name to everything in the film. Jenner is a person of integrity (see 4) who has created a work of art and call to action that is based on his interpretation of information acquired by his and his production crew's hard work over the past ~1.5 years. The film’s core message aligns with that of Biosafety Now--namely, that we urgently need to take action. Based on past history, I fully expect the usual suspects will seize on one or two moments in the film to attempt to discredit the entire project. Anyone doing that operates in bad faith. Look, I might vigorously object to a cast member's violently mismatched socks and tie, but I will not let that diminish my enthusiasm for the film.

4. I have gotten to know Jenner during the course of the project, and I trust him and view him as a man of integrity who cares deeply about the issues he presents in the film. I believe him when he says he made this film in the hope it would serve as a wake-up call for major reform to prevent another man-made pandemic.

5. I had no input in the film’s creative direction (which explains why it's a great film, lol), but I did find a few typos in the New York screening cut, which Jenner has fixed in the version that will stream.

6. In addition to covering Anthony Fauci's horrific legacy and the frauds that tried to cover up the pandemic, the film addresses what I find to be the most difficult topic for life science researchers to come to terms with--the issue of consent. The idea that some life science researchers are conducting experiments that pose risks to the public--some so high they pose an existential threat to all of humanity--without public consent. The film highlights historical examples like Tuskegee and other cases where black communities were maliciously exploited by scientists. I have noticed that when Richard or I have commented on the issue of public consent, those comments are ones that provoke some of the strongest push back. One prior X post of mine that is a favorite "shiny object" of my critics (including an anonymous troll who recently contacted everyone at my work), draws a parallel between Ralph Baric’s mindset justifying his unethical gain-of-function experiments with that of scientists involved in the Tuskegee experiments.

7. I strongly condemn the actions of anyone involved in creating SARS-CoV-2 or in the fraud, lies, and perjury surrounding the COVID origins cover-up. These individuals must be held accountable. People have a right to be outraged, a right to justice, and a right to accountability.

8. Even more important than (7) is the way in which accountability and justice is achieved. I fully reject and strongly condemn calls for violence against those linked to the creation of SARS-CoV-2 or the cover-up of its origins. To be crystal clear, in no way do I use the words "justice" or “accountability” as calls for public executions, mob violence, showing up at people’s homes, writing threatening emails, making threatening calls, or threatening or harassing anyone’s families. I advocate for justice not for revenge.

9. Watching the film serves as a personal reminder of how much I miss working with Justin Kinney and highlights how essential he has been in any success Biosafety Now has achieved.

10. A sincere thank you to Jenner and his production team for making this important film. More importantly, thank you all for joining the fight to create a safer future for everyone on the planet.

Biosafety Now!

